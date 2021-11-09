CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2950 Cambridge Drive

Cover picture for the article****Beautiful 3 Level town home with walk out basement, updated kitchen, 3 beds and 2 full bath upstairs, Nice deck, rear area has a cover fence, good for BBQ, Very convenient, Close to school, shopping,...

438 Hill Street.

New Construction Near Completion- 2 Levels- on crawl space, 1440 sq. feet approximate finished, featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, lots of living space, heat pump /central air, 12 x 12 deck being installed, nice size back yard, Laundry area upper level, main level with vinyl plank flooring, carpet in 3 bedrooms, stainless steel appliances, double vanity in master bedroom bath, convenient to I-66, shopping, minutes to down town of Front Royal, Eastham Park, Skyline Drive, tax information is just for lot only.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
6908 Fairfax Drive , #202

Tastefully updated home within walking distance to East Falls Church Metro. Community is adjacent to the Washington and Old Dominion Trail (bike and walking trail). Off street parking with assigned parking. Recent updates include paint, carpet, lighting, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and sliding doors. Huge 23' living area with gas burning fireplace. Private covered 20' balcony off primary bedroom and living room. In unit Washer and dryer. Gas heat and cooking. Primary private bath with separate shower and soaking tub. Building has new roof, gutters and trim in 2021.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
2202 Huston Place

Charming two-level townhouse located in a wonderful community that offers a pool and playground! The first level has a powder room for guests, and there are 3 bedrooms and an additional full bathroom upstairs. Ample closet space throughout and a lovely patio off the kitchen. The home has been freshly painted, with new carpet throughout. Two assigned parking spaces. This location is PERFECT for commuters, and is conveniently located minutes from Dulles Airport, Route 28, Route 50, and the Toll Road. Have shopping, dining and entertainment at your fingertips! Buyer's who obtain financing from Legacy Mortgage, along with title and insurance services from Pruitt Title, and Logan Insurance Agency, can receive a lender credit of up to $3,190 towards closing costs.*Terms and conditions apply. Subject to loan approval.
14241 Kings Crossing Boulevard , #205

A diamond in the ruff, 2 bed 2 bath 1167 SQFT condo in Kings Crossing, this property will not last long must see.
11610 Birch Avenue

Adorable and affordable 4bedroom home with a garage located in Cresaptown! Look at this gorgeous kitchen and those hardwood floors! Large covered back porch and a patio area perfect for entertaining. You don+GGt want to miss this one!
5229 Al Jones Drive

Rare Find. Waterfront property. Gated community. House has a deck overlooking the water.Absolute perfect seaside escape. Upgraded modern waterfront home. Spacious Living room with stunning views. Perfect spot for Family and Friends. You will love this amazing waterfront home!
28029 Holly Road

Move right in! Beautifully maintained waterfront home minutes from Easton. Easy access to Rt 50. Easton Utiities with cable TV and high speed internet. House situated on highest part of lot, high and dry! Room for a pool. Beautiful trees and pretty water view with southern exposure.
4908 - 1/2 Harford Road

Come to see this Single family house fully renovated. and you will want to call it your Home! House has open layout with 5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a finished basement with a family room and full bathroom. Laundry room in basement.
20207 Three Notch Road

Spacious 5 bed Rancher on nice large 1 acre level lot. Country kitchen, Formal living and dining rooms. 2 full baths and laundry room. Lots of parking space.
1535 Charlotte

Large LOT! 3BR 2BA New roof and new HVAC! Central air, fenced yard with Parking Pad! Why rent when you can own or add it to your rental portfolio, come see for yourself today. Home has easy access to 295, 95, Bayview, N.I.H., Canton, Fells Point and walking distance to Amazon Baltimore. Canton Crossing and Yard 56 around the corner for shopping.
6530 Sykesville Road

Rare Opportunity in the Heart of Eldersburg! Great Location with Easy Access to Commuter Routes Rt. 32, Rt. 70, and Rt. 26. Enjoy the Amenities of Eldersburg and Downtown Sykesville with the Many Restaurants, Great Shopping Selections, and Beautiful Parks and Recreation. A Great Lot Size of .38 Acres Offers a Private Rear Yard. and Also Backs to a Community! The House Has Rehab/Building Potential with 1,632 Square Feet.
SYKESVILLE, MD
233 Morrisons Road

PLENTY OF POTENTIAL! This two-bedroom rancher awaits the loving touch of a talented and imaginative renovator. On 1.12 acres and convenient to I-81, Rt. 7 and Winchester. Has a full basement with a den and storage, large detached garage 30x24 and two sheds. Attractive stone front. Charming knotty pine paneling in the quaint country kitchen. Hardwood floor and built-in shelves in the living room. One-car carport 13x21 can do double duty as a covered side porch for parties and gatherings. Septic permit is for 2-3 bedrooms. Septic tank was pumped in 2020. Jet added to well pump in 2018. New furnace in 2009. Cash, conventional, in-house bank or renovation loans only due to condition. A great fixer-upper! Sold strictly as-is. Owners/agent are related.
REAL ESTATE
7680 Tremayne , #109

Spacious condo first floor unit with 2 Bedroom and 2 Full Bath, Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and newer windows. Washer and dryer in unit. Plenty of storage space and daylights. . The unit includes one assigned garage space, and plenty of parking lots, unit has additional storage in a basement, this community is 24 hour security, clubhouse, and pool, tennis courts, basketball court, party room, fitness center. The condo is minutes form McLean metro station, close to Tyson Corner mall, shops and restaurants. This is a great value !If using GPS please enter through main gate off Old Meadow Road.
MCLEAN, VA
11410 Notchcliff Road

To be built! Greenspring Homes presents the Roosevelt III Farmhouse. Fell as though you are on vacation every single day with serene pond views from your brand new home. Four bedrooms, two full and one half bath. Open main level with living room/study, kitchen, dining area and family room with gas fireplace featuring shiplap surround. The gourmet kitchen includes a double wall oven, a cooktop with stainless steel hood, large island and a four foot butler pantry/coffee bar. Entertaining has never been so easy with such a great flowing floorplan and kitchen that any chef would love to cook in. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. Generous bedroom sizes. Luxurious primary suite with large bathroom and walk in closet. Photos are only to show likeness of Builder's product. Please refer to go sheet for details on this home. Agents must register clients!
REAL ESTATE
4015 Vacation Lane

Crafted by Rock Spring Homes- a local Arlington builder whose members have 35+ years development experience and over 100 completed projects. Located in one of Arlington+GGs most desirable neighborhoods- this Cherrydale stunner is sure to impress. The home embodies suburban comfort with urban conveniences. DC is two lights away, and the area is walkable with parks, stores, cafes, and top-tier K-12 schools nearby. Thoughtful, creative, high-end, custom designs are evident in the home+GGs flow and finishes. The polished construction accommodates the modern lifestyle: enhancing entertaining & enriching everyday living.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
541 Monticello Circle

Don't miss out on your opportunity to purchase this beautiful new construction colonial in sought out gated, lake and golf course community- Lake of The Woods. Another high quality build by Batchelor Homes & Properties featuring a spacious floorplan with hardwood floors, ceramic tile, granite countertops, stainless appliances and large walk-in closets. Huge primary bedroom suite w/walk-in closet and private bath. 14X12 rear deck for entertaining or relaxing. Desirable finishes and attractive upgrades! *Listing Photos of similar finished build to show room sizes. Colors and finish selections will vary. MOVE IN BEFORE CHRISTMAS!
100 Mill Lane

Welcome home! This a beautiful and cozy 4 Bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home on 5.99 Acres! Quite lot, with plenty of parking and fire pit area. Kitchen with granite countertops, two pantries, stainless steel appliances, double oven. Ceramic tile in all bathrooms, ceiling fans, a lot of natural lighting with skylights. Carpet on main & upper level. Large family room with beautiful all brick fireplace wall leads out to wrap around deck/porch with plenty of room for family gatherings. Hardwood floors in foyer, dining room and stairs. Formal living room or office, fully finished lower level, with 4th bedroom, full bath, theater room with walkout, two storage closets. Above ground pool with deck.
47138 Schwartzkopf Drive

WOW...what a house!! Spacious with plenty of room to spread out. This house includes a LARGE Master Suite with Large Bath and Closet, the 3 other Bedrooms are spacious as well. Main level has An Office, Livingroom, Diningroom, familyroom, kitchen, laundry room, 2 car garage, Deck that goes to a fenced in back yard, unfinished basement so you can make that however you want and so much more. Home has been freshly painted. All you have to do is move in. Solar Panels are leased and keep the electric bills low. Don't miss out on this one.
31 Salt Spray Drive

** OPEN HOUSE ** Sunday, November 14th from 11:00am to 2:00pm ** What a location! Very private lot near boat storage complete with a beautiful shade tree! All high ticket items have been replaced including roof, hot water heater and HVAC! Kitchen is beautifully remodeled with newer appliances and an amazing backsplash! Kitchen and living area has beautiful new flooring. Bathroom has been remodeled as well. Home boasts a large Florida room and outside there is a shed for storage. Come enjoy all the amenities White Horse Park has to offer! Remember, this is not a year around community.
106 Saylers Creek Rd

Great buildable lot in Lake of the Woods. Located on a Cul-de-sac street that is already populated with single family homes. Backs to green space (woods). Build your home in this sought after community.
LAKE OF THE WOODS, VA

