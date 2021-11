Baton Rouge, La. — Jackson State University volleyball finished the SWAC Western Cluster Two with three sweeps after earning a win over Alcorn State on Monday morning. The two teams traded points until Alcorn went on a 7-1 scoring run to put them ahead 18-10. Jackson State ended up recovering the lead and winning the set on a 15-2 scoring run, with four service aces served by Trinity Bryant to get to win at set-point with a final score of 25-20. The Tigers fed off the momentum from the first set win into the second set, eventually earning an eight-point lead over their opponent with a final score of 25-17. The final set of the match was tightly-contested, and went to extras after Alcorn scored nine points to tie the match at 25-all. A pair of attack errors by the Alcorn hitters ended up giving the Tigers the final two points of the match for a third-set victory of 27-25.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO