7 Times to Support Students During College Admission

The college admission process has faced plenty of challenges in the face of the pandemic—especially when it comes to requiring students to take standardized tests. In fact, many private and public institutions have either paused or removed standardized test score requirements altogether. The decades-old practice of standardized testing has also fallen under some criticism as an inequitable admissions factor due to the fact that research shows an SAT-only system favors affluent White students who are exposed to a different curriculum and have access to supplemental test resources like private tutors. Whether you’re for or against the pause on standardized testing requirements, prospective college students and their parents are bound to encounter the policy changes while applying to schools. Here’s what you need to know.

