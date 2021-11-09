Police investigating threatening message made against Tahoma High School

Patrol Lights

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are investigating a threatening message against Tahoma High School, according to a post from the school district.

The district said it was made aware of a photo Monday evening that included a threatening message against the school. It notified officials who are investigating the threat.

The person who sent the threat claimed to provide their name, the post said. The name doesn’t belong to a Tahoma School District student and the district doesn’t believe the person’s name is associated with any of the students.

The district said there will be police presence on campus tomorrow, according to a comment on the Facebook post.

The district also said there is a previously scheduled lockdown drill at the high school Tuesday and families should not be alarmed when notified, it is unrelated to the threatening message.

