Home Healthcare Market size was estimated at US$ 303,605.9 million in 2020 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% between 2021 and 2028

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome healthcare consists various healthcare services that are provided from home for treatment of different diseases such as diabetes, respiratory diseases and heart diseases. Home healthcare devices and services help diagnosing these diseases. Some of the services included in the industry are infusion services, physiotherapy and home skilled nursing, commonly referred...

www.medgadget.com

Medagadget.com

Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market To Reach $11,827.8 Million at a CAGR 2.2% by 2027 | Cipla Ltd., Bayer AG, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline

A urinary tract infection is an infection of the bladder, urethra, ureter, and kidneys caused by the growth of a microbial pathogen in the bladder or kidneys. Urinary tract infections are classified into two types: uncomplicated urinary tract infections and complicated urinary tract infections. The global urinary tract infection treatment...
Medagadget.com

New Comprehensive Report on Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market with Complete Analysis of Leading Players Boston Scientific Corporation, Agency for Medical Innovations (A.M.I.) GmbH

Urinary Incontinence means failing to keep a grip on bladder, because of which there is a leakage of urine. In this condition, control over the urinary sphincter is lowered or totally lost and because of this, an individual urinates in any event, when they would prefer not to. This is a very common and frequently humiliating issue for individuals. At the time of urination, muscles around urethra unwind and let urine drop of the body, notwithstanding, in urinary incontinence, muscles around urethra don’t work in the manner in which they ought to, bringing about the leak of urine. There are different sort of incontinences like pressure (bladder is feeling the squeeze), urge (extreme inclination to pass urine), and overflow (chronic urinary maintenance). The seriousness of urinary incontinence changes according to ailments like urinary tract infection (UTI), constipation, and age group, as urinary incontinence is discovered more in geriatric population.
Medagadget.com

The overall sales of Herbal Medicinal Products in Global Market is expected to reach US$ 360.35 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7 % for 2021 – 2031

Government initiatives undertaken around the world, especially in the West to encourage the use of herbal medicine has resulted in the development of mass distribution networks, increasing prescription of homeopathic medications, and demand for Ayurveda treatments. According to a recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI), these factors have proven...
Medagadget.com

Dental Imaging Market Size to Reach USD 4.88 Billion in 2028, High Demand for Dental Imaging for Diagnosis of Oral Disorders & Increasing Global Geriatric Population are Some Key Factors Driving Market Revenue Growth -RND

Increasing geriatric population and higher incidence of gum disorders are major factors driving market growth. Introduction of technologically advanced tools, increasing cases of oral diseases, rising demand for effective dental solutions, and higher healthcare expenditure further supports market growth. Increasing adoption of dental imaging systems for better diagnosis and increasing...
Medagadget.com

Personal Care Packaging Market Size to Reach USD 40.15 Billion in 2028 With CAGR of 5.3% | Reports And Data

New York, November 12, 2021 – The global personal care packaging market size is expected to reach USD 40.15 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. High demand for eco-friendly packaging products, and increasing preferences for innovative packaging solutions such as stand-up pouches are factors expected to drive personal care packaging market revenue growth. In addition, rising awareness of personal hygiene & health among youngsters, inclining demand for biodegradable packaging materials in developed and developing countries, and rising awareness of compact, sustainable, and long-lasting product packaging are factors expected to boost demand for personal care packaging in the near future.
Medagadget.com

Self Testing Market will register a growth of 5.5% CAGR during 2020-2030 | FMI study

Global revenues will grow at 5.5% CAGR over forecast period, 2020-2030. Blood glucose testing to hold prominent share in self-testing market, owing to high prevalence rate of diabetes. Self-testing kits for testing urine and blood samples to account for greater demand through 2030. Retail and online pharmacies, will collectively capture...
Medagadget.com

Antifungal Drugs Market 2021 Development Status, Opportunity, Market Size, Statistical Analysis and Forecasts up to 2028

The Antifungal Drugs Market Report is a fusion of competitive scenarios and key trends affecting industry growth in areas of a successful business. In addition, a comprehensive survey of industry changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is also tagged in the report, helping investors and other participants make informed decisions. The report consists of a detailed study of potential segments, including product types, applications, end-users, and contributions to overall market size.
Medagadget.com

Lab-on-a-chip Market to Witness Robust Expansion in this Sector Over the Forecast Years 2021-2028 | Takara Bio Inc., Nobel Biocare Services AG, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Cepheid Inc.

According to Stratagem Market Insights’ latest report, the Global Lab-on-a-chip Market is projected to develop at a rapid pace from 2021 to 2028. During the forecast period, the report proposes to estimate market share in terms of volume. The report contains an in-depth industry 360° outline with Business Model Trends, Current Developments, Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Industry challenges, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Analysis. Besides, it reveals insight into the thorough competitive landscape of the worldwide Lab-On-A-Chip market. The report further offers an instrument panel outline of driving organizations including their fruitful advertising methodologies, market commitment, and ongoing improvements in both noteworthy and present situations.
Medagadget.com

Orthokeratology Market will possibly reach the revenue worth US$ 88.7 Mn by the end of 2028: FMI

Orthokeratology has been considered to facilitate the elimination of contact lens related vision problems, providing patients with the freedom to experience an active lifestyle. While this factor will continue to play a pivotal role in growing adoption of Ortho-K lenses, Future Market Insights has discovered a few other factors that are likely to impact the growth of orthokeratology market in near future. In a recently released report, titled “Orthokeratology Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment,” the performance of global market for orthokeratology is assessed for a 10-year period 2018-2028.
Medagadget.com

Sports Medicine Market – Impact of COVID-19, with the help of profile of major international groups, competitive landscape and key areas in 2028

The Sports Medicine Market Report is a fusion of competitive scenarios and key trends affecting industry growth in areas of a successful business. In addition, a comprehensive survey of industry changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is also tagged in the report, helping investors and other participants make informed decisions. The report consists of a detailed study of potential segments, including product types, applications, end-users, and contributions to overall market size.
Medagadget.com

DNA Polymerase Market to progress at a promising CAGR of over 6% through 2031: Exclusive Report By Future Market Insights

A growing number of drug patent expirations and the interest in generic biologics has gained significantly from developments in the DNA polymerase market. Rising demand for improvements in healthcare diagnostics are expected to remain key influencer in market growth. According to Future Market Insights, a new study has forecast the DNA polymerase market to exhibit a CAGR of approximately 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.
Medagadget.com

Antibodies Market Professional Research Report and Methodology 2021 with Future Opportunity, Current Evaluations Technology, and Future Scope till 2028

The Antibodies Market Report is a fusion of competitive scenarios and key trends affecting industry growth in areas of a successful business. In addition, a comprehensive survey of industry changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is also tagged in the report, helping investors and other participants make informed decisions. The report consists of a detailed study of potential segments, including product types, applications, end-users, and contributions to overall market size.
Medagadget.com

Current & Future Scope for Nanomedicines Market by Forecast to 2021 to 2027 with Covid-19 Impact Analysis | Abbott Laboratories, CombiMatrix Corporation

Nanomedicine is literally a new age term encompassing all the applications that use new technological nano-technology. It is a general term for any new or emerging technology that uses small particles for medical and other purposes. Nanotechnology is also used to develop drugs that can attack and kill cancer cells without harming healthy cells. Nanomedicine has opened up new horizons for healthcare and medicines. It has opened up new ways for the drug delivery systems and it has enabled the development of nanomedicines. Hence we can say that nanotechnology is not just about producing and using.
Medagadget.com

Workable Strategic Report on Doppler Ultrasound Market by Forecast to 2027 with Covered Top Companies like Toshiba Corporation, Mindray medical international limited, General Electric Company

Overview:- A Doppler ultrasound is an imaging non-invasive test where sound waves with high-frequency (ultrasound) are used to estimate the circulation of red blood cells through blood vessels of an individual. It is a pain-less test that only involves sound waves with high intensity. The rate of change in the frequency of sound waves measures the rate of blood flow in the process of Doppler ultrasound. The classification of Doppler Ultrasound is carried out in two types that are hand-held based and trolley-based. Hand held based Doppler ultrasound consumes less electricity and is comparatively cheaper than trolley-based. A Doppler ultrasound has many benefits in healthcare sector. Various health conditions such as bulging arteries, blood clots, decrease of blood circulation in legs, poor functioning of valves in leg veins, blocked artery, heart valve defects, congenital heart disease and narrowing of an artery like carotid artery stenosis could be diagnosed with the process of Doppler ultrasound. It is commonly used in pregnancy conditions to investigate the blood circulation in baby, placenta and uterus. .
Medagadget.com

Myelofibrosis Treatment Market Statistics for Upcoming Industry Size, Share Value, Including High Volume Players like Novartis, Eli Lilly, Roche, Merck & Co., Celgene, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Incyte Corporation

Myelofibrosis is a rare blood cancer, in which fibrous scar tissue replace bone marrow. Myelofibrosis is considered as a form of lukemia. The symptoms of the disease comprise fatigue, anemia, enlarged spleen and weakness. Myelofibrosis is often observed in people over the age of 50 years. It is categorised into primary and secondary myelofibrosis. Treatment options for the disease are rare. However, in 2011, the U.S. FDA grated approval to Jakafi (Ruxolitinib), the only product approved by FDA for myelofibrosis treatment.
Medagadget.com

Best Research Report on Antipsychotic Drugs Market by Forecast to 2027 with Covid-19 Impact, Current and Future Growth Overview, Competitor Analysis | AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lily and Co., Bristol- Myers Squibb

Antipsychotic drugs, often known as neuroleptics or tranquilizers, are a kind of drug that is mostly used to treat schizophrenia or bipolar illness. They are used to treat psychosis, which includes hallucinations, delusions, and paranoid thoughts, among other things. Antipsychotic drugs are useful for treating psychosis in a short period of time. These drugs inhibit dopamine receptors in the brain’s dopaminergic pathways, suppressing the action of dopamine, which is connected directly to psychotic episodes. As the incidence of mental disease has increased, so has the use of antipsychotics. According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, one in every five individuals suffers from mental illness, accounting for 18.5 % of the overall population suffering from mental problems. Long-term usage of these medicines, on the other hand, may cause adverse effects such as metabolic syndrome and involuntary movement disorder, eventually resulting in an increase in death in the elderly population having dementia.
Medagadget.com

North America is the leading market for microneedle drug delivery systems and is forecast to exhibit an estimated CAGR of 5.6% over 2020-2030

Emerging applications of microneedle drug delivery systems are expected to fuel their demand over the next decade. According to a recent report published by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global microneedle drug delivery systems market will grow at a CAGR of 6.6% between 2020 and 2030. The market is witnessing surging demand in the field of pharmacy and cosmetics.
Medagadget.com

Future Outlook on Phototherapy Equipment Market by Forecast to 2021 to 2027 with In-depth Analysis of Leading Players Atom Medical Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Daavlin, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd

Under medical supervision, phototherapy (sometimes called light therapy) comprises revealing the skin to UV light. The most popular kinds of phototherapy are PUVA (psoralen + UVA), ultraviolet A (UVA)/NBUVB (in combination), and narrow-band UVB (NBUVB). The type of phototherapy chosen is determined by the skin condition type. Narrow-band UVB, on the other hand, is the most commonly used treatment for mycosis fungoides, psoriasis, and eczema patients all over the globe owing to its adaptability and efficacy. Moreover, by releasing wavelengths of 311-312 nm, narrow-band UVB reduces unnecessary and dangerous UV rays. Some of the Phototherapy equipment are conventional phototherapy equipment, fiber-optic phototherapy equipment, as well as LED phototherapy equipment.
Medagadget.com

Ozone Generator Market Size to Reach USD 1,590.40 Million in 2028 | Emergen Research

Surging demand for industrial and municipal wastewater treatment and rising need to reduce air pollution are some of the major factors driving market revenue growth. According to Emergen Research, the global ozone generator market size was USD 998.10 million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,590.40 million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, 2021-2028.
