1100 N Stepney Road

Cover picture for the articleYour chance to finish renovations on this rancher on over 1/3 acre level lot. 3 br 1.5 baths. Property sold "as is." Circle driveway, serene setting with mature trees. Well and septic. Make your appointment...

438 Hill Street.

New Construction Near Completion- 2 Levels- on crawl space, 1440 sq. feet approximate finished, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, lots of living space, heat pump /central air, 12 x 12 deck being installed, nice size back yard, Laundry area upper level, main level with vinyl plank flooring, carpet in 3 bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, double vanity in master bedroom bath, convenient to I-66, shopping, minutes to down town of Front Royal, Eastham Park, Skyline Drive, tax information is just for lot only.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
6908 Fairfax Drive , #202

Tastefully updated home within walking distance to East Falls Church Metro. Community is adjacent to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail (bike and walking trail). Off street parking with assigned parking. Recent updates include paint, carpet, lighting, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and sliding doors. Huge 23' living area with gas burning fireplace. Private covered 20' balcony off primary bedroom and living room. In unit Washer and dryer. Gas heat and cooking. Primary private bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Building has new roof, gutters and trim in 2021.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
2202 Huston Place

Charming two-level townhouse located in a wonderful community that offers a pool and playground! The first level has a powder room for guests, and there are 3 bedrooms and an additional full bathroom upstairs. Ample closet space throughout and a lovely patio off the kitchen. The home has been freshly painted, with new carpet throughout. Two assigned parking spaces. This location is PERFECT for commuters, and is conveniently located minutes from Dulles Airport, Route 28, Route 50, and the Toll Road. Have shopping, dining and entertainment at your fingertips! Buyer's who obtain financing from Legacy Mortgage, along with title and insurance services from Pruitt Title, and Logan Insurance Agency, can receive a lender credit of up to $3,190 towards closing costs.*Terms and conditions apply. Subject to loan approval.
REAL ESTATE
11610 Birch Avenue

Adorable and affordable 4bedroom home with a garage located in Cresaptown! Look at this gorgeous kitchen and those hardwood floors! Large covered back porch and a patio area perfect for entertaining. You don+GGt want to miss this one!. Listing courtesy of Perry Wellington Realty, Llc. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
14241 Kings Crossing Boulevard , #205

A diamond in the ruff, 2 bed 2 bath 1167 SQFT condo in Kings Crossing, this property will not last long must see.
1535 Charlotte

Large LOT! 3BR 2BA New roof and new HVAC! Central air, fenced yard with Parking Pad! Why rent when you can own or add it to your rental portfolio, come see for yourself today. Home has easy access to 295, 95, Bayview, N.I.H., Canton, Fells Point and walking distance to Amazon Baltimore. Canton Crossing and Yard 56 around the corner for shopping.
1224 E Eager Street

Great investor opportunity. 4 level interior townhouse. Was completely renovated in 2013 but was destroyed by the tenant's neglect and abuse. Many aspects of the house could be salvageable, such as kitchen and appliances and most of the baths-so it could be cleaned up and renovated for use as a rental property again or simply fully gutted and flipped for resale. Property is being sold AS-IS. Seller is unaware of any latent existing issues because it has been tenant occupied for years-however there are obvious repairs needed, such as new windows & doors, wall repairs & paint, flooring, needs W/D, and lighting. Some great features are the 4th level upstairs loft area with full bath, 2nd-floor laundry area, spacious sized rooms, separate dining area, tilework still in great shape, large fenced yard, and newer roof and systems (2013). The basement is full size, cannot be finished due to ceiling height but is dry and useful for storage and utility area. Priced to sell.
REAL ESTATE
233 Morrisons Road

PLENTY OF POTENTIAL! This two-bedroom rancher awaits the loving touch of a talented and imaginative renovator. On 1.12 acres and convenient to I-81, Rt. 7 and Winchester. Has a full basement with a den and storage, large detached garage 30x24 and two sheds. Attractive stone front. Charming knotty pine paneling in the quaint country kitchen. Hardwood floor and built-in shelves in the living room. One-car carport 13x21 can do double duty as a covered side porch for parties and gatherings. Septic permit is for 2-3 bedrooms. Septic tank was pumped in 2020. Jet added to well pump in 2018. New furnace in 2009. Cash, conventional, in-house bank or renovation loans only due to condition. A great fixer-upper! Sold strictly as-is. Owners/agent are related.
REAL ESTATE
MLS
Real Estate
3434 Heron Glen Way

Welcome home to the Isleton Luxury Townhome at Watershed. The Isleton floorplan features over 2,300 square feet of finished living space, but can be even larger with the optional 10 foot extension and optional 4th level. The main level offers a rear kitchen layout with a massive kitchen island, 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and 7 inch luxury vinyl plank flooring in the cafe and kitchen. The rear kitchen layout creates a wide open space to entertain in your Cafe and Gathering Room. The Master Bedroom features a large walk in closet, and an en-suite with shower and double vanity with granite top. The 2 guest bedroom offer generous space and closets just next to the hall bath. Watershed is close to the BW Pkwy, Rt 32 and Rt 198, with easy access to public transportation at Odenton Station.
REAL ESTATE
5229 Al Jones Drive

Rare Find. Waterfront property. Gated community. House has a deck overlooking the water.Absolute perfect seaside escape. Upgraded modern waterfront home. Spacious Living room with stunning views. Perfect spot for Family and Friends. You will love this amazing waterfront home!. Listing courtesy of Mr. Lister Realty. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights...
MLS
541 Monticello Circle

Don't miss out on your opportunity to purchase this beautiful new construction colonial in sought out gated, lake and golf course community- Lake of The Woods. Another high quality build by Batchelor Homes & Properties featuring a spacious floorplan with hardwood floors, ceramic tile, granite countertops, stainless appliances and large walk-in closets. Huge primary bedroom suite w/walk-in closet and private bath. 14X12 rear deck for entertaining or relaxing. Desirable finishes and attractive upgrades! *Listing Photos of similar finished build to show room sizes. Colors and finish selections will vary. MOVE IN BEFORE CHRISTMAS!
MLS
7680 Tremayne , #109

Spacious condo first floor unit with 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and newer windows. Washer and dryer in unit. Plenty of storage space and daylights. . The unit includes one assigned garage space, and plenty of parking lots, unit has additional storage in a basement, this community is 24 hour security, clubhouse, and pool, tennis courts, basketball court, party room, fitness center. The condo is minutes form McLean metro station, close to Tyson Corner mall, shops and restaurants. This is a great value !If using GPS please enter through main gate off Old Meadow Road.
MCLEAN, VA
100 Mill Lane

Welcome home! This a beautiful and cozy 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home on 5.99 Acres! Quite lot, with plenty of parking and fire pit area. Kitchen with granite countertops, two pantries, stainless steel appliances, double oven. Ceramic tile in all bathrooms, ceiling fans, a lot of natural lighting with skylights. Carpet on main & upper level. Large family room with beautiful all brick fireplace wall leads out to wrap around deck/porch with plenty of room for family gatherings. Hardwood floors in foyer, dining room and stairs. Formal living room or office, fully finished lower level, with 4th bedroom, full bath, theater room with walkout, two storage closets. Above ground pool with deck.
MLS
4411 Falls Bridge Drive , B

Don't miss your opportunity to own a beautifully renovated 2BD, 1BA condo in a GREAT location! Walking distance to Hampden, Roland Park, and the MARC train for downtown commuters. Easy access to Route 83 and major highways. This is truly a gem! Schedule a tour today. Listing courtesy of Samson...
MLS
11410 Notchcliff Road

To be built! Greenspring Homes presents the Roosevelt III Farmhouse. Fell as though you are on vacation every single day with serene pond views from your brand new home. Four bedrooms, two full and one half bath. Open main level with living room/study, kitchen, dining area and family room with gas fireplace featuring shiplap surround. The gourmet kitchen includes a double wall oven, a cooktop with stainless steel hood, large island and a four foot butler pantry/coffee bar. Entertaining has never been so easy with such a great flowing floorplan and kitchen that any chef would love to cook in. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Generous bedroom sizes. Luxurious primary suite with large bathroom and walk in closet. Photos are only to show likeness of Builder's product. Please refer to go sheet for details on this home. Agents must register clients!
REAL ESTATE
4015 Vacation Lane

Crafted by Rock Spring Homes- a local Arlington builder whose members have 35+ years development experience and over 100 completed projects. Located in one of Arlington+GGs most desirable neighborhoods- this Cherrydale stunner is sure to impress. The home embodies suburban comfort with urban conveniences. DC is two lights away, and the area is walkable with parks, stores, cafes, and top-tier K-12 schools nearby. Thoughtful, creative, high-end, custom designs are evident in the home+GGs flow and finishes. The polished construction accommodates the modern lifestyle: enhancing entertaining & enriching everyday living.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
10115 Connecticut Avenue

CALLING ALL BUILDERS, INVESTORS, AND DEVELOPERS! Start building TOMORROW. Plans have been approved and all permits have been paid by the current owner. Easily hook up to public water, sewer and gas. The design is laid out for a 2100 SQF single-family house with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. All plans are open for review by prospective buyers. The sale price includes plans, permits, and supporting documents. The intrinsic value of what is already completed for this house makes a huge financial and time difference. A more convenient location is hard to find. Steps to Antique Row, the MARC train, the Farmer+GGs Market, and a short drive to the vibrant new shops and restaurants along Summit and Knowles. Rock Creek Park, NIH, Walter Reed, two Metros, I-270 & I-495 are all close by.
REAL ESTATE
47138 Schwartzkopf Drive

WOW...what a house!! Spacious with plenty of room to spread out. This house includes a LARGE Master Suite with Large Bath and Closet, the 3 other Bedrooms are spacious as well. Main level has An Office, Livingroom, Diningroom, familyroom, kitchen, laundry room, 2 car garage, Deck that goes to a fenced in back yard, unfinished basement so you can make that however you want and so much more. Home has been freshly painted. All you have to do is move in. Solar Panels are leased and keep the electric bills low. Don't miss out on this one.
MLS
31 Salt Spray Drive

** OPEN HOUSE ** Sunday, November 14th from 11:00am to 2:00pm ** What a location! Very private lot near boat storage complete with a beautiful shade tree! All high ticket items have been replaced including roof, hot water heater and HVAC! Kitchen is beautifully remodeled with newer appliances and an amazing backsplash! Kitchen and living area has beautiful new flooring. Bathroom has been remodeled as well. Home boasts a large Florida room and outside there is a shed for storage. Come enjoy all the amenities White Horse Park has to offer! Remember, this is not a year around community.
MLS
Senedo Road

Here's a terrific recreational tract located just east of Basye. This fully wooded property features mature timber and excellent deer hunting opportunities. The parcel is accessed via a 20 ft right of way off Senedo Road. The property entrance is gated and the land has just the right amount of elevation change. Large and small game frequent this tract. Enjoy recreation of all kinds along with seclusion and privacy on this parcel. There is a flat spot on top that would make an ideal location for a campsite or food plot. Views of the valley and mountains are attainable with some tree clearing. All the fun and adventure of Bryce Resort is just around the corner.
MOUNT JACKSON, VA

