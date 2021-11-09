Get Your Tickets for Christmas Village 2021 in Nashville

Calling all environmentalists and lovers of Smyrna parks! Harpeth Conservancy and the Town of Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department invite you to join them as they attempt to reduce the population of invasive plant species in Gregory Mill Park, specifically invasive privet. They will identify the plant, talk about the impact of this invasive species, and various ways to manage and remove as many privet plants as possible. Parks staff suggest volunteers bring work gloves and a water bottle. All other tools and equipment will be provided along with light refreshments. The event will start at Gregory Mill Park Shelter for an orientation. All ages are welcome, but those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO