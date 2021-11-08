CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asante named Hilton Garden Inn Crusader of the Week

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJunior wide receiver Ayir Asante of the Holy Cross football team has been named the Hilton Garden Inn Crusader of the Week for competition from to Nov. 1 to 7. Asante led the Holy Cross offense in a...

goholycross.com

Asante named Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week

Junior wide receiver Ayir Asante of the Holy Cross football team has been named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday, Nov. 8. Asante paced the Holy Cross offense in a convincing 35-10 victory over Lafayette on Nov. 6, scoring a career-best three touchdowns with 137 receiving yards. His first touchdown, a 19-yard reception with 8:09 left in the second quarter, gave the Crusaders a 14-0 lead; with 4:37 left in the third, he had a 47-yard catch to extend Holy Cross' lead to 28-7. He followed that with a 16-yard touchdown reception with 10:46 left in the fourth.
Dobbs named to Buchanan Award watch list

Junior linebacker Jacob Dobbs of the Holy Cross football team has been added to the watch list for the 2021 Buck Buchanan Award, presented annually by Stats Perform to the top defensive player at the NCAA football championship subdivision level. Dobbs is one of 11 midseason additions to the watch...
Crusaders set to face Boston College

The Holy Cross men's basketball team returns to action on Friday, Nov. 12, when it travels to Boston College a regional round game of the Sunshine Slam at 7:00 p.m. The will be the 113th all-time meeting between the old rivals, but the first time they have played since 2021. The contest between the Crusaders and the Pride will be shown live by ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.
