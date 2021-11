Before beginning a lengthy homestand on Friday, there was a little matter the Charlotte Hornets had to take care of first. As in completing their exhaustive five-game road trip by meeting up with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. It’s the same team that has personally tormented the Hornets over the past few seasons with its height and bruising front line, doing it to the point where Terry Rozier felt they “punked” even in their preseason matchup. Not exactly the easiest of avenues and the significance couldn’t be denied.

