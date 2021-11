Iowa State (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) will travel to West Virginia to take on the Mountaineers (3-4, 1-3 Big 12) on Saturday. The Cyclones will look to extend their three-game winning streak against a team they have had success against in recent years. Iowa State has won each of the last three matchups and has done so with an average margin of 25 points. In 2021, West Virginia is in Neal Brown's third season and the Mountaineers are coming off a win over TCU, their first Big 12 win of the season.

IOWA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO