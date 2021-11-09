1100 N Stepney Road

New Construction Near Completion- 2 Levels- on crawl space, 1440 sq. feet approximate finished, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, lots of living space, heat pump /central air, 12 x 12 deck being installed, nice size back yard, Laundry area upper level, main level with vinyl plank flooring, carpet in 3 bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, double vanity in master bedroom bath, convenient to I-66, shopping, minutes to down town of Front Royal, Eastham Park, Skyline Drive, tax information is just for lot only.
