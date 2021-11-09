CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asotin County, WA

Planners to revisit county jail site application on Nov. 16

By Kerri Sandaine, of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 4 days ago

ASOTIN — The Asotin County Planning Commission will continue its discussion of the county’s proposed jail site along Sixth Avenue next week.

A public meeting is slated for 7:30 p.m. next Tuesday at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium in the Clarkston Heights. At that time, the advisory group will once again turn its attention to a conditional-use permit application from Asotin County to construct a new justice center north of the landfill on county property.

Planners held off on making a recommendation last month after a public hearing was conducted on the issue. The group also requested additional information about the $13.7 million project from the county and architects.

At Monday’s Asotin County Commission meeting, Commissioner Chuck Whitman said the information has been provided, and two architects will be on hand at the next planning session to answer any lingering questions.

In the meantime, Commissioner Chris Seubert encouraged residents to contact the board of county commissioners by phone or visit their offices at the Courthouse Annex in Asotin if they want to know more about the jail process or how the project is going.

“I just wish people would call us or come in about the jail,” Seubert said. “Sounds like the planning commission has gotten everything they need and wanted.”

Whitman said the paperwork on a big project such as this takes longer than the actual construction, but everything is still on track for completion of the jail in early 2023. The only holdup could be lack of materials, he said.

“We’re right on schedule, and the rest will be figured out,” Whitman said. “We’ll keep the public up to date as we know more.”

Commissioner Brian Shinn and Seubert won’t be at the planning commission meeting next week, but Shinn said “nothing has been delayed” by the advisory group’s decision to wait a month before making a recommendation.

Once the recommendation is made, the three commissioners will have the final say on the permit. If granted, construction of the new Asotin County Jail can begin near Sixth Avenue and Evans Road.

Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Federal appeals court affirms stay on Biden vaccine mandate for businesses

A federal appeals court has upheld its stay on President Biden ’s vaccine-or-test mandate for companies with at least 100 employees. In a 22-page ruling on Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the mandate was “fatally flawed,” and barred the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from enforcing the mandate “pending adequate judicial review” of a motion for permanent injunction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Judge ends Britney Spears conservatorship after 13 years

A Los Angeles court has ended Britney Spears’s conservatorship, bringing to a close the 13-year legal arrangement the pop star has ripped as “abusive” and securing victory for her fans' "Free Britney" movement. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny ruled Friday that the conservatorship would come to an end...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal grand jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon now faces two charges of contempt of Congress, one for failing...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asotin County, WA
Government
Clarkston, WA
Government
Local
Washington Government
County
Asotin County, WA
City
Clarkston, WA
The Hill

Number of Americans quitting jobs reached record high in September

The number and percentage of U.S. workers voluntarily leaving their jobs reached an all-time high in September, according to data released Friday by the Labor Department. Roughly 4.4 million U.S. workers quit their jobs in September and the "quits rate" rose to 3 percent, according to the latest edition of the Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLTS) survey, each a new record. The number of job openings stayed roughly even in August at 10.4 million.
ECONOMY
CNN

US announces big hike in Medicare premiums

(CNN) — The federal government announced a large hike in Medicare premiums Friday night, blaming the pandemic but also what it called uncertainty over how much it may have to be forced to pay for a pricey and controversial new Alzheimer's drug. The 14.5% increase in Part B premiums will...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Jail#New Justice#Asotin#Asotin County Commission
Fox News

FBI aware of and investigating fake FBI emails sent to thousands

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says it is aware of reports that unauthorized emails from a legitimate FBI address were sent to thousands of organizations. "The FBI and CISA are aware of the incident this morning involving fake emails from an @ic.fbi.gov email account," the FBI said in a statement Saturday. "This is an ongoing situation, and we are not able to provide any additional information at this time. The impacted hardware was taken offline quickly upon discovery of the issue. We continue to encourage the public to be cautious of unknown senders and urge you to report suspicious activity to ic3.gov or cisa.gov."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
86
Post
244K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy