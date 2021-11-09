ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

COP26 Has 'Mountain to Climb' to Curb Warming as Talks Intensify

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGLASGOW, Scotland (Reuters) -The president of the U.N. climate talks https://www.reuters.com/business/cop said on Tuesday there was still a mountain to climb towards a goal of capping the global temperature rise at 1.5 Celsius, as a research group said existing pledges would allow the Earth to warm far beyond that....

Related
The Conversation U.S.

The view from inside the Glasgow climate summit – a focus on faster policy changes as talks intensify, amid grandstanding and anger outside

Young people poured into the streets of Glasgow on Nov. 5, 2021, angry and impatient as the first week of the U.N. climate summit ended. Their anger is matched by anxiety in the conference halls as the enormity of what has to be achieved in such a short period of time hovers over a complex process that can become sclerotic. I’ve been involved in the climate negotiations for several years as a former senior U.N. official and I am in Glasgow now. At the start of the second week, here’s what I’m seeing and hearing, both inside the negotiations and outside....
ENVIRONMENT
International Business Times

Countries Urged To Curb Fossil Fuels On COP26 Final Day

A draft statement of the COP26 summit Friday called on nations to ease their reliance on fossil fuels as talks entered their final hours without any sign of delivering the emissions cuts needed to limit global warming to 1.5C. After two weeks of round-the-clock negotiations, delegates produced a round-up of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
World Headed for 2.4C Warming Despite COP26

According to a recent research, despite commitments made at the COP26 climate summit, the globe is still far from meeting its targets for controlling global temperature rise. It estimates that the globe would warm by 2.4 degrees Celsius, considerably beyond the 1.5 degrees Celsius target set by governments. According to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

After COP26, the hard work begins on making climate promises real: 5 things to watch in 2022

How much the world achieved at the Glasgow climate talks – and what happens now – depends in large part on where you live. In island nations that are losing their homes to sea level rise, and in other highly vulnerable countries, there were bitter pills to swallow after global commitments to cut emissions fell far short of the goal to keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7°F). For large middle-income countries, like India and South Africa, there were signs of progress on investments needed for developing clean energy. In the developed world, countries still have to internalize, politically, that...
ENVIRONMENT
Coal stocks, carbon prices tell the COP26 story; plus, the G20 needs an emergency meeting

By David Callaway, Callaway Climate Insights Everyone has their opinion of how much China and India’s 11th-hour sabotage of the COP26 conference communique set back coal reduction efforts in Glasgow over the weekend, but for those voting with their money, coal stocks tell the story. Despite international cries that changing the wording from “phase out” […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Boris Johnson: Keep hopes of 1.5C global warming target alive in Cop26 talks

Boris Johnson has urged countries to keep alive hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5C in the "notoriously hard" Cop26 negotiations. On Saturday, Archie Young, the UK's lead negotiator, said the official talks were at a "critical juncture". "The mood is mixed, and I say that not in any pejorative sense. It's really a reflection of the fact that it is tense right now," he added.
U.K.
Why It Feels So Hard to Understand What Really Happened at COP26

The overarching narrative emerging from COP26 is complicated. The deal that emerged— the Glasgow Climate Pact —wasn’t universally celebrated, nor was it universally condemned. It won’t save the world, but it does move the needle. “We made real and vital progress,” Tina Stege, climate envoy for the Marshall Islands, told me just after countries agreed to the deal on Saturday night. But, she added, “there continue to be gaps, and difficult things.”
ENVIRONMENT
U.S., Canada, Mexico Set to Donate Vaccines, Unveil New Methane Curbs

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Leaders of the United States, Canada and Mexico are set to agree to new methane curbs and COVID-19 vaccine donations when they meet for the first time in five years on Thursday, according to senior Biden administration officials. The U.S. officials expect the three North American countries...
U.S. POLITICS
Clouds of toxic foam float on surface of India’s sacred Yamuna river

Toxic foam covered parts of the Yamuna river flowing through India’s capital of New Delhi on Tuesday, November 9, which according to a local activist, is mostly attributed to illegal dumping of industrial waste and untreated sewage water. “Untreated sewage and untreated effluent from dyeing industries are being released into...
ADVOCACY
Shocked Camilla ‘hasn’t stopped talking about’ hearing Joe Biden ‘break wind’ at Cop26 in Glasgow

Boris Johnson may have hailed Joe Biden as “a big breath of fresh air” – but it appears that events at the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow may have given the Duchess of Cornwall, on some level, grounds to disagree.The US president met with Camilla and various other members of the royal family during a reception at Kelvingrove Art Gallery to mark the summit’s opening night, attended by world leaders.The royals’ diplomatic heft has been on display at the conference in which they have met with willing guests from across the globe, with Prince William claimed to have remarked loudly...
CELEBRITIES
