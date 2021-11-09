GOP lawmaker: Men in US are treated like an illness in need of a cure

BATON ROUGE, La. - In a letter to state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley, 14 Republican House members questioned the need for children ages 5-11 to get the coronavirus vaccine and said parents should be present if the vaccine is offered at public schools. "The likelihood of children of this...
The Department of Defense will respond "appropriately" to a decision this week by the Oklahoma National Guard to rescind the Pentagon's requirement for service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Driving the news: "We are aware of the memo issued by the Oklahoma Adjutant General regarding COVID vaccination for Guardsmen...
They were a disparate group of radicals—some who knew each other, some who didn’t—who went to the Democratic convention in Chicago in 1968 to spark trouble. Trouble did indeed erupt, although maybe not the exact trouble they had wanted. They were indicted and prosecuted. And then things went terribly wrong for the government.
Former Department of State spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus says Rep. Adam Schiff appeared surprised that she confronted him about his promotion of British ex-spy Christopher Steele's now-discredited dossier.
A Black Lives Matter activist cut short his interview with Fox News’ Dan Bongino on Saturday night after the "Unfiltered" host confronted him about rioting and vandalism linked to the group – and Newsome’s recent threat of more such incidents to come. "God bless you, man. I’m out of here,"...
Rep. Adam Schiff, a onetime cheerleader for Christopher Steele’s dossier, endorsed special counsel John Durham’s prosecution of dossier source Igor Danchenko, a dramatic reversal after spending years questioning the legitimacy of the investigation.
A conservative group with links to former Vice President Mike Pence is starting a new six-figure ad campaign aimed at moderate House Democrats who are undecided over President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar social-security extension. Representatives Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jared Golden of Maine, Josh Gottheimer of New...
Majorities of Americans support President Biden’s $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package and a pending bill that would spend nearly $2 trillion on social programs and climate initiatives. Yet despite the backing for these measures, Biden’s approval rating has ticked down to a new low, driven largely by more negative views among Democrats and independents, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll.
During the unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of the Jacob Blake, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse unloaded shots from a semi-automatic rifle at three protestors, injuring one and killing the other two. More than a year later, Rittenhouse is standing trial in Kenosha, and over the past two weeks, it has been one of the most-talked-about cases in November.
MCLEAN, Virginia: A survey conducted by USA Today/Suffolk University showed President Joe Biden's job approval rating fell to a new low of just 37.8 percent, but the news was even worse for Vice President Kamala Harris. The survey, which was released on Monday, also showed 59 percent of Americans disapprove...
BELLINGHAM — State Sen. Doug Ericksen of Ferndale is sickened with COVID-19 in El Salvador and is unable to receive antibody drugs to treat it. Ericksen, a Republican who represents the 42nd District in Whatcom County, has reached out to legislative colleagues for advice on how to receive monoclonal antibodies, which are unavailable in that Latin American nation, his spokesman Erik Smith told The Bellingham Herald on Friday.
Comments / 0