Hawks vs. Warriors: Watch, Listen, Stream, & Odds

By Pat Benson
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Golden State Warriors. The Hawks are trying to get back in the win column against...

Atlanta Hawks vs Brooklyn Nets 11/3/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets Matchup Preview (11/3/21) On Wednesday, November 3, the Atlanta Hawks (4-3) will travel north to New York City to take on the Brooklyn Nets (4-3). The Hawks and Nets have been somewhat underwhelming to start the year. Many expected Brooklyn to be the bonafide best team in the NBA, and so far, it does not appear that they are at the moment. Meanwhile, similar expectations were given to the Atlanta Hawks after a deep playoff run last season that ended at the hands of the eventual champion Milwaukee Bucks.
Preview: Hawks look to stop skid vs. Warriors

The Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors will meet on Monday night in what should be an exciting inter-conference matchup. The Hawks come into play at 4-6, while the Warriors enter play Monday scalding at 8-1. Golden State has found a bit of magic early in the season, winning eight...
Player grades: Warriors vs. Hawks

The Golden State Warriors beat the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night, overcoming an early 15-point deficit to secure a 127-113 win, and push their winning streak to five games. Some games are total team efforts, but this one was more of a total Steph Curry effort, which is one of nature’s greatest treats.
Sports
The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, gets teary after watching dad go to locker room

It ain’t easy being the 3-year-old son of Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry. Never mind that Curry just scored 20 points Sunday to help the team beat the Houston Rockets — Canon Curry got upset as he watched his dad disappear into the tunnel after the game. The touching moment was caught on video by Let’s Go Warriors.
NFL World Reacts To Devastating Chase Young News

Washington Football Team star defensive lineman Chase Young suffered an injury in the first half of Sunday afternoon’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Young, a top pick out of Ohio State, has been one of the top defensive linemen in the league. Unfortunately, he could be on the verge of missing some major time.
