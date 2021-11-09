Fire in Indian hospital kills 4 infants, 36 rescued

HIALEAH GARDENS (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident where a pickup truck crashed into a pedestrian, a school bus, and three cars.
It happened just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.
FHP says the driver of the pickup was traveling south on State Road 826 and got on the exit ramp to NW 103 Street.
That’s when they say the driver hit and killed a pedestrian.
Then, the driver kept going.
At the intersection of 103rd Street at NW 77 Avenue, troopers say the pickup hit a Hialeah Gardens Middle School bus, an Audi sedan, a Ford sedan, and a Honda...
Comments / 0