2212 Massachusetts Avenue NW

 5 days ago

Don't miss this special opportunity to own a historic piece of Washington DC . This elegant 1916 landmark Victorian style property is located in the heart of Washington DC's most prestigious Kalorama neighborhood, on Embassy Row, and is walking distance to Dupont Circle and Georgetown. This newly renovated 5-story residence includes...

www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com

arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4153 Fairview Avenue

Welcome home to this gorgeous Baltimore City interior row home, located in the West Forest Park neighborhood! This cozy home features a traditional, yet semi open floor plan, that displays both charm and modern updates throughout the home. As you walk into the home you are greeted by a set of beautiful black stairs that take you up to the second level of the home that features three spacious bedrooms, including a back bedroom that has a back balcony/deck attached for those quiet evenings feeling the breeze and relaxing outside. The deck includes a roof that will keep you nice and dry on those rainy days as well. As you make your way back down the stairs and through the main level of the home you will be embraced by a spacious living room, and open, yet separate kitchen, and dinning room, that provides plenty of room for those big dinners with friends and family. At the back of the dinning room you will open up the sliding glass doors and walk out on to the main level deck that is great for entertaining. Once back inside, you'll start to walk down the staircase that lead you into the lower level of the home, that features a completely finished space, with a fourth bedroom and second full bathroom. At the back end of the lower level you can walkout through the ground level rear entrance of the home that brings you underneath yet another space for sitting or entertaining, covered by the deck above that's attached to the main level of the home. Looking out into the rear of the home you'll notice a big back yard that represents a blank canvas for you to create either your own personal oasis or parking pad for off street parking. This home comes with a one year home warranty! Schedule your showing today!
BALTIMORE, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

438 Hill Street.

New Construction Near Completion- 2 Levels- on crawl space, 1440 sq. feet approximate finished, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, lots of living space, heat pump /central air, 12 x 12 deck being installed, nice size back yard, Laundry area upper level, main level with vinyl plank flooring, carpet in 3 bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, double vanity in master bedroom bath, convenient to I-66, shopping, minutes to down town of Front Royal, Eastham Park, Skyline Drive, tax information is just for lot only.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3786 Old Columbia Pike

List price is opening bid only! Rarely available and completely updated, historic 1840's porch front stone home, with three parking spaces in the heart of Ellicott City. This storybook home, or "David Myer's House", as it is known in the Maryland Historic Registry, features lovingly maintained wood floors and fine millwork, perfectly blended with all of the updates to suit today's buyer. The first floor features an inviting and cozy living room, spacious full bath, main level laundry, as well as an updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. The upper level boasts a spacious primary bedroom with heart pine floors and staircase to a generously sized finished attic that could be used as additional living space such as a dressing area, home office or loft. The completely finished and versatile lower level comes complete with a second family room/ bedroom area, a fully equipped second kitchen, table space, a full bath, as well as it's own private entrance. Historically, the lower level has rented for $1200 per month. A terrific view of all of the shops, restaurants and everything that Ellicott City has to offer from the terrace of the hillside with stone path that leads to two deeded parking spaces that are in addition to the driveway parking, for a total of three parking spaces. This home is simply a treasure of Ellicott City. On line auction to take place on 12/09/21 at 1pm.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

6908 Fairfax Drive , #202

Tastefully updated home within walking distance to East Falls Church Metro. Community is adjacent to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail (bike and walking trail). Off street parking with assigned parking. Recent updates include paint, carpet, lighting, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and sliding doors. Huge 23' living area with gas burning fireplace. Private covered 20' balcony off primary bedroom and living room. In unit Washer and dryer. Gas heat and cooking. Primary private bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Building has new roof, gutters and trim in 2021.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

2202 Huston Place

Charming two-level townhouse located in a wonderful community that offers a pool and playground! The first level has a powder room for guests, and there are 3 bedrooms and an additional full bathroom upstairs. Ample closet space throughout and a lovely patio off the kitchen. The home has been freshly painted, with new carpet throughout. Two assigned parking spaces. This location is PERFECT for commuters, and is conveniently located minutes from Dulles Airport, Route 28, Route 50, and the Toll Road. Have shopping, dining and entertainment at your fingertips! Buyer's who obtain financing from Legacy Mortgage, along with title and insurance services from Pruitt Title, and Logan Insurance Agency, can receive a lender credit of up to $3,190 towards closing costs.*Terms and conditions apply. Subject to loan approval.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

3434 Heron Glen Way

Welcome home to the Isleton Luxury Townhome at Watershed. The Isleton floorplan features over 2,300 square feet of finished living space, but can be even larger with the optional 10 foot extension and optional 4th level. The main level offers a rear kitchen layout with a massive kitchen island, 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and 7 inch luxury vinyl plank flooring in the cafe and kitchen. The rear kitchen layout creates a wide open space to entertain in your Cafe and Gathering Room. The Master Bedroom features a large walk in closet, and an en-suite with shower and double vanity with granite top. The 2 guest bedroom offer generous space and closets just next to the hall bath. Watershed is close to the BW Pkwy, Rt 32 and Rt 198, with easy access to public transportation at Odenton Station.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

11610 Birch Avenue

Adorable and affordable 4bedroom home with a garage located in Cresaptown! Look at this gorgeous kitchen and those hardwood floors! Large covered back porch and a patio area perfect for entertaining. You don't want to miss this one!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

Reservoir Avenue

40.944 Acres partially in County and partially in town of Luray limits. Town Water and Sewer available. Beautiful level parcel of land fronting on Reservoir Avenue in convenient location. Zoned Agricultural with many possible uses. Beautiful Mountain Views! Just 2 hours from Washington DC. Shenandoah National Park, Shenandoah River and George Washington National Forest just a short drive away.
LURAY, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

7680 Tremayne , #109

Spacious condo first floor unit with 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and newer windows. Washer and dryer in unit. Plenty of storage space and daylights. . The unit includes one assigned garage space, and plenty of parking lots, unit has additional storage in a basement, this community is 24 hour security, clubhouse, and pool, tennis courts, basketball court, party room, fitness center. The condo is minutes form McLean metro station, close to Tyson Corner mall, shops and restaurants. This is a great value !If using GPS please enter through main gate off Old Meadow Road.
MCLEAN, VA
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

10115 Connecticut Avenue

CALLING ALL BUILDERS, INVESTORS, AND DEVELOPERS! Start building TOMORROW. Plans have been approved and all permits have been paid by the current owner. Easily hook up to public water, sewer and gas. The design is laid out for a 2100 SQF single-family house with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. All plans are open for review by prospective buyers. The sale price includes plans, permits, and supporting documents. The intrinsic value of what is already completed for this house makes a huge financial and time difference. A more convenient location is hard to find. Steps to Antique Row, the MARC train, the Farmer+GGs Market, and a short drive to the vibrant new shops and restaurants along Summit and Knowles. Rock Creek Park, NIH, Walter Reed, two Metros, I-270 & I-495 are all close by.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

28029 Holly Road

Move right in! Beautifully maintained waterfront home minutes from Easton. Easy access to Rt 50. Easton Utiities with cable TV and high speed internet. House situated on highest part of lot, high and dry! Room for a pool. Beautiful trees and pretty water view with southern exposure.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

100 Mill Lane

Welcome home! This a beautiful and cozy 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home on 5.99 Acres! Quite lot, with plenty of parking and fire pit area. Kitchen with granite countertops, two pantries, stainless steel appliances, double oven. Ceramic tile in all bathrooms, ceiling fans, a lot of natural lighting with skylights. Carpet on main & upper level. Large family room with beautiful all brick fireplace wall leads out to wrap around deck/porch with plenty of room for family gatherings. Hardwood floors in foyer, dining room and stairs. Formal living room or office, fully finished lower level, with 4th bedroom, full bath, theater room with walkout, two storage closets. Above ground pool with deck.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

20207 Three Notch Road

Spacious 5 bed Rancher on nice large 1 acre level lot. Country kitchen, Formal living and dining rooms. 2 full baths and laundry room. Lots of parking space.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

15401 Baileys Lane

This magnificently crafted home creates an elegant and delightful feel! This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2-bathroom colonial has everything you need when looking for a single-family home! You must check out the 800 sqft magnificent addition added to create an oversized owner bedroom suite with sitting area, jacuzzi tub and 2 massive 10 x 12 walk-in closets. This home features, 2 car garage, roof 2019, Hot water heater 2008, sited on .48-acre lot fully fenced with pool, new pool cover, filter liner and pump replaced 2019, 1,000 sqft flagstone patio and deck. Not to mention... Kitchen is open with window overlooking the pool and beautiful backyard, family room is open with built in wet bar, wood burning fireplace with wood stove, oversized guest bedrooms and guest bathroom with the potential to add a double vanity, walk-out basement with full bathroom, 2nd built-in bar, extra room for office/exercise room, potential bedroom or storage.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

541 Monticello Circle

Don't miss out on your opportunity to purchase this beautiful new construction colonial in sought out gated, lake and golf course community- Lake of The Woods. Another high quality build by Batchelor Homes & Properties featuring a spacious floorplan with hardwood floors, ceramic tile, granite countertops, stainless appliances and large walk-in closets. Huge primary bedroom suite w/walk-in closet and private bath. 14X12 rear deck for entertaining or relaxing. Desirable finishes and attractive upgrades! *Listing Photos of similar finished build to show room sizes. Colors and finish selections will vary. MOVE IN BEFORE CHRISTMAS!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

37973 Campbell Clan Lane

Handsome fieldstone and brick estate home beautifully sited on 17.36 acres in private Catoctin Creeks. Custom home with top-of-the-line construction, gorgeous design, finest quality material, state-of-the-art audio, visual & security systems and intercom on 3 levels. Dramatic entry with an elegant winding double staircase, coffered & 10 ft. ceilings in Dining & Living rooms. Family Room has a two-story coffered ceiling and stone fireplace. Adjoining the family room is a Study and Powder Room. There is also a 2nd staircase to the upper level. The Kitchen has custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, center island, and all with granite countertops. The appliances are top-of-the-line stainless to include a gas stove with six burners & three ovens, two wall ovens, refrigerator, microwave, an d two dishwashers. Adjoining the Kitchen is a morning room for casual dining. There's also a Sunroom that extends from the front to the rear of the home with ceiling fans. Outside the sunroom is an expansive porch that goes from the front to the back with incredible vistas, perfect for great views and dining. Main & upper level flooring is Hickory Hardwood except for Laundry Room and all bathrooms which are tile. The laundry room has a laundry shoot, washer and dryer, custom cabinets, and dog bath. Exit to the three-car garage is in the laundry room. Upper level has a spacious Master Suite with a coffered ceiling and 3-sided gas fireplace, sitting area, 3 enormous walk-in closets, additional laundry with stacked washer & dryer. The spacious master bath has a soaking tub, shower, extra closet, and double vanities with granite countertops. The commode has a private room. The upper level has another suite with a spacious bedroom and private bath. There is a Princess Suite with a private bath and two additional bedrooms, and hall bath. There are a total of five bedrooms and four baths on this level. All flooring is Hickory Hardwood with the exception of the bathrooms.The lower level is incredible, with an abundance of natural light from the many windows and two double-door walkouts. The flooring is tile, except for the Home Theater. The Home Theater is 26' X 18' with top-of-the-line B&W speakers, built-in surround system, 100" Projector screen, Sony Projector, multiple internet drops for smart Projectors. Plus seven leather rack-mounted reclining seating. It has beautifully decorated walls, lighting and carpeted floor plus extra insulation so that no sound interferes with the rest of the lower level. There is a sitting area with a fireplace that adjoins the spacious game area with a fully equipped bar and full bath. This are has a 7.2 audio system, Pioneer Receiver, B&W speakers, CLR and built-in wall surround sound plus multiple internet drops for smart TVs. The lower level also features an exercise room, wine-tasting room, wine storage cold cellar plus a locked security room. The residence has 10,072 finished square feet!The rear property has a spacious fenced garden to prevent animals from entering. Also, the back of the property has an orchard with fruit and nut trees and at the furthest point is Catoctin Creek. Catoctin Creeks is for horse lovers with it's horse trails. Horses, cows, or other large animals are welcomed. (swine are not allowed) Poultry may be kept for the owners' use . Check Documents for Covenants.The property is for the most discerning buyer seeking privacy and all the beautiful & quality features that this home offers. THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

901 N Monroe Street , #807

OPEN SUNDAY 1-4 ! Professional photos coming up Sunday! MUST SEE THIS ONE! 1551 Square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 balconies overlooking the pool and city skyline in the distance. 2 Garage parking spaces and extra storage. One of the most sought-after condominium buildings in Northern Virginia with great amenities and a super low condo fee. Access 2 private balconies from the living room and all 3 bedrooms for beautiful sky views. Freshly painted, new luxury wall-to-wall carpeting. Neutral marble floors in the bathrooms. Slate foyer and kitchen floors. The living room has crown molding and an entire wall of high-quality, custom-built shelves and cabinets. The kitchen breakfast bar opens to a dining area and living room. This luxurious home is bathed in natural light. Updated primary bathroom vanities, double sinks, faucets, countertop and mirror. Ample lighted custom closets with shelving, walk-in closets, linen closets and pantries. Masonry party walls and concrete floors make a very quiet home. 3 Elevators provide speedy service. Spa-like outdoor pool, well-equipped exercise room, meeting room, onsite professional building manager, water and sewer included in condo fee. Virginia Square Metro Station, the dry cleaners, a sandwich shop with the best fried chicken and waffles in town, and Starbucks are all right across the street. Grocery stores, restaurants, bars, sports and recreation all within reach.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4015 Vacation Lane

Crafted by Rock Spring Homes- a local Arlington builder whose members have 35+ years development experience and over 100 completed projects. Located in one of Arlington+GGs most desirable neighborhoods- this Cherrydale stunner is sure to impress. The home embodies suburban comfort with urban conveniences. DC is two lights away, and the area is walkable with parks, stores, cafes, and top-tier K-12 schools nearby. Thoughtful, creative, high-end, custom designs are evident in the home+GGs flow and finishes. The polished construction accommodates the modern lifestyle: enhancing entertaining & enriching everyday living.
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

46 Faye Drive

Beautiful Statesman model 2 car garage home is in move-in-ready condition this one will sell fast! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 +-+ bath. Enter through the main level and see the nice and cozy living room, the foyer will lead you to the gorgeous and spacious kitchen that offers everything you need, this kitchen offers granite counter tops with a huge island for entertaining along with whirlpool stainless steel appliances and a large walk-in-pantry. This fabulous home offers a huge family room open layout directly off the kitchen perfect for entertaining. Kitchen offers access to the exterior Patio. The Second floor offers for 4 bedrooms 2 full bath and a spacious laundry, the washer and dryer conveys! Nice size masters bedroom with walk-in -closet and private bath. All window blinds convey! This home is newly fenced and landscaped with a great size back yard with a stone patio along with a shed for all of your mowing equipment or simply extra storage. Agents schedule your showing asap this one won't last!
arlingtonrealtyinc.com

4411 Falls Bridge Drive , B

Don't miss your opportunity to own a beautifully renovated 2BD, 1BA condo in a GREAT location! Walking distance to Hampden, Roland Park, and the MARC train for downtown commuters. Easy access to Route 83 and major highways. This is truly a gem! Schedule a tour today.
