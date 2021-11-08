Asante named Hilton Garden Inn Crusader of the Week

Junior wide receiver Ayir Asante of the Holy Cross football team has been named the Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week, the league announced on Monday, Nov. 8. Asante paced the Holy Cross offense in a convincing 35-10 victory over Lafayette on Nov. 6, scoring a career-best three touchdowns with 137 receiving yards. His first touchdown, a 19-yard reception with 8:09 left in the second quarter, gave the Crusaders a 14-0 lead; with 4:37 left in the third, he had a 47-yard catch to extend Holy Cross' lead to 28-7. He followed that with a 16-yard touchdown reception with 10:46 left in the fourth.
