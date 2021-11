ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – For the month of November, the Delta Animal Shelter is showcasing two senior animals looking for homes to live out their golden years. First up is Bartok, an eight-year-old neutered male lab/shepherd mix. Bartok is a happy, active dog who loves to be outside, especially spending time in and around the water. He is looking for an adult-only home and as the only pet. Bartok’s adoption fee is $75. Click here for the adoption application for Bartok.

DELTA COUNTY, MI ・ 10 DAYS AGO