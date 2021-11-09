CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Get Your Tickets for Christmas Village 2021 in Nashville

By Jen Haley
Rutherford Source
 4 days ago
Come celebrate with us from Friday, November 12th – Sunday, November 14th at The Fairgrounds Nashville (625 Smith Ave, Nashville, TN 37203)!. During the 59 year history, the...

Rutherford Source

Rutherford Weekend: 5 Happenings this Weekend

Calling all environmentalists and lovers of Smyrna parks! Harpeth Conservancy and the Town of Smyrna Parks and Recreation Department invite you to join them as they attempt to reduce the population of invasive plant species in Gregory Mill Park, specifically invasive privet. They will identify the plant, talk about the impact of this invasive species, and various ways to manage and remove as many privet plants as possible. Parks staff suggest volunteers bring work gloves and a water bottle. All other tools and equipment will be provided along with light refreshments. The event will start at Gregory Mill Park Shelter for an orientation. All ages are welcome, but those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Last Chance to See “The Science of Creativity” Art Exhibit at Murfreesboro City Hall

Local artists are currently featured at the Rotunda of Murfreesboro City Hall through November 17 as part of the 2021 STEAM Festival. Rutherford Arts Alliance (RAA) members bring “The Science of Creativity” to the City Hall Rotunda. It is an exhibit that raises the question, “Is creativity a gift waiting to be developed in all of us?”. RAA’s diverse display of artistic curiosity, experimentation, as well as the challenge of connecting knowledge with current events, is meant to inspire and pique the imagination.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: November 8, 2021

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities. ______________________________________________________________________
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Saint Thomas Rutherford to Add Open Heart Surgery in 2022

When heart attack strikes, time is of the essence. In January of next year, Saint Thomas Rutherford will make it possible for those needing open heart surgery to have it closer to home instead of going to Nashville. They are currently looking for two heart surgeons to join the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Heart team.
RUTHERFORD, TN
#Christmas Village
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Carbon Culture Murfreesboro

Carbon Culture held its ribbon cutting for its new location in Murfreesboro on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 1311 Greshampark Drive in Murfreesboro. Alongside state-of-the-art equipment, you’ll find clean, sleek bathrooms fully serviced with toiletries and towels. Our reception area features workstations and a fully loaded pro shop where you can fulfill all your fitness needs from supplements, pre-prepared meals and snacks to apparel and training gear. Help yourself to a coffee from our complimentary beverage station and relax in the lounge area after that grueling workout.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

LaVergne Middle Celebrates Opening of 61,000 Sq. Ft. Addition

A new 61,000-square-foot addition at LaVergne Middle School will provide students and teachers with something they’ve needed desperately — rooms to call their own. School and district leaders joined with students, teachers and administrators Thursday morning to cut the ribbon on the new annex and showoff the facility. “This addition...
EDUCATION
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro City Property Taxes Due Dec. 31, 2021

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Finance Director and City Recorder/Treasurer Jennifer Brown reminds property owners to pay property taxes on time. City property taxes are due December 31, 2021. As the office will be closed on December 31, 2021, payment can be made on or before Jan. 3, 2022 without incurring interest charges.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

