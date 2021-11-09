10 Best Products For Thinning Lashes

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. These days, makeup often looks and feels a lot like your favorite skin care products—namely, serums. This isn't a coincidence: Serum makeup is trending, and we think it's here to stay. With the same hydrating liquid consistency of everyone's favorite skin care formula, these beauty enhancers give you the color payoff you want, while pulling double duty as complexion nourishers. A natural look is often the end result, making these iterations perfect for those who want that "no-makeup-makeup" feel. The best part? There's a serum product for every step of your routine. If you're looking to venture into this category, we did the leg work and mined the options worth trying. Below, several serum infused or inspired foundations, lip tints, blushes, and more to test right now.

MAKEUP ・ 11 DAYS AGO