CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Indian creator of Int'l Emmy-nominated show hopeful of win

By VINEETA DEEPAK
westplainsdailyquill.net
 5 days ago

NEW DELHI (AP) — Bollywood director and ad maker Ram Madhvani’s internet series “Aarya” has already received plenty of love from viewers, along with widespread critical...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
pbs.org

Peril and Promise Wins Its First Two New York Emmy Awards

Peril and Promise took home its first New York Emmy Awards. As part of the 64th Annual New York Emmy Awards, two episodes of our series “Climate Artists” — a cinematic series that explores climate through an artistic lens — were chosen. The two award-winning episodes feature composer Ludovico Einaudi and artists of the Kapu Collective. We share these awards with ALL ARTS.
TV & VIDEOS
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 wins 2 New York Emmy Awards!

NEWS10 has won two New York Emmy Awards! The ceremony was held on October 30 in New York City. Anchor John Grey and photographer Ric Easton took home one and reporter Anya Tucker and photographer Chris Boehlke took home the other.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theticker.org

CUNY TV wins record 7 awards at NY Emmys

CUNY TV won a record seven awards at the virtual 64th New York Emmys Awards, held on Oct. 30. This year, CUNY TV earned a near-record of 15 nominations for the New York Emmy Awards in short form and long form content in subjects including: arts/entertainment, education/schools, military, societal concerns, sports story, magazine program, public affairs program, interview/discussion and promotion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Ram Madhvani, Creator of Emmy-Nominated Disney Series ‘Aarya,’ Sets ‘The Waking of a Nation’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Ram Madhvani, creator of Emmy-nominated Disney Plus Hotstar series “Aarya” and director of upcoming Netflix original film “Dhamaka,” is now prepping series “The Waking of a Nation.” The series is set against the backdrop of an infamous event in Indian colonial history, the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, which took place on Apr. 13, 1919. A large, peaceful protest gathering, part of the Indian independence movement, was taking place at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab. British troops led by Brigadier-General R. E. H. Dyer surrounded the venue, blocked the only exit and opened fire on the gathering, causing the deaths of hundreds,...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Int#Emmy#Ap#Bollywood#Madhvani
westplainsdailyquill.net

Review: Childhood in a turbulent time in nostalgic ‘Belfast’

If you didn’t know Kenneth Branagh’s new film “ ” was based (somewhat) on his own childhood, you probably wouldn’t know it by the end either. That’s a good thing. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To...
MOVIES
Variety

Colorist Asa Shoul on Creating Eras Through Tone Shifts in ‘Last Night in Soho’

With a reputation for nuanced color tones and tweaks that may evoke a suffocating Buckingham Palace in “The Crown” or a ghostly time shift in “Last Night in Soho,” Asa Shoul, senior colorist at Warner Bros. De Lane Lea in London, is increasingly tough to book. A veteran of post production on some 50 feature films, Shoul began at Framestore in 1994 as a telecine colorist before going on to score a BAFTA TV craft award for Netflix hit series “The Crown,” and has worked on Emmy-winning history miniseries “Shackleton” and “Generation Kill” for HBO. With a body of work also including...
MOVIES
westplainsdailyquill.net

'I'm so lucky': Elton John receives prestigious UK award

LONDON (AP) — Elton John has no doubt been a member of many exclusive clubs over the decades, but probably nothing quite as exclusive as the one he formally joined on Wednesday. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Int’l Critics Line: Mexico’s Oscar Entry ‘Prayers For The Stolen’

Young girls hide from drug cartels in Prayers For The Stolen, Mexico’s powerful entry to the International Feature Oscar race. Directed by Tatiana Huezo and loosely based on Jennifer Clement’s novel, the film, which screens at AFI Fest on November 14 and releases theatrically and on Netflix in the U.S. and select regions on November 17, centers on three girls living in a remote mountaintop. Rich in atmosphere, it captures the sights and sounds of their daily lives, balancing the charming details of their childhood bonding with the terrible impact of the drug trade on their community. Eight-year-old Ana (Ana Cristina Ordóñez González) plays with her friends Paula (Camila Gaal) and Maria (Blanca Itzel Pérez) while their mothers work in the poppy...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
Movies
Variety

Movistar Plus Unveils Breathtaking Lineup of Spanish Directors for Dystopian Anthology Series ‘Apagón’

Movistar Plus, the streaming and broadcast arm of Spanish telco giant Telefonica, has confirmed a breathtaking roster of talent which will helm its upcoming five-part anthology series “Apagón,” produced by Buendía Estudios (“Veneno,” “La Unidad”). Inspired by the popular “El gran apagón” podcast, the series features five stand-alone stories, connected only in that they take place after a solar flair causes a worldwide blackout – “apagón” in Spanish – and deals with the consequences that such a catastrophe might impose. The series’ impressive lineup of writing talent was first announced in June of this year, and Movistar has today confirmed that award-winning...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘A Different Ballgame’: Streamers Shake Up the Oscar Documentary Race

Less than a decade ago the campaign to win an Academy Award for feature documentary did not include billboards on Sunset Boulevard, six-figure one-page ads in the New York Times and incessant screenings at New York’s Crosby Hotel or Los Angeles’ Four Seasons followed by free food and cocktails for Academy documentary branch members. Nowadays it’s customary. While the docu Oscar race has never been a completely level playing field, all the money and attention being thrown at documentaries these days has made garnering a little gold man for nonfiction a big business. And although there are policies in place within...
MOVIES
Variety

Director Miguel Soffia on Al Jazeera Premiere ‘Mapuche Teen Rap Queen’

The Mapuches checked Spain’s conquest of Chile’s south for three centuries. The indigenous community is now exploring new ways of fighting back against outside domination and abuse. Set to premiere as part of Al Jazeera English’s Witness series, “Mapuche Teen Rap Queen” draws a thoughtful portrait of Millaray Jara Collio, best known as MC Millaray. Through her lyrics, the Mapuche rapper, just 15, pushes back against the systemic violence the Mapuche community has endured over the last centuries – and still suffers down to this present day. Directed by Miguel Soffia, a renowned Chilean documentarist who has worked with BBC, Netflix and...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Deborah Ayorinde, Hugh Quarshie Lead Cast of Amazon Studios, ITV Drama Series ‘Riches’

Deborah Ayorinde (“Them”) and Hugh Quarshie (“Stephen”) lead the cast of six-part Amazon Studio and ITV drama series “Riches,” production on which has commenced in London. The series, created and written by Abby Ajayi (“How to Get Away With Murder”), is produced by Greenacre Films. It follows the exploits of the brash, super-successful, and wealthy Richards family. When Stephen Richards suffers a sudden medical emergency, the family’s world comes crashing down. As his life hangs in the balance, his different sets of children are about to collide. Ayorinde stars as Nina, the estranged daughter of self-made millionaire, Stephen Richards, played by Quarshie....
TV SERIES
Variety

Hugo Weaving Starrer ‘Love Me,’ a Warner Television Aquarius Series, Acquired by DCD Rights (EXCLUSIVE)

Continuing its strong relationship with top-notch Australian drama series, London-based DCD Rights has acquired for international distribution the anticipated high-end series “Love Me,” starring Hugo Weaving (“Lord Of The Rings,” “The Matrix”). The first drama series to enter production for Warner Bros. International Television Production Australia, “Love Me” also marks its first project for Australian SVOD service Binge, launched in May last year by the Foxtel Group. News of the “Love Me” acquisition comes as DCD Rights has pre-sold has season two of the “The Secrets She Keeps” to AMC Networks’ streaming service Sundance Now in the U.S. and Canada and BBC One...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Crown’ Actor Derek Jacobi Boards ‘Mousie’ as Executive Producer – Global Bulletin (EXCLUSIVE)

PRODUCING “The Crown” actor Derek Jacobi has boarded David Bartlett’s short film “Mousie” as executive producer, Variety can exclusively reveal. The film, which is produced by Will Poole (“Waffle the Wonder Dog”), tells the story of a seven-year-old Roma girl who seeks sanctuary from the Nazis in a decaying Weimar Cabaret Club. “’Mousie’ is such a beautiful film – original, heartbreaking, yet also uplifting,” says Jacobi, who played the Duke of Windsor in Netflix’s royal series. “It is so relevant and provocative too. Amid really atmospheric cinematography and art direction, David Bartlett’s exquisite direction has delivered the most arresting performances, led by...
MOVIES
The Independent

Succession fans predict Jeremy Strong will win an Emmy for two-minute scene

Warning: the story below contains spoilers for Succession season three.Succession fans believe Jeremy Strong may have secured another Emmy in the span of a two-minute scene from the show’s latest episode.The satirical comedy-drama is currently in its third season. A new episode airs each week on Sunday evenings in the US and on Mondays in the UK.“The Disruption”, the third and most recent episode in this current season, saw Kendall Roy continuing his bid to take control of Waystar Royco, with his father Logan Roy (Brian Cox) on the other side.A subplot in the episode involved Kendall’s decision to...
TV & VIDEOS
lasentinel.net

Emmy Nominated Divorce Court Host Creates Playbook for Modern Day Dating

Part of finding a significant other is peering through the mirror that one holds up in front of themselves. Judge Faith Jenkins provides the tools to see oneself with clarity, in order to have a healthy sense of attraction to someone else. In her new book, “SIS, DON’T SETTLE: How to Stay Smart in Matters of the Heart,” Jenkins examines the price of self-value and how it affects ones dating experience.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘How I Met Your Father’ First-Look Photo Showcases Disney and ILM’s New Virtual Production Stage

Hulu has released a first look photo featuring the cast of “How I Met Your Father” that also showcases Industrial Light and Magic’s new virtual production stage, the Infinity, on Disney’s Burbank lot. The sequel series to the hit CBS sitcom “How I Met Your Mother” stars Sophie (Hilary Duff) who is telling her son the story of how she met his father:  story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in...
MOVIES
soapsindepth.com

An Interview With Emmy-Winning Soap Writer Patrick Mulcahey

Learn the secrets of soap opera writing from Emmy Award-winning scribe Patrick Mulcahey when he sits down with host Alan Locher in The Locher Room for an in-depth interview on Thursday, Nov. 11, at 3 p.m. ET!. Although his first daytime writing gig was on SEARCH FOR TOMORROW, Mulcahey has...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy