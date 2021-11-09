CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Cardiac Ablation Catheters Market are expected to fuel the market owing to higher success rates and fewer complications | Medtronic, St. Jude Medical, Boston Scientific and Biosense Webste

By Coherent Market Insights
Medagadget.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardiac ablation is a process that involves scaring tissue in heart to block abnormal electric signals. The method is used for restoration of a normal heart rhythm. Long flexible tubes called as catheters are threaded through blood vessels up to the heart. Using the sensors on the tip of catheters heat...

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medagadget.com

New Comprehensive Report on Urinary Incontinence Treatment Devices Market with Complete Analysis of Leading Players Boston Scientific Corporation, Agency for Medical Innovations (A.M.I.) GmbH

Urinary Incontinence means failing to keep a grip on bladder, because of which there is a leakage of urine. In this condition, control over the urinary sphincter is lowered or totally lost and because of this, an individual urinates in any event, when they would prefer not to. This is a very common and frequently humiliating issue for individuals. At the time of urination, muscles around urethra unwind and let urine drop of the body, notwithstanding, in urinary incontinence, muscles around urethra don’t work in the manner in which they ought to, bringing about the leak of urine. There are different sort of incontinences like pressure (bladder is feeling the squeeze), urge (extreme inclination to pass urine), and overflow (chronic urinary maintenance). The seriousness of urinary incontinence changes according to ailments like urinary tract infection (UTI), constipation, and age group, as urinary incontinence is discovered more in geriatric population.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Follicular Lymphoma Treatment Market 2021 – Rising Prevalence Of This Disease Is Expected To Fuel The Market Growth

Follicular lymphoma a type of a cancer where white blood cells known as lymphocytes are affected and result into abnormal growth and multiplication of these cells. Lymphocytes help our body to fight infections. Lymphoma is categorised into two types, Non-Hodgkin and Hodgkin lymphoma. Follicular lymphoma belong to Non-Hodgkin type. Follicular lymphoma symptoms include expansion of the lymph nodes in groin, abdomen and in the neck, weight loss, shortness of breath, fatigue and night sweats.
CANCER
Benzinga

This Medical Technology Company Thinks the Cardiac Chronic Care Market Presents a Possible Big Opportunity

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in America, causing 1 in 4 deaths. Every 36 seconds an American dies from a heart-related issue, with the most common form being coronary heart disease.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

FMI forecasts that the U.S. compounding pharmacies market is expected to reach around US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2028 | Avella Specialty Pharmacy, Central Admixture Pharmacy Services, Inc., Fagron N.V., Wedgewood Pharma

According to a recent research by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global compounding pharmacies market is estimated to have accounted around US$ 8 Bn in terms of value during 2018. The report on the U.S. compounding pharmacies market also projects that the market will grow at a CAGR of approximately 5% during the period 2018-2028.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medtronic#St Jude Medical#Market Research#Boston Scientific#Radiofrequency Ablation
Medagadget.com

Hemodialysis Access Graft Market See Incredible Growth 2021-2028 | W.L. Gore & Associated, C. R. Bard, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and Getinge Group.

Hemodialysis is amongst the three therapies of renal replacement used in extracorporeal separation for waste components through the blood in kidney failure cases. Hemodialysis access, even referred to as vascular access, is the way for accessing blood for the hemodialysis, which could be obtained from three varied ways, a graft, a catheter, and a fistula. Hemodialysis access grafts are used for patients having damaged or blocked veins, where fistula can’t be used. However, access graft of hemodialysis doesn’t last long such as fistula that is a major factor expected to restrain growth of the global hemodialysis access graft market in the near future. Rising approvals of products and rising chronic kidney disorders’ incidence is expected to drive growth of the global hemodialysis access graft market over the forecast period. For instance, as per the 2017 factsheet by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 30 Mn people, including 15% adults in the U.S. are estimated to suffer from chronic kidney diseases.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Home Healthcare Market size was estimated at US$ 303,605.9 million in 2020 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.2% between 2021 and 2028

Home healthcare consists various healthcare services that are provided from home for treatment of different diseases such as diabetes, respiratory diseases and heart diseases. Home healthcare devices and services help diagnosing these diseases. Some of the services included in the industry are infusion services, physiotherapy and home skilled nursing, commonly referred as home medical care. Home healthcare services are as effective as the hospital care units or skilled nursing facility. These services are low-cost and very convenient for the patients compared to the hospital services.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Cardiac Marker Testing Devices Market will generate new growth opportunities 2021-2028 | Elekta, Eckert & Zieglar BEBIG, and Varian Medical Systems, Inc.

Cardiac markers, also called biomarkers, are analyzes measured to assess heart function. They are very important in the pre-diagnosis or prediction of certain disease. While they are mostly talked about in the context of coronary heart disease, some other conditions may also result to an increased elevation of cardiac marker level.
HEALTH
Medagadget.com

Cardiac Implant Market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.6% during the forecast period | Medtronic Plc. BIOTRONIK, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Vitatron Holding B.V.

Cardiac implants are devices that are used to detect abnormal heartbeats in patients who have cardiac rhythm problems. Problems in the heart’s electrical system, which tells the heart to contract and circulate blood to the entire body, cause these anomalies. Some of the cardiac implant devices are cardiac resynchronization therapy, implantable cardioverter defibrillators (ICDs), implantable hemodynamic monitors, implanted heart rhythm monitoring (sometimes referred to as loop recorders), and pacemakers. Such implants can be treated with acute myocardial infarction, arrhythmias, and myocardial ischemia.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Medagadget.com

Viral Conjunctivitis Drugs Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 293.7 Mn in 2021, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period | AbbVie Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bausch Health Companies Inc

The conjunctiva is inflamed due to viral conjunctivitis. Infections with viruses such as human immunodeficiency virus, adenovirus, poxvirus, picornavirus, varicella zoster virus, and herpes simplex virus cause viral conjunctivitis. Pink eye illness is another name for it. The crimson eye, fluid secretion from the eye, and itching/irritation are all symptoms of viral conjunctivitis. Virus-induced conjunctivitis can develop into corneal keratitis. Indicative or pathogen medication for viral conjunctivitis is available.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Medical Membrane Market – Increasing investment and development of membrane and surface fouling is expected to boost the growth of the market

The medical membranes are a synthetically made membranes, which are usually used for separation purposes in laboratories or within healthcare industry. Medical membrane has been used successfully for small and large scale industrial processes from mid-twentieth century. Rising usage of medical membrane for pharmaceutical filtration and hemodialysis is expected to drive the global medical membrane market growth over the forecast period. The membranes are used widely in several medical applications including gas & venting filtration, sterile filtration, pre-filtration, sample preparation, and infusion therapy. Medical membranes give fast rate of filtration and superior flow in aqueous solutions for filtering out bacteria, fungi, and fine particles. Medical membranes, currently are used commonly in the industry of healthcare for producing and maintaining high-quality products. They provide advantages including high permeability and selectivity. Hemodialysis is amongst the most important uses of the semi-permeable membrane for the blood’s artificial treatment.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Urology Surgical Instruments Market Generated Opportunities, Future Scope 2021-2028 | Millennium Surgical Corp, Maxer Medizintechnik GmbH, Olympus Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation

The demands for the required medicines and equipment to carry out surgical procedures are increasing as the number of patients suffering from urinary disorders increases. There is a great requirement for specialized urologists and other surgical surgeons who are specialized in treating urinary disorders. Many of the patients are finding it difficult to undergo urinary surgeries as there is a shortage of all the necessary equipment and medicines to conduct such surgeries. It is believed that lack of proper infrastructure is the major reason for such problems and complications in surgical procedure. However, there are private hospitals which are well equipped to cope up with the demands of the patients and can deliver world class quality surgical procedure.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

Inhalation Anesthesia Market Size and Share Is Projected To Reach High CAGR By 2027 | Future Trends, Application, Key Players and Industry Insights

Inhalational anesthetics are also referred to as the volatile anesthetic agents that are utilized to induce and maintain sedation and general anesthesia. They are administered through inhalation, particularly within patients where anesthetics administration through intravenous and other routes isn’t feasible. Most commonly used inhalational anesthetics in practice currently are nitrous oxide, sevoflurane, and desflurane. Sevoflurane has fast action onset and rapid recovery rates. Inhalational anesthetics result in a reduction of arterial blood pressure, cerebral metabolic demand, an increase within cerebral blood flow, along with respiratory depression. Most frequent side effect of the products for inhalation anesthesia is nausea. The Halogenated anesthesia could induce hepatotoxicity, which is dose dependent.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

3D Printed Medical Implants Market Expected to Expand at a Steady 2021-2028 | 3D Systems Corporations, Stratasys Ltd, EnvisionTEC, Arcam AB, Organovo Holdings, Inc., EnvisionTEC, Arcam AB

3D printed medical implants allow doctors to reduce risks involved during surgeries by implanting biological objects, lower anesthesia exposure period, and reduce risk of infections. Increasing technological development in 3D printing allows manufacturers to personalise medical products and their implantation by replacement of the damaged biological structure. These 3D printed medical implants enhance recovery rate resulting into short hospital stays. Furthermore, preclinical testing of 3D printed organs lowers the possibilities of implant rejection.
TECHNOLOGY
Medagadget.com

Cold Laser Therapy Market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2021 and 2031, as per Future Market Insights

Increasing awareness about various benefits of cold laser therapy is encouraging the adoption of cold laser or low-level laser therapy devices. Application of cold laser therapy in pain relief, treatment of musculoskeletal conditions, and nerve regeneration is increasing the sales in the market. These devices are increasingly installed in home care settings to offer relief from pain or inflammation to patients.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Interoperability of data to accelerate the Soft Tissue Repair Market

The Soft Tissue Repair Market is poised to grow inadvertently between YYYY. With infrastructure and technology vendors getting a hang of innovative technologies like big data, cloud, social media, and sensors, a major shift has occurred in conventional styles of production, storing, handling, and transportation of things. Thus, digital transportation ought to put the industry into digital trans in the upcoming period.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

The overall sales of Herbal Medicinal Products in Global Market is expected to reach US$ 360.35 Bn by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.7 % for 2021 – 2031

Government initiatives undertaken around the world, especially in the West to encourage the use of herbal medicine has resulted in the development of mass distribution networks, increasing prescription of homeopathic medications, and demand for Ayurveda treatments. According to a recent study by Future Market Insights (FMI), these factors have proven...
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

AI in Medical Diagnostics Market | Know the Revolutionary Trends and Developments in the Industry

Artificial intelligence (AI) has shown transformative potential in medical and healthcare industry. In particular, the effects of AI penetration in medical diagnostics has expanded the canvas for offering high-quality patient care. Early disease detection is one of the key application where AI players are exploring game-changing potential and are zealously investing in deploying AI in radiology to complement the conventional procedures. The image recognition is perhaps the most compelling consumer proposition in the AI in medical diagnostics market.
ENGINEERING
Medagadget.com

Workable Strategic Report on Doppler Ultrasound Market by Forecast to 2027 with Covered Top Companies like Toshiba Corporation, Mindray medical international limited, General Electric Company

Overview:- A Doppler ultrasound is an imaging non-invasive test where sound waves with high-frequency (ultrasound) are used to estimate the circulation of red blood cells through blood vessels of an individual. It is a pain-less test that only involves sound waves with high intensity. The rate of change in the frequency of sound waves measures the rate of blood flow in the process of Doppler ultrasound. The classification of Doppler Ultrasound is carried out in two types that are hand-held based and trolley-based. Hand held based Doppler ultrasound consumes less electricity and is comparatively cheaper than trolley-based. A Doppler ultrasound has many benefits in healthcare sector. Various health conditions such as bulging arteries, blood clots, decrease of blood circulation in legs, poor functioning of valves in leg veins, blocked artery, heart valve defects, congenital heart disease and narrowing of an artery like carotid artery stenosis could be diagnosed with the process of Doppler ultrasound. It is commonly used in pregnancy conditions to investigate the blood circulation in baby, placenta and uterus. .
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy