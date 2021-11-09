Public Health Notice: Children and the COVID Vaccine

On Saturday, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health reported 19 new deaths from Covid-19, as well as 1,378 new positive cases.
The number of deaths and confirmed cases reported today may reflect delays in weekend reporting. But at present, 605 County residents are said to be hospitalized with Covid-19.
COVID-19 Daily Update:November 13, 2021New Cases: 1,378 (1,510,434 to date)New Deaths: 19 (26,856 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 605 pic.twitter.com/uiikxcEyQl
— LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) November 13, 2021
Covid test results have now been made available to more than 9,230,000 people, with 15% testing positive. Today’s daily test positivity rate is 1.0%.
