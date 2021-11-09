CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How to Use iCalendar for Semi-Predictable but Oddball Events

By Angie Byron
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The iCalendar specification (as in RFC 5545, not to be confused with good ol’ iCal, now known as Apple’s Calendar app) is a “data format for representing and exchanging calendaring and scheduling information...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

How to Use Props in ReactJS

In React, the term props mean properties, and these props play a vital role in React’s development process. Components are the building blocks of React. These components use props to enhance their functionality and to reuse code. React props store primitive values, arrays, or functions. A prop has several features...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

How to Use mdx-bundler with Next.js

MDX is the extension of markdown that allows us to write React Component inside markdown. It helps us to make our content very interactive and dynamic. MDX-bundler is an asynchronous function to compile and bundle our MDX files with their dependency. To compile mdx files, it uses XDM, a powerful MDX compiler with lots of features. To render the bundled MDX code, we need to import **getMDXComponent** in the client. In this article, I'll guide you through all the features of this package.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
lifewire.com

How to Use an HDMI Switch

HDMI switches are used to connect more than one device to an HDMI port on your TV. You can use the switch to choose which device you want to display on the TV. If you don't have many HDMI ports on your TV, it's a great way to easily use multiple HDMI devices.
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

A Beginner's Guide to Unit Testing In JavaScript

In this article, we are going to discuss a testing approach known as unit testing. What are unit tests? How should you implement them? What are their benefits and limitations?. Testing is one of the key parts of your software development workflow when you are building a software system. As...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Icalendar#Semi Predictable
HackerNoon

Application Authentication: AWS Cognito vs JSON Web Token

Using AWS Cognito for user authentication helps with: speed, backend architecture, various error messages, service connections, and UI forms, phone number verification, two-factor user authentication, or log in with Google/Facebook. For all the mentioned processes this is an excellent option. But JSON Web Token includes the identification information in the form of JSON and may be provided to services and apps, it also may be verified by any service or application. It's your decision what to choose, but as we worked with AWS Cognito - we also described below the integration process.
SOFTWARE
smallbiztrends.com

How to Host a Virtual Event

It’s no secret that the events industry was obliterated in 2020 by the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying need for social distancing. According to the International Congress and Convention Association, 88% of 2020 planned events were either cancelled, postponed or conducted virtually. Many wonder if the industry ever fully will return to pre-pandemic levels.
CELL PHONES
hackernoon.com

How to Hack Text Messages via SMS Tracker Apps

Modern technology has given us easy ways to spy on others’ online activity. Whether you want to know more about your loved one, your children, or undiligent workers, there are ways to gain access to their correspondence through spying apps. The layout of these spying programs is always intuitive, so it won't take you hours to understand how such software is supposed to be operated. Not all of the products available are of decent quality and rich functionality, and sometimes there are even fraudulent programs at high prices that are non-performing.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
makeuseof.com

How to Use the AVERAGEIF Function in Excel

Being an Excel user, you might be aware of the average function. Generally, it takes the sum of all the values and divides them by the number of values. But let’s say you don’t want to take the average of all values, but only some specific ones. If that’s the...
SOFTWARE
xda-developers

How to use Dark Mode on macOS

Ensure that you’re running macOS 10.14 Mojave or later. Launch the System Preferences app from Launcher, Spotlight Search, or the Apple logo menu. Head to General, towards the top left corner. There you will be able to choose between Light, Dark, and Auto appearances. Light appearance heavily depends on white...
COMPUTERS
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

How to Use Bookmarks in Google Docs

Google Docs is an incredible document creation app, a critical part of Google Workspace. And the tools inside of Google Docs make it a perfect app for everything from book writing and formatting to creating quick meeting agendas. Regardless of the document you create, the Bookmarks tool can help you...
INTERNET
HackerNoon

We Hosted a Web Summit in 2021: Our Experience with Post-COVID Conferencing

Web Summit this year was an epic return of an offline gathering, after two years of lockdown. As always, Web Summit is a place to meet thousands of CEOs and investors, form collaborations, improve brand awareness, generate sales, and establish networking connections. Among the guests were Ayọ (fka Opal) Tometi (the co-founder of Black Lives Matter) and a 2021 Nobel Peace Prize nominee. To make the conference even more beneficial there is an app, which would be an essential thing attending this event. To get all the advantages from this conference, it’s better to attend not just as a visitor but to book a booth to represent your company’s interests. This way there is more chance to find valuable connections and increase awareness of your company’s performance.
INTERNET
HackerNoon

The Best 10 React Development Tools

Developed by Facebook, React is a free and open-source front-end JavaScript library. It is used to build user interfaces or UI components and is maintained by Facebook and the developers' community together. This is great to develop a base in the development of single-page as well as mobile applications. Moreover, web or mobile user interface creation with React is extremely painless as compared to other technologies. In addition to ease of development, declarative views of React make coding very predictable. Also, it is very easy to debug the errors. As a result, most businesses often look to hire ReactJS developers to fulfill business requirements. Furthermore, there are several tools to enhance the development process and outcomes. Curious to know these tools? Wait a minute, in this article, we will talk about the top 10 React development tools in depth. Let’s get started!
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Use the Eat That Frog Method Using Todoist

So, you've started work, and you've pulled up your to-do list. Then, you see that task that you really don't want to do, that you've put off doing for a few weeks now because it's so big. Everyone has this issue from time to time, and for many, it's a huge source of stress.
TECHNOLOGY
osxdaily.com

How to Use Memoji in Messages for macOS

As a Mac user, have you been envious of people using Memojis on their iPhones and iPads? In that case, you’ll be happy to know that Memojis have finally made their way to macOS after such a long wait. You can now create Memojis and send Memoji stickers over iMessage.
SOFTWARE
Twinfinite

Riders Republic: How to Replay Events

When it comes to Riders Republic, there are plenty of events for players to show off their skills and tricks against the competition. Completing events sees rewards and oftentimes, new gear, being added to your collection, and if there are just certain events that you love, you are going to want to replay them. Thankfully, Ubisoft has made this possible, here is everything you need to know about how to replay events in Riders Republic.
VIDEO GAMES
redhat.com

How to use service binding with RabbitMQ

The Kubernetes ecosystem has inconsistent ways to expose Secrets to applications in order to allow them to connect to services. Many service providers have their own bespoke methods of binding an application to their services, which can slow down development teams considerably. The Service Binding Operator remedies this by managing...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

HackerNoon

733
Followers
9K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy