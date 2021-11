So what is a fire blanket exactly? At first thought, it might sound like an anxiety blanket to help cure us all of the drama of 2021, but alas, it is as it sounds. A fire blanket is used to put out fires, protect ourselves from the flames, and shield family and friends from danger. They come in different sizes and vary slightly in material, but most are made from a fiberglass protectant and are able to withstand up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Throw it over a flame and the blanket will decrease the amount of oxygen the fire needs...

