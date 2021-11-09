CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Watch Roger Taylor Jam With Viral Drummer Nandi Bushell

societyofrock.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article11-year-old Nandi Bushell is well on her way to becoming the next big thing in rock ‘n roll. She went viral last year because of her amazing drum covers. She then went on to have a drum battle with Foo Fighters...

societyofrock.com

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Led Zeppelin Rocker Jimmy Page Announces ‘Very Dear Friend’ Passed Away

On Thursday morning, iconic Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page paid tribute to a dear friend of his who passed away recently. The famous guitarist shared a touching Instagram post dedicated to his friend Pete Makowski. Although it’s not certain from Jimmy Page’s post why Makowski passed or how he died at 65 years old. Makowski has been part of the music industry for decades, and worked in various roles throughout.
MUSIC
rockcellarmagazine.com

Nandi Bushell Toasts Charlie Watts with Multi-Instrumental “Gimme Shelter” Cover

The immensely talented Nandi Bushell, the young music prodigy who counts Dave Grohl and Tom Morello among her high-profile pals these days, recently shared another video on her growing YouTube channel — a tribute to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. In a fashion typical to many of Bushell’s videos,...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

The adorable Nandi Bushell pays tribute to Charlie Watts

Nandi Bushell, the British wunderkind musical prodigy, has charmed people around the world with her abilities and attitude. The Foo Fighters and Arctic Monkeys are big fans. Her latest video pays tribute to the late Charlie Watts. And what Stones song did she cover? Not a simple one. Alan Cross.
CELEBRITIES
1045wjjk.com

11-Year Old Queen Fan Gets Rare Chance To Drum With Roger Taylor!

Drumming sensation, Nandi Bushell is back! The 11 year old went viral earlier this year with her drum battle with Foo Fighters, Dave Grohl. Now she challenges legendary drummer, Roger Taylor, who as you’ll see in the video below, is certainly impressed. I am in awe over her drumming skills! Joni and I had the chance to learn to drum from the folks at the Rock Garage in Castleton earlier this year. It was the first time I had ever sat behind a drum kit and let’s just say I should stick with playing the tamborine. But Nandi has talent!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Dave Grohl
The Independent

The 15 worst albums by classic bands, from Led Zeppelin to Queen

Rock’n’roll musicians have a habit of thinking of themselves like secular gods, but the truth is they’re not infallible. No matter how successful a band may or may not have been in the past, there’s never any guarantee their next record will live up to the heights they’ve previously scaled. Sometimes, everything that once went right just all goes wrong.There are often extenuating circumstances, of course. Band members may leave due to death, drugs or just good old-fashioned “musical differences”, or an ambitious new direction may turn out to be more like a swerve into oncoming traffic.Whatever the cause, the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Will Rock#Drummer
societyofrock.com

7 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know About Queen’s ‘Radio Ga Ga’

It’s one of the songs they performed during their epic and historic set at Live Aid in 1985. It was put on heavy rotation in radio stations and on MTV. The classic hit quickly became a live favorite. Here are seven facts about it:. 1. Unlike most of Queen’s songs,...
MUSIC
InsideHook

Paul McCartney Explains Why None of the Other Beatles Played on “Yesterday”

By now, the origins of the Beatles classic “Yesterday” are the stuff of legend: the melody famously came to Paul McCartney in a dream, and he used dummy lyrics and the placeholder title “Scrambled Eggs” for it until he got the words right. But McCartney’s new book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present (out Nov. 2) delves deeper into the story behind the hit song, and the former Beatle recently shared an excerpt from the book on a radio broadcast explaining why the song is essentially a solo track.
MUSIC
The Independent

Whitesnake’s David Coverdale: ‘I wrote ‘Here I Go Again’ rat-arsed on white port and 7 Up’

David Coverdale wanted to retire from touring last year, when he was 69. The flamboyant Whitesnake frontman, blessed with the voice of a golden god and the innuendo-laden sense of humour of a naughty schoolboy, has instead been forced by the pandemic to reschedule his band’s last stand until next spring. “It’s unbelievable to me that I’m still working and active at 70,” he tells me, his rich, sonorous tones singing down the line from Hook City, his home studio on the outskirts of Reno, about 20 minutes from Lake Tahoe. “Reno-by-Sea!” he announces theatrically, then, “He wishes!” He’s in...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
societyofrock.com

Billy Idol Performs Acoustic version of “White Wedding” – Watch

In a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Spectrum, Billy Idol performed an acoustic version of his 1982 single, “White Wedding.” He and guitarist Steve Stevens stopped by SiriusXM’s Garage Studio in Los Angeles to promote his latest EP titled “The Roadside”. He sat down for an interview and played stripped-down versions of some of his classics.
MUSIC
societyofrock.com

Watch Cream’s “Sunshine of Your Love” Farewell Performance

Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce, and Ginger Baker made their final bow as members of Cream in 1968 at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall. Cream was the world’s first supergroup and though their career as a band was short-lived, they still managed to make their mark in rock. And more importantly, they went out with a bang.
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy