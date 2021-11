CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– It’s beginning to look a lot like the holidays, especially at the Outlets at Castle Rock. Over the weekend, the Christmas tree was lit up during the annual lighting ceremony. (credit: CBS) Santa was there along with some of his helpers to ring in the holiday season. There was also live music and fireworks to make the celebration complete. (credit: CBS) This year’s Christmas tree is a 55-foot tall white fir from Northern California. (credit: CBS)

