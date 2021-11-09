CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Raiders release CB Damon Arnette after social media video leaks allegedly showing him holding gun and making death threats

By Yahoo Sports
chatsports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Las Vegas Raiders are releasing 2020 first-round draft pick Damon Arnette, who is currently being scrutinized by the NFL’s league office...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

Raiders releasing former first-round CB Damon Arnette

The Las Vegas Raiders are cutting ties with another former first-round pick following off-field incidents. The Raiders are releasing corner Damon Arnette﻿, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. General manager Mike Mayock confirmed the move Monday afternoon. The move comes after a video of Arnette went viral over the weekend. In...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#The League#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Tiktok
Larry Brown Sports

Damon Arnette cut by Raiders following controversial social media posts

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette has generated some negative headlines over the past week, and the team is moving on from the former first-round pick. The Raiders informed Arnette on Monday that they are cutting him, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The move comes days after Arnette went on Instagram live and threatened to kill someone while waving multiple guns around.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Raiders Cut Damon Arnette Following Threatening Video With Weapon

The has been a rough few months for the Las Vegas Raiders. It was just a month ago when head coach Jon Gruden stepped down after resurfaced racist and homophobic emails began to circulate. Then, the team cut wide receiver Henry Ruggs III after he was officially charged with driving under the influence during an incident that resulted in a fatal crash that took the life of a woman.
NFL
theScore

Raiders cut 2020 1st-rounder Arnette after he issues death threats

The Las Vegas Raiders are releasing cornerback Damon Arnette after he threatened to kill someone while holding multiple guns in a video, general manager Mike Mayock confirmed Monday. "Very painful decision. We spent significant time, effort, and resources trying to help him in all aspects of his life ... we...
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

Raiders Cutting CB Damon Arnette

According to Tom Pelissero, the Raiders are cutting 2020 first-round CB Damon Arnette. Arnette faces multiple lawsuits including from a car accident and a recent video showed him threatening someone with a gun. He’s struggled to make much of an impact on the field as well. In the span of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Raiders' Damon Arnette Being Sued After Allegedly Injuring Woman in October Car Crash

A woman has filed a lawsuit against Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette that says he was responsible for a car crash in October 2020 that left her with injuries. According to TMZ Sports, the woman alleged in the lawsuit that Arnette caused damages in excess of $92,000. She also said she has dealt with head trauma, shoulder, neck and back pain, depression and panic attacks since the crash.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Las Vegas Raiders Waive Damon Arnette After Gun Video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Las Vegas Raiders have waived cornerback Damon Arnette after a video emerged on social media which showed Arnette holding up several guns and threatening to kill someone. We have watched the video, and we are not going to play it here for you on The Edge. The 25-year-old Arnette, who has been on injured reserve since week 4 of the NFL season, was a Raiders’ first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2020.
NFL
Deadline

More Jon Gruden Email Released, Shows Him Calling Out Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick should have been cut for kneeling during the national anthem, according to a newly uncovered email exchange between former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and ex-GM Bruce Allen of the Washington Football Team. “They suspend people for taking amino acids, they should cut this f**k,” Gruden wrote in an email to Allen, according to Yahoo Sports. Kaepernick has not played in the National Football League since 2017, when he opted for free agency. When Kaepernick was not re-signed, he filed a grievance against the NFL, alleging a conspiracy by the owners. The lawsuit was eventually settled. Starting in 2016, Kaepernick...
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Had Brutally Honest Admission On Colin Kaepernick

Jon Gruden is no longer an NFL head coach, as he resigned from his position with the Las Vegas Raiders following his email scandal. The veteran NFL head coach made racist and homophobic comments, among others, in emails that were uncovered as part of the league’s investigation into the Washington Football Team.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Chris Simms shares troubling story about NFL referee Tony Corrente

NFL referee Tony Corrente has faced a lot of criticism this week for a taunting penalty he called in the Chicago Bears-Pittsburgh Steelers game on Monday night. Many people disagreed with the call, but the problem for others is that they felt Corrente had it out for the player he flagged. Former NFL quarterback Chris Simms is among those who believe that is what happened.
NFL
National football post

Report: Raiders release CB Damon Arnette amid off-field incidents

The Las Vegas Raiders are cutting ties with former first-round pick Damon Arnette amid two lawsuits and a troubling video posted by the cornerback, NFL Network reported Monday. Arnette has been on injured reserve for more than a month. One lawsuit alleges Arnette, 25, left the scene of an accident...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy