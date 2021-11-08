CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Hornets - 11/8/21

By Matthew Barrero Facebook Twitter
NBA
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time since the opening two games of the season, the Lakers have lost back-to-back games following Saturday’s 105-90 loss in Portland. Los Angeles (5-5) will welcome LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets (5-6). Tune into Spectrum SportsNet at 6:30 p.m. PT for the pregame show, with tipoff scheduled...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
thespun.com

NBA World Reacts To Friday’s LeBron James News

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season as one of the favorites to take home the title. However, 13 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a fringe playoff team than a true contender. Part of that is due to poor play, but a significant part is the absence of LeBron James.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Gordon Hayward
Person
Dwight Howard
chatsports.com

Three things we learned about the Charlotte Hornets in their loss to Cleveland

Suitcases are in constant rotation for the Charlotte Hornets these days. Throughout the season’s initial two weeks, the Hornets’ schedule was dotted with road games. Home outings were barely sprinkled in, keeping them packing seemingly more often than not. And that isn’t changing this week, not with a five-game trek on tap that features nearly a weeklong stay in California.
NBA
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Hornets vs. Kings prediction, odds, pick and more – 11/5/21

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Hornets-Kings prediction and pick. The Hornets have looked like one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference to start off the season. Their 4-4 record doesn’t seem like much, but a closer look at their games tells a more accurate story. Charlotte owns a couple of quality wins over the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers, and their losses aren’t too bad, either. The Kings are actually in a very similar situation to the Hornets in terms of the games they’ve played, as Sacramento is also sitting at 4-4 with some impressive wins to their name. This should be a high-paced, entertaining matchup, so let’s get into the pick.
NBA
CBS Sports

Lakers vs. Hornets odds, spread, line: 2021 NBA picks, Nov. 8 predictions, bets from proven computer model

Two NBA teams looking to snap losing streaks meet on Monday night when the Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (5-6) at Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Lakers are riding a two-game losing streak after dropping their last outing to the Portland Trail Blazers 105-90 on Saturday. The Hornets have lost four straight, with their most recent defeat being a 120-107 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. LeBron James (abdomen) has already been ruled out for the Lakers, and Anthony Davis (finger) is listed as questionable.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Spectrum Sportsnet#The Trail Blazers#Energy#Pts#Reb#Cle
arcamax.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis probable, LeBron James out tonight vs. Hornets

After Anthony Davis was seen participating in the Lakers’ shoot-around Monday, coach Frank Vogel said the All-Star forward will be “listed as probable” for Monday night’s game against the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center. Davis left after the first quarter of Saturday night’s game at Portland because of a stomach...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers vs. Hornets: Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Nov. 8

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Los Angeles (5-5) is on a two-game losing streak without LeBron James. The Lakers lost a 19-point lead to the Oklahoma City Thunder and trailed by more than 30 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. Nothing is going right for L.A., and Anthony Davis’ status is questionable.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Hornets Preview: Can L.A. at least put up a fight?

There’s no sugarcoating it: the Lakers are a horrible basketball team right now. They’re so bad that they made a mediocre Portland Trail Blazers team look like an all-star squad on Saturday. The Lakers’ past two games have been extremely frustrating, to the point that Dwight Howard and Carmelo Anthony have already called out the team’s lack of overall effort 10 games into the season. To make things juicier, Frank Vogel also subtly mentioned that this current team’s personnel is struggling to keep up with his defensive schemes.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Hornets vs Lakers NBA live stream reddit for Nov. 8

The 5-6 Charlotte Hornets head to Los Angeles to take on the 5-5 Los Angeles Lakers at STAPLES Center on Monday, Nov. 8 at 10:30 pm ET. The Charlotte Hornets started off the 2021-22 NBA season strong, winning five of their first seven games, but fortunes have quickly turned for the Carolina team.
NBA
NJ.com

Hornets vs Lakers Predictions: Expert Picks & Betting Offers

Our NBA betting expert is here to offer up his best Hornets vs Lakers predictions and picks ahead of tonight's game, scheduled to start at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBA TV. The Lakers are off to a shaky start and will be playing their third consecutive game without LeBron James (abdomen). Anthony Davis (thumb) also is ailing but has a chance at being cleared to play.
NBA
USA Today

Lakers vs. Hornets: 8 prop bets for Monday's game

The banged up Los Angeles Lakers suffered their most lopsided loss of the season on the road in Portland, and will try to snap a two-game losing streak on Monday night against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets. Through 10 games, the Lakers are just 5-5, but Los Angeles has...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Russell Westbrook reveals how the referee “Peeved” him in Lakers vs Hornets

Russell Westbrook loses it in Lakers vs Hornets. The LA Lakers condition this season is not unspecified to people. The Lakers are suffering since the pre-season began have continued to show inconsistent performances. The ball regulation of the team, the distorted defense, the fragmented offense, squabbling members, and lots of...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Game stream: Charlotte Hornets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

The Charlotte Hornets (5-7) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (5-5) at STAPLES Center. Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Monday November 8, 2021. Charlotte Hornets 123, Los Angeles Lakers 126 (Final/OT) What’s the buzz on Twitter?. James Plowright @British_Buzz. Not sure why but @Charlotte Hornets haven’t posted post-game media...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Lakers player grades from overtime win vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers went to overtime against the Charlotte Hornets and won, 126-123. After a back-and-forth affair in the first half, including a hot start for DeAndre Jordan, L.A. started to take control in the third quarter despite trailing. Rajon Rondo and Anthony Davis developed a strong two-man game...
NBA
Posting and Toasting

Game Thread: Knicks at Hornets- 11/12/21

The New York Knicks take on the Hornets in Charlotte Friday night. Nerlens Noel is still out with a knee injury. Tip-off is at 7:00 on MSG. This is your game thread. This is At The Hive. Please don’t post large photos, GIFs, or links to illegal streams in the thread. Please be kind and courteous to one another. Go the Knicks!
NBA
NBA

Trail Blazers Game Notes: Portland Trail Blazers (5-7) vs.Houston Rockets (1-10)

PORTLAND TRAIL BLAZERS (5-7) AT HOUSTON ROCKETS (1-10) Friday, November 12, 5:00 p.m. (Pacific) • Toyota Center. LAST PORTLAND WIN: 140-129, 5/10/21 (Por.) LAST HOUSTON WIN: 104-101, 1/28/21 (Hou.) CURRENT WIN STREAK: One (Por.) SERIES NOTES. • Friday's game is the first of four matchups between the Trail Blazers and...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy