ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chinese Property Bonds Dive as Contagion Kicks In

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI/BEIJING/LONDON (Reuters) - China's property sector suffered a fresh pounding on Tuesday as Kaisa Group made a desperate plea for help, Beijing-backed firms began to wobble and the U.S. Federal Reserve sent its first direct warning about potential global damage. Bonds issued by developers slumped after sources said Kaisa,...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
albuquerquenews.net

Bonds, Stocks, Economy: How China's Property Woes AreSpillingOverseas

SAN FRANCISCO - Marco Metzler of Switzerland gets 2,000 new followers a day on LinkedIn, all watching to see what will happen to his money. Metzler invested $50,000 last month in the offshore bonds of real estate developer China Evergrande Group to see if he would get any returns. The former Fitch Ratings analyst is not expecting much. He's out to prove a point about China's troubled property sector by chronicling the fate of his investment on social media.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

China Walks a Tightrope on Property Clampdown

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's property sector, a major driver of economic growth, has weakened sharply this year as Beijing cracks down on speculators and indebted developers in a broad push to ease financial risks, with prices of new homes down for the first time in six years. In the near...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Exclusive: China Reserve Bureau Working on Crude Oil Release

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's state reserve bureau said on Thursday it is working on a release of crude oil reserves although it declined to comment on a U.S. request to the world's top consuming nations to tap stockpiles to ease global energy prices. The National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Citic Bank#Chinese Government#China Construction Bank#Reuters#Kaisa Group#The U S Federal Reserve#Fed#Wechat
US News and World Report

China's Top Livestreaming Sales Stars in Dispute With L'Oreal

BEIJING - China's top two livestreaming sales stars said they have suspended cooperation with French cosmetics giant L'Oreal over a dispute about prices during Alibaba Group's Singles Day shopping promotion earlier this month. The spat marks a rare public dispute for the retail industry in China, where companies have become...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

China Has No Plans to Replace Foreign Technology, Says Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (Reuters) - China has no plans to replace foreign technology, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, in response to a media report which said China was accelerating efforts to replace U.S. technology. Bloomberg reported on Nov. 16 https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-11-16/secretive-chinese-committee-draws-up-list-to-replace-u-s-tech?utm_source=google&utm_medium=bd&cmpId=google&sref=2h1zKciy that China has empowered a government-backed organisation to...
CHINA
AFP

China's struggling Huarong secures $6.6 billion lifeline

Cash-strapped debt collector Huarong Asset Management has announced plans to raise $6.6 billion by selling shares and divesting more assets as the deeply indebted Chinese state-owned firm tries to stay afloat. The rescue plan, made in an overnight Wednesday filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, will see the firm sell some 41.2 billion shares to investors led by Citic Group at 1.02 yuan apiece. The news came as real estate giant Evergrande, whose struggles to address a swollen debt pile has fanned fears about the Chinese property sector, announced it was raising $273 million by selling its remaining stake in film production and streaming company HengTen Networks. Hong Kong-based Allied Resources Investment Holdings snapped up HengTen for HK$1.28 a share, a 24 percent discount on its Wednesday close, according to a filing with Hong Kong's stock exchange.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
FXStreet.com

Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty

The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets. Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, has been stumbling from deadline to deadline in recent weeks with more...
ECONOMY
yicaiglobal.com

Chinese Property Stocks Surge on Mortgage Lending, Open Market Bond Sales

(Yicai Global) Nov. 11 -- Chinese property-related stocks surged today as investors took cheer from positive news this week that mortgage lending has jumped and domestic bond policies look likely to be relaxed. A number of real estate stocks hit the upper 10 percent daily limit, including Tahoe Group [SHE:...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Evergrande News: Chinese troubled property giant avoids another default

China Evergrande, the country’s indebted real estate giant avoided a formal default yet again after a bondholder said that the company made interest payment to the tune of $148 million on Wednesday, meeting the payment deadline. Key takeaways (via NY Times) “Evergrande owed investors interest payments totaling nearly $150 million...
ECONOMY
Bisnow

Fed Warns That Chinese Property Implosion Could Roil U.S. Economy

Chinese debt is now a significant risk to global economic growth and the U.S. economy, though not the only one. In China, business and local government debt is large, and the financial sector’s leverage is high, especially at small and midsized banks. Adding to the risk, real estate valuations are stretched, according to the latest biennial Financial Stability Report, which was published by the Federal Reserve System on Monday.
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Mines and speedboats: How Taiwan plans to repel a Chinese invasion

Taiwan has laid out its asymmetric warfare strategy to counter a potential future Chinese invasion, with a focus on using small, mobile weapons such as mines and speedboats to neutralise Beijing out at sea where it is believed to be most vulnerable. With China now capable of sealing off the...
MILITARY
ktwb.com

Chinese state firms ask regulators to adjust loan curbs for property deals – Cailianshe

BEIJING (Reuters) – Some Chinese state-owned companies have told regulators to consider adjusting lending restrictions to property developers for borrowing related to mergers and acquisitions, Chinese media outlet Cailianshe said on Wednesday. The companies said that if they took on new debt in the process of acquisitions, they might breach...
ECONOMY
Washington Post

Why Investors Are Fleeing China’s Investment-Grade Property Bonds

Even seemingly healthy Chinese real estate developers are getting dragged into the Evergrande mess. The financial crisis at China’s biggest property developer has spread to companies with investment-grade debt, walloping firms like Country Garden Holdings Co., the nation’s largest builder. Are investors overreacting?. Probably not. Since China Evergrande Group nearly...
REAL ESTATE
theedgemarkets.com

Credit Suisse, UBS curb margin funding for China property bonds

HONG KONG (Nov 10): The private banking units of Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS Group AG have stopped accepting the bonds of a growing number of Chinese developers as collateral for margin loans, as turmoil mounts in the nation’s real estate sector. Clients can no longer use dollar debt...
ECONOMY
charlottestar.com

Potential defaults of Chinese property developers hit Asian stocks

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia crumbled on Wednesday, following on from a sharp sell-off on U.S. markets,. Increasing concerns about China's property sector, and the ability of developers to service interest payments on bonds, and higher oil prices helped keep buyers at bay. In Japan, the Nikkei 225...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy