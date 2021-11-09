CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Goodness Gracious Me: 20 Years Innit!, Tuesday, 21.00, BBC4

By TV Cream
tvcream.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve probably said this before but we were always very fond of Goodness Gracious Me, especially because we went to a seminar just before it was first broadcast with producer Anil...

www.tvcream.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
tvcream.co.uk

Dalgleish, Thursday, 21.00, Channel 5

Channel 5 are enjoying a decent reputation for drama these days, All Creatures obviously their crown jewel but accompanied by an impressive slate of shows that offset lowish budgets with plenty of imagination and do pretty good business for them. Here’s the latest, the third television incarnation of PD James’ Adam Dalgleish. The first and most famous was Roy Marsden who starred in several adaptations for Anglia for over a decade from the early eighties, while Martin Shaw did a couple for the Beeb about two decades ago. Now it’s Bertie Carvel as the titular tec, though this time in a period adaptation, this first story set when the book was actually written in the seventies.
TV SERIES
tvcream.co.uk

Doctor Who, Sunday, 18.15, BBC1

John Aylward writes, “Immediately revealing my age bracket by confessing that the late great Patrick Troughton is my Favourite DW, I can’t tell you how thrilled I am that the new series returns to the six episodes, one story format. Sincerely hoping that it comes complete with five Web of Fear style ‘sofa’ cliffhangers!” Well, the first episode seemed to go down pretty well, we think, as while we can’t say we entirely knew what was going on throughout, it was a pretty fun ride, not least the Doctor seemingly outing themselves as a Liverpool fan. It’s a historical this week as well.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goodness Gracious Me#Television#Comedy#Asian#Bame#Bbc4
HollywoodLife

Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Rare Photo Of Son James In A Tribute To Mark His 19th Birthday

SJP noted that son James’ 19th birthday was ‘bittersweet,’ given she couldn’t be with the college freshman in-person on his special day. Sarah Jessica Parker‘s son James Wilkie has grown up so fast! The eldest child of Sarah, 56, and Matthew Broderick, 59, turned 19 on Thursday, October 29. For her son’s special day, the Sex and the City alum shared a rare pic of James to Instagram alongside a sweet message to the college freshman. “He is 19. Today. He doesn’t wake. with us. He is in his life. Away. In his studies. Among new friends. Sending home details. There is so much to tell,” she wrote.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
PopSugar

This Parody of Lil Nas X Bringing His Ex-Boyfriend Drama to the Maury Show Is Comedy Gold

Lil Nas X is literally the king of trolling, so it's no surprise that his appearance on Maury caused another huge stir on social media. On Nov. 11, the infamous talk show — known as a place where paternity cases and cheating scandals are comically disputed — tweeted an exclusive trailer for its upcoming Nov. 17 episode, starring none other than Lil Nas X and his ex-boyfriend Yai Ariza.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Johnny Galecki Has Huge News and 'Big Bang Theory' Fans Are Going to Scream

Johnny Galecki — or Leonard (*knock, knock, knock*, Leonard!, *knock, knock, knock,* Leonard!) as Big Bang Theory fans know him to be — is now officially working on his next big CBS sitcom. Per Deadline, the actor is currently collaborating with executive producer of Will and Grace, John Quaintance, on...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Linda Carlson Dies: ‘Newhart’, ‘Murder One’ Actor Was 76

Linda Carlson, who starred in the short-lived 1970s TV series Westside Medical and Kaz before becoming a familiar recurring actor on Newhart, Steven Bochco’s Murder One and the television adaptation of Clueless, died Oct. 26 in Gaylordsville, CT. She was 76. Her family said the cause of death was ALS. Born in Knoxville, TN, Carlson moved to New York to attend graduate school at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts and soon after began appearing Off Broadway and, in 1973, on Broadway in the Otto Preminger-directed revival of Erich Maria Remarque’s Full Circle. Carlson made her TV debut in 1977’s Westside Medical, playing...
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease Intriguing Big Cast Addition: Who Will He Play?

New General Hospital spoilers suggest a popular There seems opera veteran has joined the cast. As fans take in this news, everybody is wondering who he might portray. The rumor is that actor Trevor St. John has joined the General Hospital cast. As his IMDb page reveals, St. John has been acting for many years, both in film and television projects. He popped up in films such as Crimson Tide and The Bourne Ultimatum, although he is probably most recognized for the years he was on One Life to Live. Since OLTL ended, he’s done quite a few other projects, including the Roswell, New Mexico series, a reboot of the former WB hit Roswell.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Lil Tjay Involved In Wild London Street Brawl

Southampton, UK – Lil Tjay found himself on the wrong side of an Instagram highlight overseas. In footage shared to No Jumper’s Instagram page, the New York rapper can be seen surrounded by individuals in London after a performance at the O2 Arena. Wearing a black hoodie with matching jeans, Tjay can be seen at the end of the clip yelling at the people who attempted to attack him. Although it’s unclear whether Tjay instigated the fight or was the victim, the “Calling My Phone” rapper made sure he walked away from the fight on his own two feet, telling police and security guards attempting to break it up not to touch him.
MUSIC
The Independent

Ryan Reynolds explains how he ‘wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars’ on new film Red Notice

Ryan Reynolds has explained how he “wasted millions of Netflix’s dollars” on new film Red Notice.The streaming service’s new release, which has a limited run in cinemas from today (5 November), stars Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. It is reportedly its most expensive film to date, with a budget of $200m (£144.6m).Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice follows an Interpol agent who attempts to hunt down and capture the world’s most wanted art thief.According to Gadot, Reynolds would often make his co-stars laugh so much that they ended up ruining loads of takes.“We broke so many takes,”...
MOVIES
Woman's World

Sarah Jessica Parker Defends Her Gray Hair And Blasts People Who Criticize Aging Beauty

Sarah Jessica Parker has gray hair, and she won’t apologize for it. The famous blonde has let her roots grow in and is sporting the bold new look in the upcoming Sex and the City sequel series, much like a slew of famous starlets who have decided to let their natural hair shine. But the 56-year-old actress quickly experienced criticism about her look — and it’s a problem women know all too well.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Big Bang Theory Star Kaley Cuoco Appearing On Another Iconic Sitcom

An iconic sitcom has added The Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco to its all-star cast. Aside from starring in sitcoms, Cuoco is gearing up for Season 2 of The Flight Attendant on HBO Max, where she pulls double-duty as star and executive producer. However, fans will be excited to learn Cuoco will be making an appearance during the 11th season of Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, sharing the news with her followers on social media. Season 11 premiered on Sunday, October 24th, along with other HBO hit shows such as Succession and the final season of Insecure.
TV & VIDEOS
soapsindepth.com

Roxanne Hart Joins the Cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS

A familiar face is coming to Genoa City when actress Roxanne Hart joins the cast of THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the recurring role of Kim Dunaway. First reported by Soap Opera Digest, she is scheduled to make her first appearance in the episode airing on Thursday, Nov. 18, and is said to hold the key to a mystery that unfolds in Genoa City.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy