CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP lawmaker: Men in US are treated like an illness in need of a cure

Montrose Daily Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Josh Hawley has denounced the concept of...

www.montrosepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Need for vaccine for children 5-11 disputed by 14 GOP lawmakers

BATON ROUGE, La. - In a letter to state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, 14 Republican House members questioned the need for children ages 5-11 to get the coronavirus vaccine and said parents should be present if the vaccine is offered at public schools. "The likelihood of children of this...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hawley
The Atlantic

Steve Bannon Knows Exactly What He’s Doing

They were a disparate group of radicals—some who knew each other, some who didn’t—who went to the Democratic convention in Chicago in 1968 to spark trouble. Trouble did indeed erupt, although maybe not the exact trouble they had wanted. They were indicted and prosecuted. And then things went terribly wrong for the government.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Conservatism#Hbo#Toxic Masculinity#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
hngn.com

Joe Biden Deals With Embarrassment as Democrats Refuse To Back $1.7 Trillion Spending Bill; Nancy Pelosi Opposes "Tax on Rich"

A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden approval hits new low as economic discontent rises, Post-ABC poll finds

Majorities of Americans support President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and a pending bill that would spend nearly $2 trillion on social programs and climate initiatives. Yet despite the backing for these measures, Biden’s approval rating has ticked down to a new low, driven largely by more negative views among Democrats and independents, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
hotnewhiphop.com

Judge's Phone Sounds Off During Rittenhouse Trial, Plays Trump Campaign Song: Report

During the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of the Jacob Blake, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse unloaded shots from a semi-automatic rifle at three protestors, injuring one and killing the other two. More than a year later, Rittenhouse is standing trial in Kenosha, and over the past two weeks, it has been one of the most-talked-about cases in November.
KENOSHA, WI
omahanews.net

Americans voice disapproval of Biden-Harris in new poll

MCLEAN, Virginia: A survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University showed President Joe Biden's job approval rating fell to a new low of just 37.8 percent, but the news was even worse for Vice President Kamala Harris. The survey, which was released on Monday, also showed 59 percent of Americans disapprove...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HeraldNet

State lawmaker ill with COVID-19 in El Salvador

BELLINGHAM — State Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale is sickened with COVID-19 in El Salvador and is unable to receive antibody drugs to treat it. Ericksen, a Republican who represents the 42nd District in Whatcom County, has reached out to legislative colleagues for advice on how to receive monoclonal antibodies, which are unavailable in that Latin American nation, his spokesman Erik Smith told The Bellingham Herald on Friday.
FERNDALE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy