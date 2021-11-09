Covid news live: Chinese city offers cash rewards to trace Covid outbreak, thousands protest New Zealand’s vaccine mandates

7.29am GMT

India could resume vaccine supplies to Covax programme within weeks – reports

India could resume deliveries of Covid-19 shots to global vaccine-sharing platform Covax in a few weeks for the first time since April, two health industry sources have told Reuters. It would end a suspension of supplies that has hurt the vaccination efforts of poorer countries.

Krishna N Das reports that based on an informal approval from India, Covax officials have started planning allocations of the Covishield shot for various countries. Covishield is a licensed version of the AstraZeneca shot made by the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s biggest vaccine maker.

India has prioritised the domestic distribution of Covishield over exports. Photograph: Jit Chattopadhyay/SOPA Images/REX/Shutterstock

SII has nearly quadrupled its output of Covishield to up to 240m doses a month since April, when India stopped all exports in order to inoculate its own people during a surge of cases.



“There will need to be purchase orders confirmed to SII, labelling and packing, export authorisation granted for each of these shipments,” a source told Reuters. “So the first deliveries, assuming the Indian government grants export authorisation, won’t happen until a few weeks from now.”

SII CEO Adar Poonawalla told Reuters last month that the company could send 20m to 30m doses a month to Covax in November and December, which would increase to “large volumes” from January once India’s own needs were met.

7.18am GMT

Ukraine records highest daily death toll of the pandemic with 833 fatalities

Ukraine registered a record 833 coronavirus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said this morning. The previous high of 793 deaths was on 6 November.



Reuters report that the ministry’s data showed 18,988 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours.

7.05am GMT

Hello, it is Martin Belam here in London taking over from Samantha Lock in Sydney. I’ll bring you any Covid lines that emerge from the early UK media round interviews. Here is the latest picture of the current Covid outbreaks across Europe.

default

7.03am GMT

Chinese city offers cash for clues as Covid outbreak declared a ‘people’s war’

Helen Davidson reports from Taipei for us:

Residents of a Chinese city bordering Russia have been offered major cash rewards for tips on the continuing Delta outbreak, with local officials declaring a “people’s war” on the virus.

Authorities announced the 100,000 yuan ($15,640) rewards for residents in Heihei, in the north-eastern Heilongjiang Province, as its total tally of cases in this outbreak reached 240.

“It is hoped that the general public could actively cooperate with the tracing of the virus and provide clues to the probe,” the declaration said.

According to state media, officials have urged people in the border city to immediately report any instances of illegal hunting, animal smuggling, or people crossing the border to fish. It also warned of severe penalties for people who intentionally conceal relevant information.

China’s health commission reported another 62 locally transmitted symptomatic cases on Monday, and 43 on Tuesday, adding to the more than 940 cases recorded in at least 20 provinces nationally since October, in the country’s worst outbreak since Wuhan in early 2020.

The government is committed to a Covid zero strategy , and is deploying an escalating array of measures in its attempts to eliminate the virus from the community again.

Read more of Helen Davidson’s report: Chinese city offers cash for clues as Covid outbreak declared a ‘people’s war’



6.55am GMT

Singapore rules unvaccinated patients to pay for their hospital bills

Covid-19 patients in Singapore who remain unvaccinated by choice will have to pay for their hospitalisation bills from 8 December, the government has ruled.

Medical bills of all Singaporeans, permanent residents (PRs) and long-term pass holders, other than for those who have tested positive soon after returning from overseas travel, are currently covered by the government.



Health minister Ong Ye Kung described the decision not to pay for unvaccinated people infected by Covid-19 an “important signal” to those who are still holding off on getting their jabs.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday the minister urged all those eligible to get vaccinated.

“Currently, unvaccinated persons make up a sizeable majority of those who require intensive inpatient care, and disproportionately contribute to the strain on our healthcare resources,” the ministry of health said.

The new billing measure applies only to those who choose not to be vaccinated despite being medically eligible, and who are hospitalised and are on Covid-19 treatment facilities on or after 8 December, the Straits Times reported, citing the minister.

Those who are ineligible for vaccination, such as children under 12 years of age, and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons will continue to have their bills fully covered by the government, the ministry said.

6.27am GMT

Hi it’s Samantha Lock here once again bringing you all the Covid headlines from across the world on your Tuesday.

An intriguing story has emerged out of China today where residents in the city of Heihei, in the north-eastern Heilongjiang Province, are being offered major cash rewards for tips on the continuing Delta outbreak.

Authorities announced the 100,000 yuan ($15,640) rewards as an incentive as its total tally of cases in this outbreak reached 240.

“It is hoped that the general public could actively cooperate with the tracing of the virus and provide clues to the probe,” the declaration said.



Meanwhile, in New Zealand an unusually large protest gathered steam in central Wellington today when about 2,000 people, some threatening violence, rallied against vaccine mandates and lockdowns.

Protests took place across the country with some participants waving large Trump flags. Attacks on both police and reporters were also documented.