CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Dwane Casey: Cade Cunningham nowhere near reaching full potential

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7Nuv_0cqtnHNu00
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey detailed that No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham still has plenty of room to grow and reach his full potential.

Cunningham through four games has been inconsistent as he knocks off some rust after missing most of training camp and the preseason with an ankle injury. However, he looks to be rounding into form, totaling 35 points over his last two games.

The Pistons knew coming into his debut he would need time to adjust to the NBA, and Casey reiterated that on Monday, saying he is still learning the league.

I’m not making excuses for him, and I’m as hard on him as anybody, but you miss a month of training camp where you get all of the basics, you don’t play in any exhibition games and come into this league and try to perform, that is difficult to do. I’m giving him a mulligan on that one.

This is nowhere near what he can be and will be as a player. There is just so much to learn, so much to go through for him and the team when your quarterback is down a little bit. He has a lot of growing to do but I have all of the confidence in the world he is going to get there because of his ability and IQ.

Casey said over the weekend that he can see Cunningham progressing and improving in each game. Cunningham has also said he continues to feel more comfortable with each game and that should happen throughout the season.

Despite missing so much time, Casey knew it wouldn’t take Cunningham long to pick things up because of his high basketball IQ. That certainly appears to be the case during his initial run with the Pistons.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Cade Cunningham makes history in his 3rd game

The Detroit Pistons did not beat the Philadelphia 76ers and if you asked Cade Cunningham if he had a good game, his answer would probably be an emphatic “no.”. Cunningham has struggled to shoot the ball in his first three games, though he did make his first 3-pointer last night, a bomb from the logo that came as the shot clock was winding down.
NBA
numberfire.com

Hamidou Diallo starting for Pistons Sunday in place of resting Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Cade Cunningham made his NBA debut Saturday night, coming off an ankle injury. On the second night of a back-to-back set, however, he won't play due to injury management. That opened up a spot in the starting five, one that will be filled by Diallo.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Green breaks silence on first game vs. Cade Cunningham

For the Houston Rockets and Detroit Pistons, Wednesday night was the most anticipated matchup of the season. The NBA doesn’t typically place that much importance on a number one versus number two overall pick matchup. It’s customary that they face off during NBA Summer League, but after that, public interest doesn’t really carry over. However, this year was different for a whole host of reasons. Firstly, the number two overall pick, Jalen Green, openly believes he should have gone number one in the draft.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Jalen Green taunts Cade Cunningham after huge dunk

Wednesday night’s game was a meaningful one for Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green, and it certainly showed on the court. Green, the second overall pick in June’s NBA Draft, faced off against the Detroit Pistons for the first time. The Pistons were the only team that passed on Green, selecting Cade Cunningham instead. Green made clear that he viewed that as a snub and would come after the Pistons every time they play.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Dwane Casey
Yardbarker

Latest on Cade Cunningham

No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham made his debut for Detroit over the weekend, playing 19 minutes vs. the Magic. The Pistons were encouraged by what they saw but they plan on being cautious with the 20-year-old. Detroit held out Cunningham on Sunday and Dwane Casey indicated that Cunningham won’t play in back-to-back for now, as Rod Beard of The Detroit News relays.
NBA
Detroit News

It's official: Pistons' Cade Cunningham will make NBA debut against Magic

Detroit — The mystery is over. Cade Cunningham is making his NBA debut on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. Coach Dwane Casey confirmed before the game that Cunningham, the Pistons’ No. 1 overall pick, will play against the Orlando Magic. It’s a long-awaited beginning for Cunningham, who missed most of training camp and the first four preseason games because of a left ankle injury.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons' Cade Cunningham reacts to playing in first NBA game

Cade Cunningham called Saturday a good day after making his debut with the Detroit Pistons and scoring his first points in the NBA in a win over the Orlando Magic. Cunningham started the contest and was placed on a strict minute count during his first action. He finished with two points, seven rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot in 19 minutes of work. He shot 1-of-8 from the field, missing all five of his 3-point attempts.
NBA
numberfire.com

Cade Cunningham starting in Detroit's Saturday lineup, Josh Jackson to bench

Detroit Pistons shooting guard Cade Cunningham is starting in Saturday's contest against the Orlando Magic. Cunningham will make his first career start after Josh Jackson was sent to the bench on Saturday night. In a matchup against a Magic unit allowing a 105.0 defensive rating, our models project the Detroit rookie to score 19.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $5,000.
NBA
Detroit News

Cade Cunningham has quiet debut as bench powers Pistons to first win

Detroit — The waiting for Cade Cunningham is over, and so is the wait for the Pistons’ first victory of the season. Cunningham didn’t have gaudy numbers in his NBA debut, but the second unit helped end the Pistons' four-game losing streak to start the season with a tough 110-103 victory over the Orlando Magic on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.
NBA
numberfire.com

Pistons' Cade Cunningham not on injury report for Tuesday

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (ankle) is not listed on the team's injury report for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Cunningham played in the Pistons' Saturday loss to the Orlando Magic, but sat Sunday while the team managed his injury. He is no longer on the injury report after a day of rest and should be expected to play against the Bucks Tuesday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Pistons still looking to find fit at starter for games Cade Cunningham sits

Detroit Pistons, Cade Cunningham, Hamidou Alcindor Diallo, Dwane Casey, Broadway theatre, Frank Jackson, Josh Jackson, Orlando Magic, National Basketball Association. The Pistons starting lineup is almost like a Broadway show or a high-level theatrical performance, where fans have to wait and see who will be playing the leading role: the star or the understudy.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Cade Cunningham responds to Jalen Green’s trash talk

Jalen Green is getting hit with a dose of Cade Shade after his fiery display on Wednesday. Green’s Houston Rockets played Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons in a nationally-televised game on ESPN. In the third quarter, Green blew past Cunningham for a dunk and yelled emphatically at his rookie counterpart (video here).
NBA
Detroit Free Press

No. 1 pick debuts suggest growing pains for Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham

After nearly a year of the Detroit Pistons’ “Fade for Cade,” followed by — miraculously! — winning the NBA’s draft lottery, and, finally, actually drafting Cade Cunningham No. 1 overall, everything is falling into place for the return of DEEEE-TROIT BASK-ET-BALLLLLLL. (Sorry, had to get that out of our system.)
NBA
Sporting News

Cade Cunningham injury update: Will Pistons rookie play tonight?

Rookies such as Jalen Green, Evan Mobley and Scottie Barnes have been shining bright on their respective teams, but the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft has yet to play in his first NBA regular-season game. Pistons guard Cade Cunningham is still recovering from an ankle injury that...
NBA
wmleader.com

Kevin Durant embraces battle with No.1 pick Cade Cunningham

Rookie Cade Cunningham missed Detroit’s first four games of the 2021-22 season but since making his debut against Orlando on October 30, he has been showing glimpses of why the Pistons selected him No. 1 overall in this year’s draft. Cunningham recorded a career-high 18 points against Philadelphia on Nov....
NBA
Detroit Bad Boys

VOTE: Pistons fan survey on City Edition uniforms, coaching of Dwane Casey

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Detroit Pistons fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts. It’s that time of week again where we want to take the temperature of...
NBA
FanSided

Detroit Pistons: Is Dwane Casey to blame for anemic offense?

The Detroit Pistons were embarrassed at home by a shorthanded Milwaukee Bucks team, and once again their offense is to blame. The Pistons have the worst offense in the NBA this season, scoring the fewest points per game with the lowest field goal and 3-point percentage in the league. The...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cade Cunningham joined Grant Hill, Isiah Thomas in a bit of Pistons history

No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham on Thursday produced his first career double-double as the Detroit Pistons lost to the Philadelphia 76ers at Little Caesars Arena. Cunningham, playing in just his third game, tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and one steal in 32 minutes of work in the 109-98 loss. He joined Grant Hill and Isiah Thomas as the only players in team history to record a double-double in three career games or earlier.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

44K+
Followers
90K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy