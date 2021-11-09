Reds OF Nick Castellanos declines qualifying offer

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding right fielder Nick Castellanos, who is a free agent after opting out of his contract with the Reds. Reds general manager Nick Krall confirmed Friday that the team will extend a one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer to Castellanos. The outfielder will have until Nov. 17 to decide on the offer. After opting out of the two years and $34 million left on his previous deal, he's certain to decline the QO, which means he'll be tied to Draft-pick compensation if he departs Cincinnati to sign with another team.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO