Have you seen that commercial about the SPCA? It’s the commercial that has all those sad looking dogs and cats. For just $19 a month you can help to rescue these animals. There are all sorts of sad looking animals. They are skinny or look like they have been left out in the rain or cold. They have the saddest looking faces or could be trembling from the cold or being afraid. The commercials are really effective.

ANIMALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO