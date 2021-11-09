Planners to revisit county jail site application on Nov. 16

ASOTIN — The Asotin County Planning Commission will continue its discussion of the county’s proposed jail site along Sixth Avenue next week.

A public meeting is slated for 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium in the Clarkston Heights. At that time, the advisory group will once again turn its attention to a conditional-use permit application from Asotin County to construct a new justice center north of the landfill on county property.

Planners held off on making a recommendation last month after a public hearing was conducted on the issue. The group also requested additional information about the $13.7 million project from the county and architects.

At Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting, Commissioner Chuck Whitman said the information has been provided, and two architects will be on hand at the next planning session to answer any lingering questions.

In the meantime, Commissioner Chris Seubert encouraged residents to contact the board of county commissioners by phone or visit their offices at the Courthouse Annex in Asotin if they want to know more about the jail process or how the project is going.

“I just wish people would call us or come in about the jail,” Seubert said. “Sounds like the planning commission has gotten everything they need and wanted.”

Whitman said the paperwork on a big project such as this takes longer than the actual construction, but everything is still on track for completion of the jail in early 2023. The only holdup could be lack of materials, he said.

“We’re right on schedule, and the rest will be figured out,” Whitman said. “We’ll keep the public up to date as we know more.”

Commissioner Brian Shinn and Seubert won’t be at the planning commission meeting next week, but Shinn said “nothing has been delayed” by the advisory group’s decision to wait a month before making a recommendation.

Once the recommendation is made, the three commissioners will have the final say on the permit. If granted, construction of the new Asotin County Jail can begin near Sixth Avenue and Evans Road.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.