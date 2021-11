The Utah Jazz put together a spirited comeback effort in fourth quarter but came up just short and lost to the Miami Heat, 118-115, on Saturday night. The Jazz-Heat showdown definitely lived up to the hype as the game went down the wire with Utah mounting a furious rally down the stretch after Miami looked like it was well on its way to an easy victory. The Jazz slowly inched their way back from 19 points down midway through the fourth and managed to cut the lead to as low as one.

