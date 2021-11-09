Watch now: Land border crossings resume between U.S. and Canada

RALEIGH, N.C. — Thousands of things go into making a hockey schedule. Arenas are available at certain times. A game with one team often means a game with another team nearby a couple days later. Teams may want to be home on certain dates for marketing purposes, or to avoid going head to head with a football or baseball game. The NHL’s TV partners may want a certain team to play on a certain day (and at a certain time) for broadcast purposes. And since the schedule is made well in advance, there’s no guarantee of what teams will be good or what teams won’t as the season plays out.

NHL ・ 22 HOURS AGO