Hector DAO Announces a New Website to Incorporate High End Functionalities

By Guest Author
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHector Dao, a decentralized protocol based on the $HEC token, has announced a new website scheduled to launch by 9th November. $HEC aims to become the de facto reserve currency on the Fantom network. In order to maintain price stability Hector uses Algorithmic Reserve Currency algorithms and will also be supported...

Benzinga

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Shiba Inu Or Bitcoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing: If you had $1,000 Right Now,...
MARKETS
Forbes

Why You Absolutely Must Invest In The Metaverse

Since Mark Zuckerberg announced on October 28 that Facebook would now be known as the Meta Platform, or simply Meta, its share price has risen by more than 9%, which is more than double what the Nasdaq. has done. If you don’t know what the Metaverse is – think of...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Hopes for a spot bitcoin ETF in 2021 have just been dashed

The most likely candidate for a bitcoin exchange-traded fund linked directly to bitcoin isn't likely to happen in 2021, after the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday indicated that it isn't going to approve a so-called spot bitcoin ETF proposed by fund provider VanEck.
MARKETS
blooloop.com

Endurescreens develops a new multi-functional screen frame

Endurescreens, a specialist in the design, manufacture and installation of world-class projection screens, has announced its latest development, a multi-functional screen frame. The company is also launching a new promotion for 2021, after a successful year that saw it grow into new markets. During the course of the last 12...
BUSINESS
Gephardt Daily

Dow rises 104 points to record high as Fed announces end to bond buying program

Nov. 3 (UPI) — U.S. markets rose to records on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve announced plans to slow its monthly pandemic bond purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 104.95 points, or 0.29%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.65% and the Nasdaq Composite increased 1.04% as the Federal Open Market Committee announced it will reduce its purchases by $10 billion for treasury securities and $5 billion for agency mortgage-backed securities beginning later this month.
STOCKS
techstartups.com

China’s High-Speed Rail, the world’s longest high-speed railway network, is now losing $24 million per day with a reported debt of $1.8 trillion

As you may recall, we wrote about China National Railway after it unveiled the world’s first high-speed train capable of a top speed of 600 kph (375 miles/hour). According to Reuters, the maximum speed makes the train which was self-developed by China and manufactured in the coastal city of Qingdao, the fastest ground vehicle globally.
TRAFFIC
Kokomo Perspective

Best Penny Stocks to Buy in November? 3 For Your List

3 Top Penny Stocks to Watch in the Second Half of November. With November almost halfway done, investors continue to look for the best penny stocks to buy. And while it may seem complicated at first, there are plenty of ways to make money with penny stocks. First and foremost,...
STOCKS
theeastcountygazette.com

Pfizer’s WhistleBlower Reveals Vaccine Data Integrity Issues

Pfizer is in the spotlight again questions arise about the company’s data integrity and regulation after some new data about poor conduct at a contract research company that helped Pfizer carry out its covid vaccine trial. According to the BMJ, in September 2020, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive officer, Albert...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
MarketWatch

Philips shares tumble as FDA raises concern about silicone foam

Koninklijke Philips was on track for its worst single session in 19 years, falling 9.6%, after the Food and Drug Administration's inspection of a U.S. facility, following a recall of breathing assistance machines. The FDA said it obtained information during an inspection about the silicone-based foam used in a similar device marketed outside the U.S., which failed one safety test for the release of certain chemicals. "The FDA is aware that patients have already received devices with silicone-based foam as part of the repair and replace program. At this time, the agency does not have sufficient information to conclude whether the silicone-based foam being used in the repaired devices poses any risk to patients in the U.S.," the agency said. Philips said it's conducted testing to support the new silicone replacement form, which it said demonstrated acceptable results, and will continue to coordinate with the FDA.
MARKETS
blockmanity.com

Photochromic’s IDO to launch today amid excitement from community members

Cryptocurrency is undoubtedly changing the face of the world and providing more security to human life. One of the projects ensuring the safety of human identity on the net is Photochromic. Photochromic aims to resolve concerns that corporations and governments face when attempting to manage personal data in a way that puts people’s identities in jeopardy.
TECHNOLOGY
The Motley Fool

3 Cryptocurrencies to Avoid Like the Plague in November

These cryptocurrencies lack the real-world utility and differentiation to hold onto their mammoth gains. Since the dawn of the 20th century, there arguably hasn't been a more tried and true method to build wealth than putting your money to work in the stock market. Stocks won't outpace housing, gold, or bonds every year, but over the long run, no asset class has come close to matching the average annual gains of equities.
MARKETS

