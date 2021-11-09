505 Gladiola Way

Handsome fieldstone and brick estate home beautifully sited on 17.36 acres in private Catoctin Creeks. Custom home with top-of-the-line construction, gorgeous design, finest quality material, state-of-the-art audio, visual & security systems and intercom on 3 levels. Dramatic entry with an elegant winding double staircase, coffered & 10 ft. ceilings in Dining & Living rooms. Family Room has a two-story coffered ceiling and stone fireplace. Adjoining the family room is a Study and Powder Room. There is also a 2nd staircase to the upper level. The Kitchen has custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, center island, and all with granite countertops. The appliances are top-of-the-line stainless to include a gas stove with six burners & three ovens, two wall ovens, refrigerator, microwave, an d two dishwashers. Adjoining the Kitchen is a morning room for casual dining. There's also a Sunroom that extends from the front to the rear of the home with ceiling fans. Outside the sunroom is an expansive porch that goes from the front to the back with incredible vistas, perfect for great views and dining. Main & upper level flooring is Hickory Hardwood except for Laundry Room and all bathrooms which are tile. The laundry room has a laundry shoot, washer and dryer, custom cabinets, and dog bath. Exit to the three-car garage is in the laundry room. Upper level has a spacious Master Suite with a coffered ceiling and 3-sided gas fireplace, sitting area, 3 enormous walk-in closets, additional laundry with stacked washer & dryer. The spacious master bath has a soaking tub, shower, extra closet, and double vanities with granite countertops. The commode has a private room. The upper level has another suite with a spacious bedroom and private bath. There is a Princess Suite with a private bath and two additional bedrooms, and hall bath. There are a total of five bedrooms and four baths on this level. All flooring is Hickory Hardwood with the exception of the bathrooms.The lower level is incredible, with an abundance of natural light from the many windows and two double-door walkouts. The flooring is tile, except for the Home Theater. The Home Theater is 26' X 18' with top-of-the-line B&W speakers, built-in surround system, 100" Projector screen, Sony Projector, multiple internet drops for smart Projectors. Plus seven leather rack-mounted reclining seating. It has beautifully decorated walls, lighting and carpeted floor plus extra insulation so that no sound interferes with the rest of the lower level. There is a sitting area with a fireplace that adjoins the spacious game area with a fully equipped bar and full bath. This are has a 7.2 audio system, Pioneer Receiver, B&W speakers, CLR and built-in wall surround sound plus multiple internet drops for smart TVs. The lower level also features an exercise room, wine-tasting room, wine storage cold cellar plus a locked security room. The residence has 10,072 finished square feet!The rear property has a spacious fenced garden to prevent animals from entering. Also, the back of the property has an orchard with fruit and nut trees and at the furthest point is Catoctin Creek. Catoctin Creeks is for horse lovers with it's horse trails. Horses, cows, or other large animals are welcomed. (swine are not allowed) Poultry may be kept for the owners' use . Check Documents for Covenants.The property is for the most discerning buyer seeking privacy and all the beautiful & quality features that this home offers. THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE!

