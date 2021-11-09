CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Fire in Indian Hospital Kills 4 Infants, 36 Rescued

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW DELHI (AP) — A fire swept through a newborn care unit in a hospital in central India, killing four infants, officials said. An investigation was ordered into the fire that occurred Monday night at the...

www.usnews.com

Related
New York Post

Fire in Indian coronavirus ward kills 11

A fire in an Indian hospital’s COVID-19 ward killed at least 11 patients, according to reports. The cause of the blaze that broke out Saturday in a hospital in the city of Ahmednagar in the state of Maharashtra is still unknown. Authorities said they will be investigating, according to the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Gazette

1 hospitalized after being rescued from fire in south Colorado Springs

One person was rescued from the basement of a burning home and taken to a hospital Tuesday night, authorities said on Twitter. Firefighters with the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at 24 N. Garo Ave. and got the blaze under control, according to the department's public information officer, who posted the news to Twitter at 7:11 p.m.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
US News and World Report

Fire at COVID-19 Hospital in Romania Kills Two

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Two patients died and a nurse was injured when a fire broke out in a COVID-19 hospital in the central Romanian city of Ploiesti early on Thursday, officials said, the latest in a string of deadly hospital fires over the past year. The fire, which was quickly...
WORLD
fox29.com

70-year-old woman, infant killed in West Mount Airy fire, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA - A fire in West Mount Airy has claimed the lives of two people. The fire broke out at approximately 8:44 p.m. on the 300 block of West Mount Airy Avenue. Authorities say a 70-year-old woman was found unresponsive inside a bathroom and was pronounced dead on the scene.
13 WHAM

Lima woman rescued by neighbor after house fire dies at hospital

Livingston County, N.Y. — A woman was pulled from her burning home Tuesday afternoon after a neighbor used a tractor to tear through a wall to get to her. The fire destroyed the home on Pond Road. The woman is identified as 67-year-old Cynthia Chambery. She died Tuesday at Strong Hospital following the incident.
LIMA, NY
