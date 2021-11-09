7 Times to Support Students During College Admission

NC State University boasts the largest international student population in the state of North Carolina, home to over 6,000 international students from 129 different countries. International students are a key part of the vibrant Wolfpack community and integral to the university’s mission of developing global leaders for social, economic and technological change. Multiple support offices and positions exist solely to assist international students through their entire academic career, from admissions and visa processing, to academic and sponsored student support, to on-going immigration and travel advice and post-graduate employment authorization. NC State welcomes international applicants and families to learn more about NC State, our academic programs, and the Wolfpack community.
