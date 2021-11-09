GOP lawmaker: Men in US are treated like an illness in need of a cure

During the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of the Jacob Blake, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse unloaded shots from a semi-automatic rifle at three protestors, injuring one and killing the other two. More than a year later, Rittenhouse is standing trial in Kenosha, and over the past two weeks, it has been one of the most-talked-about cases in November.

KENOSHA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO