Three Things to Know: Lakers vs. Hornets - 11/8/21

The Charlotte Hornets will take on the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Hornets-Kings prediction and pick. The Hornets have looked like one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference to start off the season. Their 4-4 record doesn’t seem like much, but a closer look at their games tells a more accurate story. Charlotte owns a couple of quality wins over the Brooklyn Nets and the Portland Trail Blazers, and their losses aren’t too bad, either. The Kings are actually in a very similar situation to the Hornets in terms of the games they’ve played, as Sacramento is also sitting at 4-4 with some impressive wins to their name. This should be a high-paced, entertaining matchup, so let’s get into the pick.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO