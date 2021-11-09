CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire in Indian hospital kills 4 infants, 36 rescued

 5 days ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials say a fire in a newborn care unit in a hospital in central India...

Lima woman rescued by neighbor after house fire dies at hospital

Livingston County, N.Y. — A woman was pulled from her burning home Tuesday afternoon after a neighbor used a tractor to tear through a wall to get to her. The fire destroyed the home on Pond Road. The woman is identified as 67-year-old Cynthia Chambery. She died Tuesday at Strong Hospital following the incident.
LIMA, NY
Fire in Indian coronavirus ward kills 11

A fire in an Indian hospital’s COVID-19 ward killed at least 11 patients, according to reports. The cause of the blaze that broke out Saturday in a hospital in the city of Ahmednagar in the state of Maharashtra is still unknown. Authorities said they will be investigating, according to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
1 hospitalized after being rescued from fire in south Colorado Springs

One person was rescued from the basement of a burning home and taken to a hospital Tuesday night, authorities said on Twitter. Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at 24 N. Garo Ave. and got the blaze under control, according to the department's public information officer, who posted the news to Twitter at 7:11 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Dog rescued from structure fire in Cedar Rapids; woman taken to hospital

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Fire crews were dispatched to a 1st alarm residential structure fire on Deerwood Ct. SW. Upon arrival, the first arriving CRFD unit reported smoke and fire showing from the one-story home. Crews performed an exterior and interior fire attack, established a continuous water supply, searched the structure, controlled utilities, laddered and ventilated the structure. The fire was brought under control.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into power pole in Placer County

A stolen car with a baby inside crashed into a power pole Thursday morning in Northern California but the infant wasn’t seriously hurt and two women were arrested, authorities said. The car with the 7-month-old inside was stolen in Auburn as the baby’s parents were dropping off another child at a daycare center, the Placer […]
Teenager’s face ravaged by rare flesh-eating ulcers

A teenage girl has developed a rareskin condition that has left her face covered in gaping sores. Kirsten Cowell, 19, has been struggling for months with the mystery condition, which has left her with painful, two-centimetre-deep holes that ooze pus. Shot in the face. Kirsten from Ammanford, Wales, has watched...
Woman, 48, suffers horrific burns on her face and body after her HUSBAND accidentally set her on FIRE - leaving her in a coma for two months and forced to undergo $2.9 MILLION of reconstructive surgery

A brave woman has revealed how she forgave her husband after he accidentally set her on fire in a horrific firepit accident that left her with agonizing burns all over her body - and seen her forced to undergo more than $2.9 million worth of reconstructive surgery. Influencer Tonya Meisenbach,...
Former Child Star Dies During Police Chase, Allegedly Accidentally Shot Himself

A tragic situation occurred in Mexico state on Friday concerning a former child star. According to Mexico News Daily, Octavio Ocaña, a 22-year-old actor, died during a police chase after authorities claimed that he accidentally shot himself. Now, the actor's father is claiming that municipal police are actually responsible for Ocaña's death. Ocaña is most well known for playing Benito in the television series Vecinos (Neighbors).
Cops Reveal New Details in Mystery of Geologist Who Vanished in Arizona Desert

A geologist missing since June may have attempted to restart his Jeep more than 40 times after crashing in a ravine, the Buckeye Police Department said on Wednesday. The authorities on Wednesday released new information from an independent investigation into the vanishing of Daniel Robinson, 24. The report noted that more than 40 ignition cycles were recorded after a rollover crash, which could have been the result of the driver attempting to restart the vehicle or use its electrical systems.
‘Mom, I’ve Been In An Accident. I’m In A Helicopter’: Victims Recount Deadly 5-Vehicle Crash

HIALEAH GARDENS (CBSMIAMI) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident where a pickup truck crashed into a pedestrian, a school bus, and three cars.  It happened just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. FHP says the driver of the pickup was traveling south on State Road 826 and got on the exit ramp to NW 103 Street. That’s when they say the driver hit and killed a pedestrian.  Then, the driver kept going. At the intersection of 103rd Street at NW 77 Avenue, troopers say the pickup hit a Hialeah Gardens Middle School bus, an Audi sedan, a Ford sedan, and a Honda...
Woman to be charged for throwing hot soup at restaurant worker in attack caught on camera

A woman in Texas is facing charges after she was caught in a viral video throwing soup in the face of a restaurant worker.The incident occurred on 7 November after the woman placed a call to Sol De Jalisco, a restaurant in Temple, Texas, to complain about the soup she had picked up from there. The woman later returned to the restaurant, where she was caught on video throwing the soup at the employee who she had got into an argument with on phone over the soup.The restaurant worker was identified as Jannelle Broland, while police did not identify...
“She Said She Saw the Portal to Hell:” 11-Year-Old Spends Months in the Hospital After Taking Popular Flu Drug Linked To Suicides, Hallucinations and More…

“Do you want to take the chances?” — asked a parent of an 11-year-old girl who went through violent hallucinations, and an inability to eat and talk, or move, only a few days after taking a much-hyped antiviral medication. She had to spend three months in a hospital in order to recover from this drug’s extreme side effects.
