Rep. Yarmuth: Mitch McConnell is ‘shameless’

MSNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he is “delighted” the House...

www.msnbc.com

HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell's Angry Op-Ed About The Supreme Court Leaves Out A Key Detail

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) wrote a scathing opinion article for Thursday’s Washington Post, lambasting any potential effort by Democrats to modify the U.S. Supreme Court by adding new seats or adjusting the body’s lifetime appointments, but he left out key moments of his own political history. “Judicial independence...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

McConnell slays irony, urges Dems to leave Supreme Court alone

A couple of weeks before Election Day 2020, as Senate Republicans scrambled to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court, progressive voters not only expressed outrage, they also looked to then-candidate Joe Biden for answers. On Oct. 22, the Democratic nominee said he would, if elected, establish a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wkms.org

McConnell, Yarmuth united on infrastructure, divided on Build Back Better

Kentucky’s top Republican and Democrat in Washington both voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, but they diverge on whether to move forward with a more expansive social spending package put forward by President Joe Biden. Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democratic Congressman John Yarmuth are central players...
CONGRESS & COURTS
cityxtramagazine.com

Mitch McConnell: Biden's Infrastructure Bill Is A 'Godsend For Kentucky'

According to WKYT, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) showered President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill with praise at a meeting with constituents during a tour of the AppHarvest Facility in Morehead. "How many decades have we worried about lack of economic development in eastern Kentucky? And we all know with...
KENTUCKY STATE
wdhn.com

Sen. Mitch McConnell visits childhood home in Athens Saturday

ATHENS, Ala. — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ken.) visited his childhood hometown of Athens on Saturday. According to a Facebook post from the city, McConnell visited several locations across town, including the former site of the McConnell Funeral Home, the Courthouse where his great-uncle served as probate judge, his family wills at the courthouse annex, and toured the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.
ATHENS, AL
AL.com

Sen. Mitch McConnell visits Alabama hometown

U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, an Alabama native and Senate minority leader, visited his north Alabama roots on Saturday. According to a post on the city of Athens Facebook page, McConnell made several stops in the Limestone County city. In addition to stopping by his childhood home, McConnell also stopped...
ALABAMA STATE
CNN

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

(CNN) — "A lot happens in a year." It's a favorite phrase for politicos who don't like the way the winds are blowing. A year ago, it was Republicans saying that. Democrats had just celebrated winning the White House and holding the House, albeit with a slimmer majority than anyone had expected. (Securing the narrow Senate majority would come a couple of months later.)
CONGRESS & COURTS

