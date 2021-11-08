CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

November 8, 1999: Nick Van Exel Drops 20 Assists Against Hawks

Cover picture for the articleToday, Atlanta Hawks assistant coach Nick Van Exel is in San Francisco, helping prepare the young roster for the crucible of guarding Stephen Curry. But 22 years ago, Van Exel was in Denver tearing the Hawks up as a player. It was 1999, the Hawks were at the beginning...

FanSided

Sixers podcast: Revenge against Hawks and Ben Simmons what-ifs

On this episode of the Sixer Sense Podcast, we take the opportunity to bask in the recent Sixers victory against the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last season. We start things off with the recap of the home win versus the Atlanta Hawks. Lucas Johnson and Uriah Young...
NBA
SportsGrid

Donovan Mitchell Ruled Out Thursday Against Hawks

Tony Jones of The Athletic Reports Donovan Mitchell will miss Thursday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. https://twitter.com/Tjonesonthenba/status/1456382250761785347. Mitchell, who is dealing with an ankle sprain, last played in a 119-113 win over the Sacramento Kings Tuesday, playing 32 minutes, scoring 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists. A primary playmaker for the Jazz, Mitchell has averaged 32 minutes, 25 points, five rebounds and five assists per game this season. Posting a team-leading 33.5% usage rate last season, Mitchell played 53 games, averaging 33 minutes, 36 points, four rebounds and five assists per game.
NBA
NBA

Significant stretch: Hawks face off against elite opponents

• Get NBA League Pass NOW: Stream FREE for 7 days. The young and frisky Hawks are ready to embark on their first seriously challenging stretch of the early season, which includes absolutely no easy stops and plenty of potential treacherous ones. It’s a necessary measuring stick for the club,...
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks drop fifth straight in 110-98 loss to Jazz

The Atlanta Hawks traveled to Utah to complete the back-to-back with a matchup vs. the Jazz after losing to the Golden State Warriors in California on Monday night. The Hawks would face an uphill battle vs. the Jazz, as they were without their top two wings, De’Andre Hunter (wrist) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle), in addition to being on the back-to-back.
NBA
kslsports.com

Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson Finally Connects From Downtown Against Hawks

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson broke his streak of misses from three-point land during the second half of Utah’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. The Hawks hosted the Jazz at State Farm Arena on Thursday, November 4. With 5:52 left in the third quarter, Clarkson let loose...
NBA
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Deandre Ayton out for Saturday’s game against Atlanta Hawks

After returning to the Phoenix Suns starting lineup Thursday against the Houston Rockets, center Deandre Ayton has been ruled out of Saturday night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks with a right leg contusion. Ayton suffered the injury last Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers and was forced to miss Tuesday’s win...
NBA
restorationnewsmedia.com

Curry has 50 points, 10 assists as Warriors beat Hawks

SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry scored an NBA season-high 50 points with nine 3-pointers, 10 assists a... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
NBA
dsubluehawks.com

Blue Hawks drop two road games over the weekend

MITCHELL, SD – The Dickinson State University Women's Basketball team went 0-2 on the road over the weekend. The Blue Hawks traveled to Mitchell, SD on Saturday to play the Dakota Wesleyan Tigers and DWU won the game 63-38. The Blue Hawks had a quick turnaound as they played Briar Cliff in Sioux City, IA on Sunday afternoon and fell 61-41. Dickinson State vs Dakota Weslyan.
MITCHELL, SD
knbr.com

Curry drops 50 in Warriors’ impressive blowout-win over Hawks

Offensively, the Warriors didn’t have much more than Stephen Curry on Monday night. Turns out, it was more than enough. Curry exploded for 50 points in the Warriors’ 127-113 blowout victory over the Atlanta Hawks. It’s the most impressive win of the year for the league-leading Warriors, and maybe the most impressive in Chase Center’s brief history.
NBA
NBC Sports

With more 'conviction' in his shot, Steph drops 50 on Hawks

SAN FRANCISCO – Coaches knew it was coming. Players across the Warriors’ roster knew it was coming. Fans knew it was coming, too, and hoped to see it during the current homestand. Assistant coach Bruce Fraser, who works specifically with Stephen Curry, took it a step further. The man known...
NBA
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 questions before facing off against Atlanta Hawks

The Milwaukee Bucks will finish off their lengthy five-game road trip today with a matinee game against the Atlanta Hawks. Of course, this is a rematch of last year’s Eastern Conference Finals, where the Bucks overthrew the Hawks in six games to reach the NBA Finals. Both teams look somewhat different compared to their last meeting, and each of them are off to slow starts this year. The Bucks are 6-7 on the season as they continue to navigate through roster issues, while the Hawks are 4-9. This will be an important matchup for both teams as they look to get back in the win column, and here are a few big questions that will be important throughout the game.
NBA
Yardbarker

Denver Nuggets Drop Atlanta Hawks 105-96

Going into this game, we knew the Nuggets had the second-best defense in the league. But the Hawks inability to hit open shots cost them the game. Despite their bevy of shooters, the Hawks shot a putrid 5-28 (17.9%) from deep. De'Andre Hunter, Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari, and Gorgui Dieng...
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA

