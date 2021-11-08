Caffeinated Comics – The Eternals

If you haven't seen the new movie Eternals yet, be aware that this article contains information about the movie, so there are SPOILERS ahead. To the rampage of Marvel fans online, who could never have expected this, Marvel's latest film, Eternals, directly mentions the DC Universe, known to be the biggest two companies ever in the comic book superhero world, even in the present day. While this is not the first mention of the DC Universe in the Marvel universe, technically, with Fox's Deadpool 2 featuring a scene where Deadpool, a Marvel character, whose rights remained with Fox before the acquisition of Fox by Disney, who also owns Marvel, says "I'm Batman." With Batman being, of course, one of the most iconic superheroes ever, it was played for laughs and good fun.
