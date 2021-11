Supporters are starting to wonder, can Wolves do something special this season?. It may be a little early for that, but the signs are certainly promising. Bruno Lage’s side are now unbeaten in five games, winning four of them. If you go further back to the start of September, too, they have won 16 of a possible 21 points with only Chelsea and Arsenal taking more.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO