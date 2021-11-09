15608 Everglade Lane , D303

Welcome to this **rare** spacious and well-appointed 2 story penthouse with so many features and benefits where do you start. Conveniently located close to major commuter routes. Within walking distance to Bowie Town Center and all the shops yet situated in...
Welcome home to this gorgeous Baltimore City interior row home, located in the West Forest Park neighborhood! This cozy home features a traditional, yet semi open floor plan, that displays both charm and modern updates throughout the home. As you walk into the home you are greeted by a set of beautiful black stairs that take you up to the second level of the home that features three spacious bedrooms, including a back bedroom that has a back balcony/deck attached for those quiet evenings feeling the breeze and relaxing outside. The deck includes a roof that will keep you nice and dry on those rainy days as well. As you make your way back down the stairs and through the main level of the home you will be embraced by a spacious living room, and open, yet separate kitchen, and dinning room, that provides plenty of room for those big dinners with friends and family. At the back of the dinning room you will open up the sliding glass doors and walk out on to the main level deck that is great for entertaining. Once back inside, you'll start to walk down the staircase that lead you into the lower level of the home, that features a completely finished space, with a fourth bedroom and second full bathroom. At the back end of the lower level you can walkout through the ground level rear entrance of the home that brings you underneath yet another space for sitting or entertaining, covered by the deck above that's attached to the main level of the home. Looking out into the rear of the home you'll notice a big back yard that represents a blank canvas for you to create either your own personal oasis or parking pad for off street parking. This home comes with a one year home warranty! Schedule your showing today!
List price is opening bid only! Rarely available and completely updated, historic 1840's porch front stone home, with three parking spaces in the heart of Ellicott City. This storybook home, or "David Myer's House", as it is known in the Maryland Historic Registry, features lovingly maintained wood floors and fine millwork, perfectly blended with all of the updates to suit today's buyer. The first floor features an inviting and cozy living room, spacious full bath, main level laundry, as well as an updated kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. The upper level boasts a spacious primary bedroom with heart pine floors and staircase to a generously sized finished attic that could be used as additional living space such as a dressing area, home office or loft. The completely finished and versatile lower level comes complete with a second family room/ bedroom area, a fully equipped second kitchen, table space, a full bath, as well as it's own private entrance. Historically, the lower level has rented for $1200 per month. A terrific view of all of the shops, restaurants and everything that Ellicott City has to offer from the terrace of the hillside with stone path that leads to two deeded parking spaces that are in addition to the driveway parking, for a total of three parking spaces. This home is simply a treasure of Ellicott City. On line auction to take place on 12/09/21 at 1pm.
Tastefully updated home within walking distance to East Falls Church Metro. Community is adjacent to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail (bike and walking trail). Off street parking with assigned parking. Recent updates include paint, carpet, lighting, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and sliding doors. Huge 23' living area with gas burning fireplace. Private covered 20' balcony off primary bedroom and living room. In unit Washer and dryer. Gas heat and cooking. Primary private bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Building has new roof, gutters and trim in 2021.
Charming two-level townhouse located in a wonderful community that offers a pool and playground! The first level has a powder room for guests, and there are 3 bedrooms and an additional full bathroom upstairs. Ample closet space throughout and a lovely patio off the kitchen. The home has been freshly painted, with new carpet throughout. Two assigned parking spaces. This location is PERFECT for commuters, and is conveniently located minutes from Dulles Airport, Route 28, Route 50, and the Toll Road. Have shopping, dining and entertainment at your fingertips! Buyer's who obtain financing from Legacy Mortgage, along with title and insurance services from Pruitt Title, and Logan Insurance Agency, can receive a lender credit of up to $3,190 towards closing costs.*Terms and conditions apply. Subject to loan approval.
Great investor opportunity. 4 level interior townhouse. Was completely renovated in 2013 but was destroyed by the tenant's neglect and abuse. Many aspects of the house could be salvageable, such as kitchen and appliances and most of the baths-so it could be cleaned up and renovated for use as a rental property again or simply fully gutted and flipped for resale. Property is being sold AS-IS. Seller is unaware of any latent existing issues because it has been tenant occupied for years-however there are obvious repairs needed, such as new windows & doors, wall repairs & paint, flooring, needs W/D, and lighting. Some great features are the 4th level upstairs loft area with full bath, 2nd-floor laundry area, spacious sized rooms, separate dining area, tilework still in great shape, large fenced yard, and newer roof and systems (2013). The basement is full size, cannot be finished due to ceiling height but is dry and useful for storage and utility area. Priced to sell.
Handsome fieldstone and brick estate home beautifully sited on 17.36 acres in private Catoctin Creeks. Custom home with top-of-the-line construction, gorgeous design, finest quality material, state-of-the-art audio, visual & security systems and intercom on 3 levels. Dramatic entry with an elegant winding double staircase, coffered & 10 ft. ceilings in Dining & Living rooms. Family Room has a two-story coffered ceiling and stone fireplace. Adjoining the family room is a Study and Powder Room. There is also a 2nd staircase to the upper level. The Kitchen has custom cabinetry, tile backsplash, center island, and all with granite countertops. The appliances are top-of-the-line stainless to include a gas stove with six burners & three ovens, two wall ovens, refrigerator, microwave, an d two dishwashers. Adjoining the Kitchen is a morning room for casual dining. There's also a Sunroom that extends from the front to the rear of the home with ceiling fans. Outside the sunroom is an expansive porch that goes from the front to the back with incredible vistas, perfect for great views and dining. Main & upper level flooring is Hickory Hardwood except for Laundry Room and all bathrooms which are tile. The laundry room has a laundry shoot, washer and dryer, custom cabinets, and dog bath. Exit to the three-car garage is in the laundry room. Upper level has a spacious Master Suite with a coffered ceiling and 3-sided gas fireplace, sitting area, 3 enormous walk-in closets, additional laundry with stacked washer & dryer. The spacious master bath has a soaking tub, shower, extra closet, and double vanities with granite countertops. The commode has a private room. The upper level has another suite with a spacious bedroom and private bath. There is a Princess Suite with a private bath and two additional bedrooms, and hall bath. There are a total of five bedrooms and four baths on this level. All flooring is Hickory Hardwood with the exception of the bathrooms.The lower level is incredible, with an abundance of natural light from the many windows and two double-door walkouts. The flooring is tile, except for the Home Theater. The Home Theater is 26' X 18' with top-of-the-line B&W speakers, built-in surround system, 100" Projector screen, Sony Projector, multiple internet drops for smart Projectors. Plus seven leather rack-mounted reclining seating. It has beautifully decorated walls, lighting and carpeted floor plus extra insulation so that no sound interferes with the rest of the lower level. There is a sitting area with a fireplace that adjoins the spacious game area with a fully equipped bar and full bath. This are has a 7.2 audio system, Pioneer Receiver, B&W speakers, CLR and built-in wall surround sound plus multiple internet drops for smart TVs. The lower level also features an exercise room, wine-tasting room, wine storage cold cellar plus a locked security room. The residence has 10,072 finished square feet!The rear property has a spacious fenced garden to prevent animals from entering. Also, the back of the property has an orchard with fruit and nut trees and at the furthest point is Catoctin Creek. Catoctin Creeks is for horse lovers with it's horse trails. Horses, cows, or other large animals are welcomed. (swine are not allowed) Poultry may be kept for the owners' use . Check Documents for Covenants.The property is for the most discerning buyer seeking privacy and all the beautiful & quality features that this home offers. THIS PROPERTY IS A MUST SEE!
PLENTY OF POTENTIAL! This two-bedroom rancher awaits the loving touch of a talented and imaginative renovator. On 1.12 acres and convenient to I-81, Rt. 7 and Winchester. Has a full basement with a den and storage, large detached garage 30x24 and two sheds. Attractive stone front. Charming knotty pine paneling in the quaint country kitchen. Hardwood floor and built-in shelves in the living room. One-car carport 13x21 can do double duty as a covered side porch for parties and gatherings. Septic permit is for 2-3 bedrooms. Septic tank was pumped in 2020. Jet added to well pump in 2018. New furnace in 2009. Cash, conventional, in-house bank or renovation loans only due to condition. A great fixer-upper! Sold strictly as-is. Owners/agent are related.
Beautiful Statesman model 2 car garage home is in move-in-ready condition this one will sell fast! This beautiful home offers 4 bedrooms and 2 +-+ bath. Enter through the main level and see the nice and cozy living room, the foyer will lead you to the gorgeous and spacious kitchen that offers everything you need, this kitchen offers granite counter tops with a huge island for entertaining along with whirlpool stainless steel appliances and a large walk-in-pantry. This fabulous home offers a huge family room open layout directly off the kitchen perfect for entertaining. Kitchen offers access to the exterior Patio. The Second floor offers for 4 bedrooms 2 full bath and a spacious laundry, the washer and dryer conveys! Nice size masters bedroom with walk-in -closet and private bath. All window blinds convey! This home is newly fenced and landscaped with a great size back yard with a stone patio along with a shed for all of your mowing equipment or simply extra storage. Agents schedule your showing asap this one won't last!
Spacious condo first floor unit with 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and newer windows. Washer and dryer in unit. Plenty of storage space and daylights. . The unit includes one assigned garage space, and plenty of parking lots, unit has additional storage in a basement, this community is 24 hour security, clubhouse, and pool, tennis courts, basketball court, party room, fitness center. The condo is minutes form McLean metro station, close to Tyson Corner mall, shops and restaurants. This is a great value !If using GPS please enter through main gate off Old Meadow Road.
To be built! Greenspring Homes presents the Roosevelt III Farmhouse. Fell as though you are on vacation every single day with serene pond views from your brand new home. Four bedrooms, two full and one half bath. Open main level with living room/study, kitchen, dining area and family room with gas fireplace featuring shiplap surround. The gourmet kitchen includes a double wall oven, a cooktop with stainless steel hood, large island and a four foot butler pantry/coffee bar. Entertaining has never been so easy with such a great flowing floorplan and kitchen that any chef would love to cook in. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Generous bedroom sizes. Luxurious primary suite with large bathroom and walk in closet. Photos are only to show likeness of Builder's product. Please refer to go sheet for details on this home. Agents must register clients!
Move right in! Beautifully maintained waterfront home minutes from Easton. Easy access to Rt 50. Easton Utiities with cable TV and high speed internet. House situated on highest part of lot, high and dry! Room for a pool. Beautiful trees and pretty water view with southern exposure. Listing courtesy of...
Crafted by Rock Spring Homes- a local Arlington builder whose members have 35+ years development experience and over 100 completed projects. Located in one of Arlington+GGs most desirable neighborhoods- this Cherrydale stunner is sure to impress. The home embodies suburban comfort with urban conveniences. DC is two lights away, and the area is walkable with parks, stores, cafes, and top-tier K-12 schools nearby. Thoughtful, creative, high-end, custom designs are evident in the home+GGs flow and finishes. The polished construction accommodates the modern lifestyle: enhancing entertaining & enriching everyday living.
Rare Opportunity in the Heart of Eldersburg! Great Location with Easy Access to Commuter Routes Rt. 32, Rt. 70, and Rt. 26. Enjoy the Amenities of Eldersburg and Downtown Sykesville with the Many Restaurants, Great Shopping Selections, and Beautiful Parks and Recreation. A Great Lot Size of .38 Acres Offers a Private Rear Yard. and Also Backs to a Community! The House Has Rehab/Building Potential with 1,632 Square Feet.
OPEN SUNDAY 1-4 ! Professional photos coming up Sunday! MUST SEE THIS ONE! 1551 Square foot, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with 2 balconies overlooking the pool and city skyline in the distance. 2 Garage parking spaces and extra storage. One of the most sought-after condominium buildings in Northern Virginia with great amenities and a super low condo fee. Access 2 private balconies from the living room and all 3 bedrooms for beautiful sky views. Freshly painted, new luxury wall-to-wall carpeting. Neutral marble floors in the bathrooms. Slate foyer and kitchen floors. The living room has crown molding and an entire wall of high-quality, custom-built shelves and cabinets. The kitchen breakfast bar opens to a dining area and living room. This luxurious home is bathed in natural light. Updated primary bathroom vanities, double sinks, faucets, countertop and mirror. Ample lighted custom closets with shelving, walk-in closets, linen closets and pantries. Masonry party walls and concrete floors make a very quiet home. 3 Elevators provide speedy service. Spa-like outdoor pool, well-equipped exercise room, meeting room, onsite professional building manager, water and sewer included in condo fee. Virginia Square Metro Station, the dry cleaners, a sandwich shop with the best fried chicken and waffles in town, and Starbucks are all right across the street. Grocery stores, restaurants, bars, sports and recreation all within reach.
Beautiful & large Renovated house in Emerald Farm subdivision with 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Bathrooms, Half b Bath in main level, New carpet in 2nd floor area and bedrooms, 2nd floor renovated bathrooms, New floor in main level area, new Granite kitchen counter top, brand new stainless steel appliances, island kitchen, repainted cabinets, Kitchen new lightings above kitchen island, new sliding door to deck and many other new cosmetic items thought the entire house, House has laundry cloth shoot from 2nd level to laundry room. Full finished basement with one bedroom and one extra room can be use as bedroom if needed, living room, dinning room area and kitchenette can be used as separate family living area. Garage is finished and ENTIRE HOUSE HAS BEEN PAINTED. Front porch, car garage with spacious driveway.
Well-maintained, custom-built rowhome; underwent complete ground-up renovation in 2012 with no-expenses spared. Home features 4 levels and over 2,500SF of finished living space with five generously sized bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, each with glass enclosed spa showers and body jets. Detail touches and conveniences include 3 gas fireplaces, 2 sets of washer/dryers, 2 separate gas HVAC systems, decorative exterior gas lantern, high-efficiency LED lighting throughout, and smart-home functionality including dual-zone WiFi thermostats. Other luxury custom-home features including glass-enclosed wine storage room and built-in 4-person cedar-lined Finish sauna. Lower level includes a well-lit, generously sized full-egress bedroom, as well as a pre-wired media/entertainment/bonus room. Main level features soaring 12ft ceilings and a gourmet kitchen that is ready to impress. Kitchen offers a stainless four-door refrigerator, imported 5-burner digital self rising gas range, custom hood vent, double in-wall oven/microwave combo, under-counter wine cooler, premium-grade granite surfaces, 42+-+G+- wall-to-wall custom cabinets, and custom LED accent lighting. Eat-in counter and breakfast area face full-height 12+-+G+G tall and 12+-+G+G wide glass wall at the rear of the home that opens onto an intimate, high-walled back patio with garden beds, a wall fountain, and caf++- lighting. Large stainless BBQ grill is included for entertaining. Ascend the open stairs through the 4-story center atrium, which is lit by a large, 5+-+G+Gx5+-+G+G custom skylight, to reach the second floor living area, where you will find two guest bedrooms, a full bath, and guest laundry. Proceed to the 3rd floor, full-footprint owner+-+G+Gs suite, which is accessed through a hidden bookcase entry, completely separate from the lower levels. Once inside, you will find double French doors that open onto a Juliette balcony, stone wall accents, and a 42+-+G+- vent less gas fireplace. Walk-through master dressing area, 2 large closets with glass sliding doors that offers custom-built storage, chandelier, 4 separate skylights, and separate in-suite private laundry. Master bath features digitally controlled radiant heating under premium, large format title floors, dual sinks, separate commode with smart bidet, standup spa shower with body sprays, and an extra-depth 2-person soaking tub. Rooftop level is accessed via a steel spiral staircase, and opens to an expansive visage of downtown Baltimore, including sweeping water views of the harbor and key bridge, and offering an unparalleled space for outdoor entertaining. Perfect for outdoor entertaining, fireworks viewing, or quiet evening enjoyment. Included propane deck heater for chilly fall afternoons. Too many features to list, this is a MUST SEE property. 2 Reserved Parking Spaces 1/2 block away. If Buyer uses Terrain Title there will be a $750.00 Credit to Buyer at closing.
WOW...what a house!! Spacious with plenty of room to spread out. This house includes a LARGE Master Suite with Large Bath and Closet, the 3 other Bedrooms are spacious as well. Main level has An Office, Livingroom, Diningroom, familyroom, kitchen, laundry room, 2 car garage, Deck that goes to a fenced in back yard, unfinished basement so you can make that however you want and so much more. Home has been freshly painted. All you have to do is move in. Solar Panels are leased and keep the electric bills low. Don't miss out on this one.
Comments / 0