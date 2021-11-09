CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Pat Freiermuth Details What Heath Miller Told Him Pre-Game

By Alex Kozora
Steelers Depot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePat Freiermuth has played well all season. And from the moment he got on scene, he’s caught virtually every ball thrown his way. But perhaps his extra impressive two-touchdown showing in Monday night’s win over Chicago had something to do with the man he’s compared to, Heath Miller, being in...

steelersdepot.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Pat Freiermuth has monster performance for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Bears

Former Penn State Football tight end Pat Freiermuth continues to impress, as a focal point of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ passing game. Pat Freiermuth’s dominant rookie campaign continued Monday night for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Freiermuth, chosen by the Steelers in the second-round of this spring’s NFL Draft, out of Penn State,...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Cam Heyward trolls Steelers teammate Pat Freiermuth over PSU-OSU rivalry

After the Steelers victory in Cleveland over the Browns, defensive lineman Cam Heyward made sure to poke fun at teammate Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth caught the game-winning touchdown in the 4th quarter that put the Steelers ahead for good, 15-10 as it took a couple of defensive stands after that to fully clinch the game.
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers rookies Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth star in victory over the Browns

CLEVELAND – Najee Harris was walking out of his postgame news conference Sunday afternoon and saw who the next player who was going to step to the microphone. Doing his best to mimic the home crowd art Heinz Field, Harris announced his arrival: “Muuuuth.”. Harris did more than emcee the...
NFL
Steelers Depot

Ben Roethlisberger Asked To Have Pat Freiermuth’s Locker Placed Next To His

Ben Roethlisberger has been careful not to be too complimentary of rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. But it’s clear that since Day One, Roethlisberger planned to do everything in his power to make 2021 a successful one for him. Freiermuth sat down in a 1v1 interview with Steelers.com’s Missi Matthews. Freiermuth said his locker sits next to Roethlisberger’s. And that wasn’t an accident.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aditi Kinkhabwala
Person
Pat Freiermuth
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Heath Miller
Person
Juju Smith Schuster
NESN

Mass. Native Pat Freiermuth Gave Steelers Lead With Insane TD Grab

The Steelers owe their Week 8 victory to a New Englander. Pat Freiermuth, who was born in Merrimac, Mass., made an unreal touchdown grab with 11 minutes left to play that put the Steelers up over the Cleveland Browns, 15-10. The rookie tight end had to maneuver the ball into his hands and fight to keep both feet in bounds against tight coverage from Browns safety Ronnie Harrison.
NFL
Fox News

Steelers' Pat Freiermuth makes incredible go-ahead TD grab, team holds on for win over Browns

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Pat Freiermuth made an incredible go-ahead touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday that proved to be the difference-maker in the win. Ben Roethlisberger found the first-year tight end in the back of the end zone. Freiermuth had to tip the ball to himself and get both feet in bounds to complete the touchdown. He did all that during the magnificent play and put the Steelers up 15-10.
NFL
NBC Sports

Steelers take 15-10 lead with Pat Freiermuth’s touchdown catch

Pat Freiermuth is quickly becoming an impact player for the Steelers. The rookie tight end made a terrific catch in the back of the end zone to haul in a 2-yard touchdown, giving Pittsburgh a 15-10 lead in the fourth quarter. With Pittsburgh’s kicker out after suffering a concussion on...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Pat Freiermuth 'Moss's' defender with insane juggling TD catch for 4th-quarter lead

Pat Freiermuth is proving to be a problem for NFL defenders in his rookie season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Penn State product is developing into a reliable target for Ben Roethlisberger, and Freiermuth hauled in a clutch touchdown grab in the fourth quarter. It came on a play where he fought through defensive contact to secure the catch.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Ravens#American Football#Nfl Network#Mnf
247Sports

Pat Freiermuth named Offensive Player of the Week by NFL columnist

Pat Freiermuth had himself a day for the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday. The former Penn State standout an offensive player of the week by columnist Peter King. Freiermuth was key to the Steelers defeating AFC North rival Cleveland 15-10. His lone touchdown grab proved to be the game winner. In his Monday morning column, King said Freiermuth had “great hands” and the second pick used to draft the former Nittany Lion was justified.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Pat Freiermuth Waiver Wire Week 9: Fantasy outlook for Steelers TE

Rookie tight ends don’t typically produce in fantasy football, or at least that’s the prevailing wisdom. This year, a superstar is emerging at the position by the name of Kyle Pitts, casting a shadow on another rookie tight end that’s making his own mark — Pittsburgh Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth. If you’re struggling at the position or looking for a potential bye-week filler, Freiermuth is worth a look on your waivers.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Roethlisberger Talks Subtle Move That Led To Pat Freiermuth’s Touchdown

Pat Freiermuth caught the go-ahead touchdown, a tremendous juggling catch in the back of the end zone to put Pittsburgh up 15-10 in their win over the Cleveland Browns Sunday. But if it wasn’t for Ben Roethlisberger and Najee Harris, that play does not happen. And we could easily be talking about a Steelers’ loss and 3-4 team right now.
NFL
steelersnow.com

Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry See Increased Roles with Eric Ebron Out vs. Browns

CLEVELAND — Rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth had a big play on a big stage, catching the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 15-10 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. But he had a bigger role overall, as well, with veteran tight end Eric Ebron...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – TE Pat Freiermuth – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
behindthesteelcurtain.com

Get the latest BTSC gear for the Steelers’ rookie tight end, Pat Freiermuth

The 2021 regular season is already almost ten weeks old, and the Pittsburgh Steelers have found a stud tight end in Pat Freiermuth. Freiermuth was the Steelers’ second round draft pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, and has already proven he is worthy of that pick. Either way, fans are excited, and rightfully so, about what Freiermuth brings to the team, so why not get some new gear to show off your Steelers pride?! Of course, with the holidays right around the corner, this could be the perfect gift for the Steelers fan in your life!
NFL
Steelers Depot

Mike Tomlin: Pat Freiermuth Being Challenged To Grow In Body Control Component Of His Game

Positionally, and relative to team needs, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ selection of tight end Pat Freiermuth in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft can be said to have been met with somewhat of a lukewarm reception. The popular hope was for an offensive lineman, specifically center Creed Humphrey, who is admittedly off to a good start in his career.
NFL
Steelers Depot

Film Room: Pat Freiermuth Keeps Making Plays For Pittsburgh

You’ve heard it before but I’ll say it again because he makes it so easy to repeat. Pat Freiermuth catches everything. Said it in the summer, said it in the preseason, and it wasn’t standard-fare Steelers’ homerism. Freiermuth has the best hands on the team, arguably some of the better hands in the league, and he showed it once again in Monday’s win over Chicago. Pittsburgh went 3-3 in the red zone with two passing scores, each landing in Freiermuth’s hands.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Monday Night NFL DFS Picks: Bears vs. Steelers top bargain is Pat Freiermuth

Week 9 Monday Night Football pits the streaking Steelers (winners of three straight) against the collapsing Bears (losers of three straight). Somewhere in the fog of these two offensively challenged teams are five fantasy football players who can turn your DFS lineup into a winner. Who are they, and how much do they cost? Here are our Monday Night Football picks for Week 9 in NFL DFS.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy