Watch now: Land border crossings resume between U.S. and Canada

Team USA defeated Canada 4-1 to take Game 2 of the Border Series tonight at Centene Community Ice Center in Maryland Heights. Missouri. "I knew last night would serve as good motivation for us and I think we really proved that here tonight," said David Hoff (Bottineau, N.D.), head coach of the 2021-22 U.S. National Sled Hockey Team. "I felt like the tempo tonight better reflected what our team is about and it ultimately got us the outcome we wanted. I'm excited for us to get back together as a group and continue to grow as a team."
PEMBINA, N.D. - As the U.S. land border opened for travelers from Canada for the first time in 20 months, some Canadians jumped at the chance to drive south. “We’re just happy that finally Canadians can come to America and Americans can come to Canada. We’re back to almost normal,” said Donna Rodomski of West St. Paul, Manitoba. She and her husband John stopped at the duty free store in Pembina, North Dakota, for gas on their way to their winter home in Mesa, Arizona.
DULUTH – In true Minnesota fashion, a moose-costumed human greeted the first Canadians across the U.S. border at the Grand Portage crossing Monday. For the first time in nearly 20 months, fully vaccinated Canadians can enter the United States to shop, travel and see family, the start to a much-needed boost for Minnesota tourism, said Linda Jurek, the Visit Cook County executive director who dressed as the moose. "We're really jazzed about welcoming people back," she said.
RALEIGH, N.C. — Thousands of things go into making a hockey schedule. Arenas are available at certain times. A game with one team often means a game with another team nearby a couple days later. Teams may want to be home on certain dates for marketing purposes, or to avoid going head to head with a football or baseball game. The NHL’s TV partners may want a certain team to play on a certain day (and at a certain time) for broadcast purposes. And since the schedule is made well in advance, there’s no guarantee of what teams will be good or what teams won’t as the season plays out.
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Blues never led on Saturday night against Carolina, but by the third period it sure felt like they were ahead. They had gotten even on a goal by Vladimir Tarasenko 48 seconds into the third period, and the momentum clearly was in their favor. It looked as if they would come away with two points, one at the least, in their battle with one of the NHL’s top teams.
Comments / 0