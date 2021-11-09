Increasing Demand for Biobank Market Overview 2021 | Top Key Players are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioLife Solutions, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc.
A biobank is normally defined as a collection of human biological samples and related information organized in a systematic manner for biomedical research purposes. These biological samples comprise of blood, saliva, purified DNA, serum and other samples. Cryopreservation is used for preserving cells and tissues samples at -1960C. The information related...www.medgadget.com
Comments / 0