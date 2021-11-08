Asante named Hilton Garden Inn Crusader of the Week

After posting the first multi-goal game of his Liberty career, midfielder Marko Mitrevski has been selected as the ASUN Men’s Soccer Player of the Week. With the Flames needing to win their ASUN match against North Florida to qualify for the ASUN tournament this past Saturday, Mitrevski scored the first two goals of the contest to give Liberty a 2-0 lead midway through the second half. The midfielder sent Liberty to the locker room at halftime with a 1-0 lead, scoring on a penalty kick during the 27th minute. He then scored his second goal of the game, putting in a crossing pass from teammate Gabe Findley for a two-goal advantage during the 63rd minute.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 12 DAYS AGO