Xfinity internet outages reported in Bay Area

By Erica Pieschke, Fareeha Rehman
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – Xfinity customers across the Bay Area and in other parts of the U.S. are reporting an internet outage on Monday night.

According to Downdetector , the outage is mostly affecting customers in the Bay Area.

Reports of an outage spiked just before 10 p.m. on Monday and then dropped back down.

By 5:41 a.m. on Tuesday, outage reports started pouring in again, with nearly 54,000 customers nationwide impacted, according to Downdetector.

The outages dwindled down to less than 2,000 by 9 a.m.

Heat map shows where user-submitted problem reports are concentrated over the past 24 hours. Nov. 9, 2021 (Downdetector)

Sixty-four percent of the reports were regarding a total blackout. Twenty-five percent of reports are about issues with landline internet.

In a statement to KRON4, Comcast said the problem came from a network issue.

“We have addressed the issue and service is now restoring for impacted customers, as we continue to investigate the root cause. We apologize to those who were affected,” a spokesperson said shortly after 9 a.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

