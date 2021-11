Over the last six decades, Corse's work has continuously investigated perception, properties of light, and ideas of abstraction. Comprised of 34 monumental works selected from Corse's expansive career, this exhibition highlights her ambitious and complex investigations in painting, explores the manifestation of light and its phenomenological experiences, and forges for Corse a unique place in the history of abstraction and twentieth-century art. The featured works have been drawn from various series, including the artist's seminal White Light paintings, begun in 1968, examples of her BlackLight paintings from the 1970s, works from her clay-based BlackEarth series, Arch and Inner Band paintings, as well as sculptural pieces including her argon light boxes, and a monumental free-standing Beam.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO