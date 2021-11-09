CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autoimmune Disease Treatment Market Major Players Analysis By 2028 | Johnson & Johnson, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutoimmune disease affects health in several ways leading to many complications in several various parts of the body such as brain, heart, nerves, glands and kidneys. Genetic and environment factors such as toxic chemicals, infections and dietary components are responsible for increasing prevalence of different autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis (RA),...

Medical News Today

Crohn's disease: Is it an autoimmune condition?

Crohn’s disease is a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) with a suspected link to an inflammatory immune response. The exact cause of the disease is still unclear, but researchers have several theories. According to the most prominent theories, either the genes, an autoimmune response, or environmental factors are responsible.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
LiveScience

Autoimmune disease: Definition and examples

Our immune systems are versatile, armed with an array of weapons that can defend against all sorts of pathogens. But in some people, this powerful arsenal of immune cells and proteins occasionally engage in friendly fire by attacking healthy cells, tissues and organs. This self-inflicted assault is referred to as autoimmunity, and it plays a role in more than 100 diseases ranging from type I diabetes to rheumatoid arthritis, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medagadget.com

Urinary Tract Infection Treatment Market To Reach $11,827.8 Million at a CAGR 2.2% by 2027 | Cipla Ltd., Bayer AG, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline

A urinary tract infection is an infection of the bladder, urethra, ureter, and kidneys caused by the growth of a microbial pathogen in the bladder or kidneys. Urinary tract infections are classified into two types: uncomplicated urinary tract infections and complicated urinary tract infections. The global urinary tract infection treatment...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

New Comprehensive Report on Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market with Complete Analysis of Leading Players Boston Scientific Corporation, Agency for Medical Innovations (A.M.I.) GmbH

Urinary Incontinence means failing to keep a grip on bladder, because of which there is a leakage of urine. In this condition, control over the urinary sphincter is lowered or totally lost and because of this, an individual urinates in any event, when they would prefer not to. This is a very common and frequently humiliating issue for individuals. At the time of urination, muscles around urethra unwind and let urine drop of the body, notwithstanding, in urinary incontinence, muscles around urethra don’t work in the manner in which they ought to, bringing about the leak of urine. There are different sort of incontinences like pressure (bladder is feeling the squeeze), urge (extreme inclination to pass urine), and overflow (chronic urinary maintenance). The seriousness of urinary incontinence changes according to ailments like urinary tract infection (UTI), constipation, and age group, as urinary incontinence is discovered more in geriatric population.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Increasing Demand for Biobank Market Overview 2021 | Top Key Players are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioLife Solutions, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc.

A biobank is normally defined as a collection of human biological samples and related information organized in a systematic manner for biomedical research purposes. These biological samples comprise of blood, saliva, purified DNA, serum and other samples. Cryopreservation is used for preserving cells and tissues samples at -1960C. The information related to these samples include genetic information, family history and lifestyle. Researchers conduct tests on these biological samples to identify human disease and their unidentified causes. The bio repositories play a significant role in R&D of drugs by providing variety of data. With the help of biobank orphan diseases can be identified with genome-wide studies through single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP).
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Interoperability of data to accelerate the Rare Endocrine Disease Treatment Market

The Rare Endocrine Disease Treatment Market is poised to grow inadvertently between YYYY. With infrastructure and technology vendors getting a hang of innovative technologies like big data, cloud, social media, and sensors, a major shift has occurred in conventional styles of production, storing, handling, and transportation of things. Thus, digital transportation ought to put the industry into digital trans in the upcoming period. This would be the trend going forward.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Myelofibrosis Treatment Market Statistics for Upcoming Industry Size, Share Value, Including High Volume Players like Novartis, Eli Lilly, Roche, Merck & Co., Celgene, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Incyte Corporation

Myelofibrosis is a rare blood cancer, in which fibrous scar tissue replace bone marrow. Myelofibrosis is considered as a form of lukemia. The symptoms of the disease comprise fatigue, anemia, enlarged spleen and weakness. Myelofibrosis is often observed in people over the age of 50 years. It is categorised into primary and secondary myelofibrosis. Treatment options for the disease are rare. However, in 2011, the U.S. FDA grated approval to Jakafi (Ruxolitinib), the only product approved by FDA for myelofibrosis treatment.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medagadget.com

Current & Future Scope for Nanomedicines Market by Forecast to 2021 to 2027 with Covid-19 Impact Analysis | Abbott Laboratories, CombiMatrix Corporation

Nanomedicine is literally a new age term encompassing all the applications that use new technological nano-technology. It is a general term for any new or emerging technology that uses small particles for medical and other purposes. Nanotechnology is also used to develop drugs that can attack and kill cancer cells without harming healthy cells. Nanomedicine has opened up new horizons for healthcare and medicines. It has opened up new ways for the drug delivery systems and it has enabled the development of nanomedicines. Hence we can say that nanotechnology is not just about producing and using.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Future Outlook on Phototherapy Equipment Market by Forecast to 2021 to 2027 with In-depth Analysis of Leading Players Atom Medical Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Daavlin, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd

Under medical supervision, phototherapy (sometimes called light therapy) comprises revealing the skin to UV light. The most popular kinds of phototherapy are PUVA (psoralen + UVA), ultraviolet A (UVA)/NBUVB (in combination), and narrow-band UVB (NBUVB). The type of phototherapy chosen is determined by the skin condition type. Narrow-band UVB, on the other hand, is the most commonly used treatment for mycosis fungoides, psoriasis, and eczema patients all over the globe owing to its adaptability and efficacy. Moreover, by releasing wavelengths of 311-312 nm, narrow-band UVB reduces unnecessary and dangerous UV rays. Some of the Phototherapy equipment are conventional phototherapy equipment, fiber-optic phototherapy equipment, as well as LED phototherapy equipment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Sepsis Diagnostics Market to Surpass $1,334.0 Million, Globally, by 2028 growing at CAGR 9.6% | BioMérieux SA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics AG

Sepsis is a condition wherein the body’s response to infection trigger an inflammation reaction throughout the body. To combat microbial diseases such as dysentery, hepatitis, and others, the immune system secretes specific inflammatory substances. Furthermore, when such chemicals begin to operate against the body’s tissues and organs, a disease known as sepsis occurs. Sepsis is divided into three stages: sepsis, severe sepsis, and septic shock. Sepsis is associated with a high morbidity and mortality rate. For instance, according to a February 2019 report released by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, the fatality rate of sepsis is expected to be 25–30%. Bacterial sepsis causes a chain reaction of events that includes a shortage of oxygen supply to cells, inactivation of immune complexes engaged in the clearance of bacteria and bacterial particles, and multiple organ failure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Urology Surgical Instruments Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | Millennium Surgical Corp, Maxer Medizintechnik GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation

The demands for the required medicines and equipment to carry out surgical procedures are increasing as the number of patients suffering from urinary disorders increases. There is a great requirement for specialized urologists and other surgical surgeons who are specialized in treating urinary disorders. Many of the patients are finding it difficult to undergo urinary surgeries as there is a shortage of all the necessary equipment and medicines to conduct such surgeries. It is believed that lack of proper infrastructure is the major reason for such problems and complications in surgical procedure. However, there are private hospitals which are well equipped to cope up with the demands of the patients and can deliver world class quality surgical procedure.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Exclusive Research Report on Melanoma Treatment Market with Analysis of New Business Opportunities after Covid-19 Impact | Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genetech Inc.

Melanoma cancer is a type of skin cancer that develops from melanocytes, pigment cells. Extreme exposure to ultraviolet rays leading to sunburn causes melanoma. Melanoma cancer is categorised into mucosal cutaneous and ocular. In cutaneous melanoma the skin is affected, while mucus membrane is affected in mucosal melanoma and ocular melanoma affects the eyes. Early detection of melanoma can increase survival rate by helping in treatment. In 2015, the American Academy of Dermatology reported that melanoma cases are increasing and it further spreads to other body parts, which makes the treatment more complex. The risk of melanoma cancer is also increased by genetic conditions such as xeroderma pigmentosum.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

India Advanced Wound Care Management Market to Exhibit at a CAGR of 5.5% during the Forecast Period 2021-2027 with In-depth Analysis of Leading Players – Smith & Nephew Plc, Coloplast A/S, Johnson & Johnson, 3M

Traditional wound care and advanced wound care products are the two types of wound care management products. Traditional wound care management, in which health professionals use wound care products like medical tapes, dressings, and bandage rolls to protect the wound from external causes and avoid bleeding and infections, is more common around the world. Foam dressings, alginates, hydrogels, and hydrocolloids are examples of advanced wound care products that promote natural healing without obstructing the wound. These products promote wound healing by ensuring adequate oxygen supply, maintaining a constant temperature, and providing protection from the elements.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Future Outlook on Retractable Needle Safety Syringes Market by Forecast to 2021 to 2027 with In-depth Analysis of Leading Players Dickinson and Company, Medtronic plc, Axel Bio Corporation

The retractable needle safety syringe is a safety syringe with an integrated safety feature. It is developed in a manner that the protruding needle is inhibited into the syringe barrel after the medication/dose has been delivered. After the medicine has been ejected, the recipient must apply additional pressure to the attached plunger in order to open the seal and retract the needle into a syringe. The retractable needle is both safe and accurate. In furthermore, in comparison to other types of syringes, these syringes produce less waste. Retractable needle syringes are employed in a variety of conditions, such as cancer, tuberculosis, and diabetes.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Antifungal Drugs Market 2021 Development Status, Opportunity, Market Size, Statistical Analysis and Forecasts up to 2028

The Antifungal Drugs Market Report is a fusion of competitive scenarios and key trends affecting industry growth in areas of a successful business. In addition, a comprehensive survey of industry changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is also tagged in the report, helping investors and other participants make informed decisions. The report consists of a detailed study of potential segments, including product types, applications, end-users, and contributions to overall market size.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Cardiac Implant Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period | Medtronic Plc. BIOTRONIK, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Vitatron Holding B.V.

Cardiac implants are devices that are used to detect abnormal heartbeats in patients who have cardiac rhythm problems. Problems in the heart’s electrical system, which tells the heart to contract and circulate blood to the entire body, cause these anomalies. Some of the cardiac implant devices are cardiac resynchronization therapy, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), implantable hemodynamic monitors, implanted heart rhythm monitoring (sometimes referred to as loop recorders), and pacemakers. Such implants can be treated with acute myocardial infarction, arrhythmias, and myocardial ischemia.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Best Research Report on Antipsychotic Drugs Market by Forecast to 2027 with Covid-19 Impact, Current and Future Growth Overview, Competitor Analysis | AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Inc., Eli Lily and Co., Bristol- Myers Squibb

Antipsychotic drugs, often known as neuroleptics or tranquilizers, are a kind of drug that is mostly used to treat schizophrenia or bipolar illness. They are used to treat psychosis, which includes hallucinations, delusions, and paranoid thoughts, among other things. Antipsychotic drugs are useful for treating psychosis in a short period of time. These drugs inhibit dopamine receptors in the brain’s dopaminergic pathways, suppressing the action of dopamine, which is connected directly to psychotic episodes. As the incidence of mental disease has increased, so has the use of antipsychotics. According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, one in every five individuals suffers from mental illness, accounting for 18.5 % of the overall population suffering from mental problems. Long-term usage of these medicines, on the other hand, may cause adverse effects such as metabolic syndrome and involuntary movement disorder, eventually resulting in an increase in death in the elderly population having dementia.
HEALTH
chatsports.com

A Detailed Report On Xeloda Market. Size, Share, Trends, Key Insights. Major Players – Roche, Teva, Mylan, Hikma, Hengrui Medicine, etc.

The Latest Xeloda Market Research Report is a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global market published by DataIntelo. It provides detailed information about the market, including current trends, drivers and challenges. This report will help companies take a correct business decision and gain competitive advantage in the market. The...
MARKETS
neurology.org

Clinical and Laboratory Features in Anti-NF155 Autoimmune Nodopathy

Methods Patients with anti-NF155 antibodies detected on routine immunologic testing were included. Clinical characteristics, treatment response, and functional scales (modified Rankin Scale [mRS] and Inflammatory Rasch-built Overall Disability Scale [I-RODS]) were retrospectively collected at baseline and at the follow-up. Autoantibody and neurofilament light (NfL) chain levels were analyzed at baseline and at the follow-up.
SCIENCE

