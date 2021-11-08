CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Creator Brian Volk-Weiss Discusses “The Movies That Made Us”

rue-morgue.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest season of popular nostalgia series, THE MOVIES THAT MADE US is available now on Netflix. Taking a deep dive into some of the most iconic films from our past, season three continues the trend with episodes on A Nightmare On Elm St, Friday the 13th, Aliens, Robocop, and more,...

rue-morgue.com

Comments / 0

Related
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

This Must-Watch Keanu Reeves Thriller Is the New #3 Movie on Netflix

If you love Keanu Reeves, then you need to watch this not-quite-brand-new sci-fi flick on Netflix. Introducing Replicas, which is making a comeback on the streaming service. Although it originally premiered back in 2018, the film just recently claimed the number three spot on Netflix’s list of most-watched movies. (It’s currently ranked behind Army of Thieves and 21 Jump Street and ahead of Hypnotic, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword and American Gangster.)
MOVIES
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Murphy
Person
Zac Efron
Person
Frank Sinatra
Person
Bill Paxton
Person
John Landis
Person
Bruce Willis
TVOvermind

10 of Greatest Ensemble Movies Ever Made

Just so you’re not stuck wondering what an ensemble movie is all about and why it’s different, an ensemble movie occurs when the main actors have the same importance throughout the movie, as in, they all contribute and no single actor is above the others, no matter how it might appear that way. Now that we have that under control, let’s move on. Good ensemble movies aren’t hard to come by, but great ones are constantly being debated for a number of reasons that people can come up with since they might not like the cat, or perhaps they don’t enjoy the story, or whatever it might be. Let’s just say that ensemble movies are impressive based on the idea of keeping everyone roughly at the same level of importance since to do so with this many different talented individuals is kind of like herding cats, it takes a lot of patience and a great deal of skill to make it work. Here are ten great ensemble movies for you to look at.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

10 Movies that Couldn’t Be Made Today

Way too often these days we hear ‘oh you couldn’t make that movie again’. This statement is usually aimed at movies that a lot of us enjoyed when we were younger, movies that are considered to be rude, offensive, and altogether horrible by people today. Even many of the actors that took part in the movies have spoken out against them by stating that they wouldn’t do such a thing again. But what a lot of people have also said is that it was a different time and like it or not, this was what was funny back then. Do you know want to know why? People knew how to take a joke when a stereotype was introduced, because it was nothing personal, no matter how much individuals want to take offense. Some stories, sure, are definitely a bit beyond when it comes to their subject matter, but others were a lot of fun and being so obviously offensive, they were insanely funny as well. But, as our society moves forward, the sense of what’s funny and what’s horribly offensive has started to shift. It’s kind of a pity really. Here are ten movies that some think couldn’t be made today.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies That Made Us#Volk#The Creator
hypebeast.com

Netflix Adds 3 Movies From 'Squid Game' Creator to Its Platform

Netflix on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce that the platform has added three South Korean films directed by Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk to its streaming service in the United States. “Before bringing the visually astounding and socially relevant Squid Game to life, Hwang Dong-hyuk directed several acclaimed South...
TV & VIDEOS
shondaland.com

The Best Made for TV Holiday Movies 2021

It’s November, which means, yep, you guessed it: It’s time for the annual march of holiday TV movie rom-coms. Okay, in all honesty, one network decided to begin airing its holiday fare in October, but with the Christmas season being rolled out earlier and earlier each year, are you really that surprised?
MOVIES
Collider

Producer Brian Grazer on ‘Swagger,’ the Movie He Almost Directed, ‘Spies Like Us,’ and Future Projects

With the new Apple TV+ series Swagger now streaming, I recently spoke to producer Brian Grazer about making a series inspired by the life of NBA superstar Kevin Durant. If you haven’t seen the trailers, O’Shea Jackson Jr. plays a former star player who’s now a youth basketball coach and it follows what happens when one of the top-ranked youth basketball players in the country (Isaiah Hill) joins his squad. What makes this series worth watching is that it’s just not telling a Disney version of what happens, instead focusing on the real-world obstacles young players face on and off of the court while pursuing their dreams of becoming the next NBA star. In addition, it pulls back the curtain on what coaches go through to try and keep top rated talent and how money can influence everything.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
Wrcbtv.com

US-Apple-Movies-Top-10

10. American Psycho (Uncut Version) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
MOVIES
Gamespot

The Last Of Us Co-Creator Neil Druckmann Wraps On HBO Series

Game director Neil Druckmann has announced that his "time in Canada has come to an end" working as a co-writer, executive producer, and director on the upcoming HBO adaptation of his popular PlayStation series The Last of Us. Druckmann shared the news via social media with a photo of a clapper board revealing that he has also directed an unspecified episode.
VIDEO GAMES
rue-morgue.com

Finally, you’ll be able to feel the “HURT”; trailer & poster

The rural chiller that premiered three years ago is seeing its long-overdue release next month. Gravitas Ventures has announced its acquisition of North American rights to HURT, directed by Sonny Mallhi (a producer on Bryan Bertino’s THE STRANGERS, THE MONSTER and THE DARK AND THE WICKED who helmed 2015’s ANGUISH, also released by Gravitas). The movie, which had its world premiere at the 2018 Fantasia International Film Festival (see our rave review here), will hit select theaters as well as North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms December 10. HURT was scripted by Solomon Gray and Mallhi and stars Emily van Raay, Andrew Creer, Stephanie Moran, Bradley Hamilton, Michelle Treacy and Natalie Olivia Clarke. The synopsis: “A soldier reunites with his wife to take in the attractions at their favorite Halloween spot: the ‘Haunted Hayride.’ But when real terror follows them home, they must fight for their lives…or become the next attraction.”
MOVIES
rue-morgue.com

Movie Review: “DEATH CAST” and the Slasher Made Real

Take the slasher formula, but make it real. It’s a premise that’s been toyed with since the sub genre’s birth, but the film DEATH CAST fully explores the concept. Playing out like found footage, writer/director Bobby Marinelli’s genre-busting film is an intriguing exploration of a genre so typified, we’ve begun to take it for granted. Six young actors sign on for a mysterious experimental film, hoping to catch their big breaks in a The Blair Witch Project style hit. But as they begin the immersive filming, they quickly learn that by signing on to the project, they’ve inadvertently signed their death warrants. The killer stalking them is no stuntman. His knives, arrows, and cameras are as real as their inevitable deaths will be.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Black Lightning,’ ‘True Story’ Star William Catlett Signs With Sugar23 (EXCLUSIVE)

William Catlett has signed with Sugar23. The actor, who next appears in Netflix’s limited series “True Story” alongside Kevin Hart and Wesley Snipes, will be managed by Meredith Wechter, Jake Fleischman and Sukee Chew. Catlett is also a writer, director and producer. Catlett has a busy dance card. He will soon appear in Lionsgate’s “The Devil You Know” with Omar Epps and this year wrapped a recurring role on the CW’s superhero drama series “Black Lightning.” He recently starred in HBO Max’s “Charm City Kings” and appeared in an episode of the cable channel’s “Lovecraft Country.” Catlett’s credits also include “Force of Nature,”...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy