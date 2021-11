Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston has never been one to hold back on social media, so it was only a matter of time before she got candid about her breakup with ex-fiancé Blake Moynes. In a six-minute Instagram video posted on Oct. 31, Thurston shared a refreshingly honest perspective on the decision to end her relationship. She explained that the split let her and Blake each prioritize their own happiness. “I think a lot of people stay in relationships because they put so much time and effort into it and they keep waiting for new results, thinking, what if this happens, it’ll change, or once we get married, once we have kids, whatever,” Thurston said. “Sometimes, you don’t have to wait for a big thing [to break up].”

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO