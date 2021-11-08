CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caffeinated Comics – The Eternals

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel’s long awaited epic is out! Does the serious tone and new character roster jibe with the established MCU? Are the Easter eggs...

MovieWeb

Eternals Confirms the Existence of DC Comics Within the MCU

If you haven't seen the new movie Eternals yet, be aware that this article contains information about the movie, so there are SPOILERS ahead. ﻿To the rampage of Marvel fans online, who could never have expected this, Marvel's latest film, ﻿Eternals﻿, directly mentions the DC Universe, known to be the biggest two companies ever in the comic book superhero world, ﻿even in the present day. While this is not the first mention of the DC Universe in the Marvel universe, technically, with Fox's ﻿Deadpool 2﻿ featuring a scene where Deadpool, a Marvel character, whose rights remained with Fox before the acquisition of Fox by Disney, who also owns Marvel, says "I'm Batman." With Batman being, of course, one of the most iconic superheroes ever, it was played for laughs and good fun.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Comic Book 101: Eternals in Marvel Comics Explained

Welcome back to class as we examine the basic need-to-know information for the barrage of comic book films coming our way in the next few years from the MCU, DC, and more. Next up for us: Eternals.﻿ Directed by Academy Award winning director Chloé Zhao, ﻿Eternals﻿ follows a group of super heroes created by Jack Kirby. The team of super powered beings made their first appearance in July of 1976 with a comic of the same name, ﻿The Eternals.﻿ Much like what we are briefly told about them in the trailers we have seen for the movies, their footprints are all over the comics, but are not a household name, the later was also true with Marvel's gamble in bringing ﻿The Guardians of the Galaxy﻿ to life. This Friday, that will all change.
COMICS
Fatherly

Marvel 101: Read These 3 ‘Eternals’ Comics With Your Kids

Hey! So The Eternals flick out in theaters. Huzzah! Space gods, fights for the fate of the Earth, and Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and Angelina Jolie: Oh my! But what’s that? You haven’t had a chance to bone up on those Eternals comics you’ve been meaning to read? Well, we got you. Here are three good jumping-off points that’ll get you anchored in the comics’ basic lore of the Eternals, and give you some more time with Thena, Ikaris, Sersi, Makkari, and Sprite.
COMICS
flickeringmyth.com

Comic Book Preview – Action Comics #1036

DC releases Action Comics #1036 this coming Tuesday; check out the official preview here…. THE WARWORLD SAGA BEGINS! After learning of an enslaved race with mysterious ties to Krypton, Superman and the Authority travel across the galaxy to dethrone the new Mongul and liberate Warworld. Introducing new characters and a new corner of the DC Universe, the biggest Superman event since the Death and Return of Superman begins HERE!
COMICS
Person
Jack Kirby
imdb.com

How Does Each Eternals Character Compare To Their Comic Counterpart? A Handy Guide

In July of 1976 artist/writer/god among men Jack Kirby made his last big contribution to the Marvel Universe when "The Eternals" #1 was released to newsstands across the country. It introduced strange new cosmic concepts like the powerful Celestials who helped to divide the evolution of man into three stages: regular old humans, the mutated Deviants, and the super people known as Eternals. With Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao's $200 million dollar movie version of "Eternals" sprawling across screens in all its epic glory today, we're taking a look at each of the 10 immortal main heroes on the team and how the comic book...
COMICS
oklahoman.com

‘Eternals’ movie based on ‘far out’ 1970s comic series

One of Marvel Comics’ main creators was the creative voice behind “The Eternals,” which comes to theaters this week. Jack Kirby, who with Stan Lee created the Fantastic Four, the Hulk, Thor and many more, was the writer and artist who created the Eternals for Marvel Comics in 1976. Kirby...
COMICS
dapsmagic.com

Guide to Eternals: Easter Egg and Comic References

It’s been a while since I’ve written one of these. I thought Marvel Studios was taking its own path that was a little less in exact comic references. It was nice for a while. I didn’t know where it was going. Previously, I read so many comics I knew the plot points and things weren’t too surprising. Now we’re back to some interesting references.
COMICS
#The Eternals#Marvel#Movies#Mcu
LSU Reveille

Head-to-Head: Chloé Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ is an imperfect, yet powerful ode to Jack Kirby, 'The King of Comics'

When Jack Kirby created the Eternals in 1976, they were a bizarre, non-traditional superhero concept. When he returned to Marvel Comics in the 1970s following a stint at DC Comics, he continued his exploration of the concept of gods and men previously elaborated on in “Tales of Asgard” and “The Fourth World” at Marvel and DC, respectively. Elements of “Tales of Asgard” and “The Fourth World” made their way into the Thor films and “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” respectively.
COMICS
ComicBook

Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Eternals, Thor, Avengers & More

Want to know what comic books are trending each week and why? COVRPRICE.COM uses live sales analytics to identify and compile the most robust market price guide, highlighting the top trending comics each week. No opinions. Just data. Each week, they present a newly updated list of the TOP 10 COMICS. These trends are due to rumors, fan-favorite covers, story-driven content, and content-related news.
COMICS
Polygon

Marvel’s Eternals comic hands Thanos a huge victory

Thanos may be a thing of the past in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (sort of), but he’s still alive and well in the current arc of the Eternals comic, and the Mad Titan just got a major new promotion. [Ed. note: This piece contains spoilers for Eternals #7.]. Marvel’s latest...
COMICS
ComicBook

Eternals Confirms DC Comics Exists in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Warning: this story contains details about Marvel's Eternals, now playing in theaters. There are new superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. No, not just the team of immortal cosmic beings regrouped by the superhuman Sersi (Gemma Chan) after centuries apart — it's DC Comics characters Batman and Superman, referenced for the first time in the Marvel Studios movie universe. Marvel moviegoers experiencing Eternals on opening weekend are surprised to see the god-like Ikaris (Richard Madden) — capable of flight and blasting beams from his eyes — openly compared to the Man of Steel. Yes, Superman exists in this universe as he does in our own: in the pages of DC Comics.
MOVIES
411mania.com

Comics 411: Is DC Comics Killing Superman Again?

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed Best Superhero Costumes Here’s what some of...
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

'Happy Days' Actor Gavan O'Herlihy Dead at 70

The Happy Days family has lost on of its original stars. Irish actor Gavan O'Herlihy, who starred in the first season of Happy Days, died on Sept. 15 at age 70. His death was first reported on Nov. 9 in the Irish Echo. O'Herlihy also starred in Superman III, Willow, and Never Say Never Again. He was the son of Oscar-nominated actor Dan O'Herlihy.
TV & VIDEOS
TVOvermind

Fans are Calling For Letitia Wright to be Removed from Wakanda Forever

You’re going to have to excuse me for laughing (ha) when thinking about how fans were so adamant that Chadwick Boseman not be digitally reinserted or recast for Wakanda Forever after his tragic passing, but are ready to chuck Letitia Wright due to her stand on vaccination. The issue with COVID is very real, but it would appear that a lot of people are failing to see the undercurrent that is starting to affect people and show business in its entirety as the measures being taken to prevent the further outbreak and spread are starting to look a little more like bullying than a general concern for everyone’s safety. With the vaccination mandate that so many have been talking about becoming a huge debate, it’s easy to think that everyone is going to be chiming in on the matter with their own words, and Wright is no different since she’s had plenty to say. But following an injury that took her off the set of Wakanda Forever and halted filming considering that she’s a big part of the movie, a lot of fans started to think that there’s something more to this since she’s made it clear where she stands on vaccination, and it’s already been seen that a few actors have been against it for a while.
MOVIES

